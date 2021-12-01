Log in
    BAMNB   NL0000337314

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
  Report
Royal BAM N : BAM battles Storm Arwen and sub-zero temperatures to deliver Highlands bridge installation

12/01/2021 | 09:11am EST
Camberley, 1 December 2021 - BAM's rail team delivered a major bridge installation in Moy, Scottish Highlands this weekend, despite contending with extreme weather conditions. The BAM team, working in collaboration with Network Rail, successfully completed the installation of the 670-tonne structure despite the challenges presented by Storm Arwen which brought winds of up to 90mph along with temperatures of -8C.

BAM's Scottish rail team, joined by BAM teams from Highways and Rail South, demonstrated resilience, innovation and teamwork throughout the three-day blockade to install the prefabricated bridge, as part of Scotland's Railways A9 railway infrastructure upgrades. The work also required over 10,000 tonnes of back fill stone to reestablish the embankment behind the bridge.

The Moy Rail Bridge Replacement is required to enable the dual carriageway upgrade from Tomatin to Moy. The scheme is in place to widen the 9.km road as part of the overall improvements to the A9 between Perth and Inverness. The A9 Dualling will improve access and infrastructure to the north of Scotland.

Over the last six months, the bridge and wing walls have been constructed in BAM's site compound to the north of the bridge. The off-line construction allowed BAM to reduce disruption to the passengers by eliminating the need for an extended railway line closure.

The possession works also included the construction of two new culvert structures south of Lynebeg bridge to accommodate for the A9 development.

The 200-strong team, including BAM Nuttall, Network Rail, Story, Mammoet, Kelly Electrical Services and SA Evans, covered 24/7 working over the 78-hour possession with an extremely tight programme.

Huw Jones, Divisional Director, Rail, BAM Nuttall said: Our team faced some really challenging conditions over the course of this weekend, having to deal with some of the worst winter weather we have ever experienced on a rail blockade. The safe, successful, on-time delivery of this project is a tribute to the commitment an close collaboration of our team and the meticulous preparation undertaken in the run-up to this possession. This would not have been possible without the strong collaboration across the integrated team, and I would like to thank everyone for their dedication over the weekend and during the last few months.'

The project employed a gritter working 24/7 to keep transport safe throughout this period. The works were successfully completed with zero accidents or incidents. The line is now reopened for essential freight and passengers travelling to and from Inverness.

Additional thanks to Ness Side Catering for providing everyone with hot drinks and food throughout.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
