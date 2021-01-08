Royal BAM N : BAM Properties disposes of two major sites in Leeds

Hemel Hempstead, 7 January 2021 - BAM Properties, the development business within BAM Construct UK, has sold two significant sites to the west of Leeds city centre to HUB Group, in partnership with sustainable and social impact investor Bridges Fund Management, for £12 million.

Set at the heart of an emerging mixed-use neighbourhood on Whitehall Road, Leeds, the site - known as Latitude - has an existing detailed planning consent for residential and office uses, with one commercial office block and a pocket park already built out.

BAM Properties retains ownership of one additional site, known as Latitude Yellow, for office development at a future date.

BAM Properties managing director Dougie Peters said: 'Significant investment has poured into this area of Leeds since we designed, built and sold the first Latitude office building there in 2008. It's been tremendous to see the transformation, which could not have happened without Leeds City Council's foresight and support. HUB Group and Bridges Fund Management have a great track record in delivering high-quality developments and are well placed to take these schemes to fruition. We look forward to progressing the remaining Latitude site which has planning consent for 155,000 square feet of quality office space.'