Royal BAM Group N.V.    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal BAM N : BAM Properties disposes of two major sites in Leeds

01/08/2021 | 06:18am EST
Hemel Hempstead, 7 January 2021 - BAM Properties, the development business within BAM Construct UK, has sold two significant sites to the west of Leeds city centre to HUB Group, in partnership with sustainable and social impact investor Bridges Fund Management, for £12 million.

Set at the heart of an emerging mixed-use neighbourhood on Whitehall Road, Leeds, the site - known as Latitude - has an existing detailed planning consent for residential and office uses, with one commercial office block and a pocket park already built out.

BAM Properties retains ownership of one additional site, known as Latitude Yellow, for office development at a future date.

BAM Properties managing director Dougie Peters said: 'Significant investment has poured into this area of Leeds since we designed, built and sold the first Latitude office building there in 2008. It's been tremendous to see the transformation, which could not have happened without Leeds City Council's foresight and support. HUB Group and Bridges Fund Management have a great track record in delivering high-quality developments and are well placed to take these schemes to fruition. We look forward to progressing the remaining Latitude site which has planning consent for 155,000 square feet of quality office space.'

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 11:17:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 646 M 8 128 M 8 128 M
Net income 2020 -113 M -139 M -139 M
Net cash 2020 311 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 498 M 612 M 610 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 19 517
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,76 €
Last Close Price 1,82 €
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ruud Joosten Chief Executive Officer
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Henry M. M. van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Gosse Boon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.6.98%612
VINCI SA3.96%58 323
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%31 877
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.03%25 599
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.45%19 369
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.17%18 947
