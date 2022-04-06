Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal BAM Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
Royal BAM N : Construction of Levenmouth Rail Link project gets underway

04/06/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
Camberley, 6 April 2022 - BAM Nuttall is part of the team which will deliver the Levenmouth Rail Link project on behalf of Scotland's Railway. Construction is now underway on the £116 million scheme, bringing the Levenmouth railway a step closer to the first passenger services in more than 50 years.

Working as a part of a collaborative partnership, Network Rail and the enterprise partners comprising AmcoGiffen, Atkins, Babcock, BAM, Siemens, SPL, Story, QTS and RSAS, have already completed several months of advance works on this momentous new rail project, which will bring exciting new journey opportunities and economic benefit for the area.

The start of construction follows the green light from Transport Scotland and work includes the removal of the old track bed and other route preparation activities in advance of the re-instatement of a double track railway which will ultimately return passenger services to Leven.

By using much of the existing double track bed, the railway will provide a cost-effective delivery of capacity for passenger, charter and freight service growth and a step-change in new journey opportunities across the wider economic area to places of education, work and leisure.

Two new fully accessible stations will be constructed at Cameron Bridge and Leven, both benefiting from active travel access infrastructure linking local communities and places.

The programme will also explore the potential opportunities for freight and tourist/charter train operations to maximise the value this transformational investment can bring to the Levenmouth area. The line will also be efficiently electrified to enable early transition to electric services while minimising future passenger disruption.

Martin Murray, Project Management Lead, Levenmouth Integrator, said: 'Once again, Scotland is leading the way in reopening railways as part of the integrated collaborative contractor partners group. Reaching this stage of delivery is recognition for the local campaigners who helped to protect the route from development and have always seen the potential social and economic benefits of bringing rail services back to Leven. We're looking forward to seeing the new railway take shape and to working with communities along the route to realise the benefits of this vital and transformative infrastructure investment.'

Work is scheduled to complete on the Levenmouth Rail Link in March 2024.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
