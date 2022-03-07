Log in
    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
  Report
Royal BAM N : Cross River Rail wins Excellence in Social Outcomes Award

03/07/2022 | 10:10am EST
Cross River Rail takes a win at the Infrastructure Sustainability Council Awards

Brisbane, Australia, 7 March 2022 - The Cross River Rail project in Brisbane, Australia - Tunnel, Stations and Development Joint Venture won the Excellence in Social Outcomes category at Infrastructure Sustainability Council Annual Gala Awards.

The ISC awards recognise and celebrate how the infrastructure industry continues to set new benchmarks in sustainability, shown by the exceptional achievements of the project team.

Throughout the delivery of the project the Cross River Rail team has delivered a range of significant and innovative training initiatives to support project delivery and drive industry-firsts for Queensland, and Australia, for generations to come.

Judges noted the approach provides multifaceted training to access and engage different workforce sectors. 'Building practical workforce skills is a key initiative to fulfilling employment areas with large position vacancies. This initiative taps into a target sector of young people to assist with the national road to recovery.'

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 889 M 7 519 M 7 519 M
Net income 2022 153 M 167 M 167 M
Net cash 2022 551 M 601 M 601 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 622 M 679 M 679 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 15 739
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Ruud Joosten Chief Executive Officer
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry M. M. van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Walter Swinkels Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.-15.39%679
VINCI-7.19%53 215
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.00%36 179
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-9.67%31 440
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.64%22 917
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.37%20 453