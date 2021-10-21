Log in
Royal BAM N : BAM's UWE School of Engineering building named Project of the Year at British Construction Industry Awards

10/21/2021 | 05:04am EDT
Hemel Hempstead, 14 October 2021 - BAM had a successful night at the 2021 British Construction Industry Awards, taking home 'Project of the Year' and being Highly Commended or a Finalist in six categories.

The UWE School of Engineering in Bristol won two categories: 'Project of the Year' and 'Social Infrastructure Project of the Year'.

BAM's Western region handed over the UWE's £27.2 million Engineering block in October 2020, providing teaching and research facilities for more than 1,600 undergraduate and postgraduate students along with 100 academic and technical staff. The building is organised around a 14-metre full-height atrium with a structural steel frame, in-situ concrete ground floor and precast concrete upper floors and stairs. The atrium is finished inside with glulam timber cladding and outside with Corten cladding.

UWE Engineering Building Project Manager Richard Dewey said: 'This project's two awards is great recognition for the whole team who collaborated so successfully on a stunning building. The team deserve this recognition for how they went above and beyond to handover in time for the start of the academic year, despite the challenges of the global pandemic.'

In further success for BAM, the RHS Bridgwater Welcome Centre was Highly Commended in the 'Cultural & Leisure Project' category.

Three other projects were finalists in their categories: the Q2 King's Cross Sports Hall project in both 'Climate Resilience' and' Cultural & Leisure Project' categories; Health Innovation One at Lancaster University in 'Social Infrastructure Project'; and 11-21 Canal Reach in London for 'Commercial Property Project'.

BAM Nuttall also had a successful night. Boston Barrier project scooped best Climate Resilience Project' and celebrated with JV partner Mott MacDonald and client Environment agency at the BCI awards. Boston is a £100 million investment to protect more than 14,200 homes and businesses from flooding.

A little further South, our Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation Programme was highly commended in the 'Partnership of the Year' category. Transforming polar-science infrastructure, the partnership is keeping the UK at the forefront of world-leading science research by delivering cutting edge and innovative designs and upgrades to BAS stations.

This further recognises the achievements of work to build Rothera Wharf by BAM with UKRI/NERC, British Antarctic Survey (BAS), Technical Advisor Ramboll, with NORR Architects and Turner and Townsend and our design partner Sweco and Hugh Broughton architects.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 09:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
