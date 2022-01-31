Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Royal BAM Group N.V.
  News
  Summary
    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
  Report
Royal BAM N : BAM FM awarded place on £750 million Fusion21 Decarbonisation Framework

01/31/2022 | 10:20am EST
[Link]

Hemel Hempstead, 31 January 2022 - Following a competitive tender process, public sector procurement body Fusion21 has appointed BAM Facilities Management (BAM FM) to its £750 million Decarbonisation Framework.

The four-year framework is structured across two lots and has been developed to deliver energy efficiency projects to support public sector organisations including housing associations, local authorities, NHS trusts, blue light organisations and education providers.

BAM FM has been appointed to Lot 2: Decarbonisation of Public & Education Buildings (worth up to £250 million). The company's specialist energy team, BAM Energy, will offer solutions for energy efficiency and renewable energy measures to non-domestic public buildings in the UK, including fabric, building management systems and controls, and improvement works. All appointed suppliers must be committed to working to the PAS2035:2019 standard and Trustmark accredited.

Louise Williamson, BAM FM's managing director, said: 'Our UK-wide geographical coverage, along with our extensive public sector experience and energy efficiency and renewable energy expertise, will provide a strong platform for us to partner effectively with Fusion21 members. This framework will play an important role in improving energy performance in the public sector and our role is to deliver tailored energy services packages that support members' decarbonisation plans, as well as supporting the delivery of social value aligned to their organisational priorities.'

BAM FM's success is part of its growing portfolio which includes energy management services, project design and delivery and specialised COVID support alongside delivering all facets of facilities management. It is part of the broader Royal BAM Group which was recently included on the prestigious CDP's 'A List' for climate change.

John Farley, Framework Manager (Construction) at Fusion21, said: 'We are delighted to welcome all of the new suppliers onto Fusion21's Decarbonisation Framework, including BAM FM. The tender process was highly competitive and has identified the best contractors for our members to use for the delivery of both domestic and non-domestic retrofit schemes to the latest standards. Members accessing this framework will benefit from flexible call-off options, UK-wide coverage and the option to deliver social value to their communities, aligned to their organisational priorities.'

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 15:19:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
