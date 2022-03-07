Royal BAM N : Cross River Rail wins Excellence in Social Outcomes Award

Cross River Rail takes a win at the Infrastructure Sustainability Council Awards

Brisbane, Australia, 7 March 2022 - The Cross River Rail project in Brisbane, Australia - Tunnel, Stations and Development Joint Venture won the Excellence in Social Outcomes category at Infrastructure Sustainability Council Annual Gala Awards.

The ISC awards recognise and celebrate how the infrastructure industry continues to set new benchmarks in sustainability, shown by the exceptional achievements of the project team.

Throughout the delivery of the project the Cross River Rail team has delivered a range of significant and innovative training initiatives to support project delivery and drive industry-firsts for Queensland, and Australia, for generations to come.

Judges noted the approach provides multifaceted training to access and engage different workforce sectors. 'Building practical workforce skills is a key initiative to fulfilling employment areas with large position vacancies. This initiative taps into a target sector of young people to assist with the national road to recovery.'