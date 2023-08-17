Royal BAM Group nv delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.0 per cent in the first half-year of 2023. The cash position and order backlog are at a good level. Although market conditions remain challenging, most activities showed a satisfactory performance. BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin higher than 4 per cent for the full-year 2023.
- Combined revenue of division Netherlands and division United Kingdom and Ireland in line with H1 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA was €119 million, reflecting a margin of 4.0%; H1 2022 included contribution divested companies and positive hedge revaluation (totalling €32 million)
- Net result of €60 million, reflecting earnings per share of €0.22 (€0.31 in H1 2022)
- Liquidity position decreased to €0.7 billion reflecting normalisation of trade working capital
- Capital ratio improved to 22.3% (21.2% year-end 2022)
- Order book remains at good level of €9.5 billion
