    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00:14 2023-04-13 am EDT
2.060 EUR   -0.19%
Royal BAM N : Dividend 2022

04/13/2023 | 02:35am EDT
12 April 2023 - 16:51
Dividend 2022

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 12 April 2023 - By decision of the annual general meeting of Royal BAM Group nv, held on 12 April 2023, the company's 2022 annual accounts and the dividend proposal have been approved. The dividend for the 2022 financial year has been set at € 0.15 in cash per ordinary share with a scrip alternative. BAM will repurchase shares to offset the dilution for the scrip alternative.

For the 2022 dividend, the following timetable will be used:
14 April 2023: ex-dividend date;
17 April 2023: dividend rights record date;
18 April 2023: start of dividend option period;
2 May 2023: end of dividend option period;
2 May 2023: determination and publication of stock dividend exchange ratio;
8 May 2023: payment of dividend.

Further information:
  • analysts: Michel Aupers, michel.aupers@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88;
  • Press: Bert Ooms, bert.ooms@bam.com, or Arno Pronk, arno.pronk@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88.
Attachments

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:34:04 UTC.


02:35aRoyal Bam N : Dividend 2022
PU
04/03Royal Bam N : Exterior complete for new Antarctic science and operations facility
PU
03/30Royal Bam N : BAM Farrans Joint Venture installs bridge leaves at Herring Bridge in Great ..
PU
03/23Royal Bam N : Three major industrial companies join safetytech regulatory sandbox
PU
03/15Royal Bam N : BAM begins construction on Ashley Down station in Bristol
PU
03/09Royal Bam N : 1,000 trees planted as part of the Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme Phase 2
PU
03/08Royal Bam N : ‘Lift-off' – project to provide step-free access at Bexley stati..
PU
03/07Royal Bam N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
03/07Royal Bam N : Taoiseach Leo Varadkar breaks ground on North Quays Public Infrastructure Pr..
PU
03/02Royal Bam N : Bridge name unveiled ahead of major project milestones
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 6 173 M 6 778 M 6 778 M
Net income 2023 109 M 119 M 119 M
Net cash 2023 487 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,16x
Yield 2023 6,78%
Capitalization 553 M 608 M 608 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 13 439
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,06 €
Average target price 2,90 €
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Ruud Joosten Chief Executive Officer
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry M. M. van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Walter Swinkels Group Compliance & Privacy Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.-4.88%608
VINCI16.26%66 520
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.66%39 409
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.05%37 869
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED44.24%26 213
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.15.79%23 577
