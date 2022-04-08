Royal BAM N : BDO LLP moves into BAM TCP's 2 Atlantic Square, Glasgow

Glsasgow, 8 April 2022 - BDO LLP has been confirmed as the latest occupier at BAM TCP Atlantic Square Limited's 2 Atlantic Square, located on York Street in Glasgow's International Financial Services District.

The lease agreement will see BDO rent half of the building's fifth floor, amounting to 8,078 sq ft.

BDO becomes the third prestigious occupier in 2 Atlantic Square, following the arrival of independent commercial law firm, Burness Paull, and engineering and project management consultancy, Atkins Limited.

A joint venture between BAM Properties and Taylor Clark Limited, 2 Atlantic Square features 96,650 sq ft of sustainably built office accommodation divided across six floors, as well as 7,000 sq ft of ground floor retail and restaurant space.

The £150 million, Grade A Atlantic Square development totals 300,000 sq ft across three separate buildings. 10-storey 1 Atlantic Square covers 187,000 sq ft and was pre-let to the UK Government as part of the HMRC Hubs program, forward funded by Legal & General Investment Management. It will house over 2,000 Government employees.

Dougie Peters, BAM Properties' Managing Director, said: 'Market interest in 2 Atlantic Square remains very high and the quality and strategic location of the building has undoubtedly been instrumental in attracting another high-profile client. We are delighted to have secured this agreement with BDO, highlighting the strong continuing demand for Grade A, sustainable commercial office space in Glasgow.'

Martin Gill, head of BDO in Scotland said: 'It's fantastic to be announcing our commitment to Glasgow as we continue to invest in our people and the Scottish market. BDO will continue to create jobs in Scotland over the long-term. We're proud to support ambitious, growing businesses across Scotland's economic engine as our team works hard to help them succeed. The way the BDO team blends its digital connectivity and physical space has never been a bigger priority. The space will allow for effective collaboration with each other, clients and colleagues in BDO's global network.'

Atlantic Square was designed by BAM Design and Cooper Cromer Architects, constructed by BAM Construction Scotland and developed by BAM Properties in joint venture with Taylor Clark.

BAM Properties' Glasgow portfolio includes 110 Queen Street and Clarion as well as the recent Capital Square development in Edinburgh.

Fergus Maclennan of Cushman and Wakefield represented BDO while BAM TCP was represented by CBRE, JLL and Ryden.

BAM Properties is the development business for BAM in the UK and Ireland. It focuses on prime real estate developments in commercial, retail and leisure and residential sectors. Since its launch 1989, it has delivered over three and a half million square feet of high-quality, highly sustainable, award-winning accommodation. BAM Properties manages the whole development process - end to end - identifying and assembling sites, developing the building design and securing planning permission, through to financing, construction delivery, letting and sales. We are highly experienced in shaping sophisticated developments through the funding, legal, design and construction stages. BAM's development offer is supported by an integrated ability to design, build and manage all the facilities, and offer specialist energy management consultancy providing for all the real estate needs of any occupier across and beyond a building's lifecycle.

Tenants of BAM's buildings include HMRC, Atkins, Nike, Armani, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Pinsent Masons, ACCA, NFU, and Sky among others.

BAM Properties' developments include the Latitude buildings in Leeds, London's Chiswick Green and Ealing Gateway, The Shield in Newcastle plus Atlantic Square, Clarion and 110 Queen Street in Glasgow and Capital Square in Edinburgh.

Further information: Mark Slattery, Press and Media Manager, BAM Construct UK Ltd, 01442 238415.