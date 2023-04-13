Royal BAM N : Dividend 2022

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 12 April 2023 - By decision of the annual general meeting of Royal BAM Group nv, held on 12 April 2023, the company's 2022 annual accounts and the dividend proposal have been approved. The dividend for the 2022 financial year has been set at € 0.15 in cash per ordinary share with a scrip alternative. BAM will repurchase shares to offset the dilution for the scrip alternative.
For the 2022 dividend, the following timetable will be used:
14 April 2023: ex-dividend date;
17 April 2023: dividend rights record date;
18 April 2023: start of dividend option period;
2 May 2023: end of dividend option period;
2 May 2023: determination and publication of stock dividend exchange ratio;
8 May 2023: payment of dividend.
Further information:
analysts: Michel Aupers, michel.aupers@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88;
Press: Bert Ooms, bert.ooms@bam.com, or Arno Pronk, arno.pronk@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88.
