Royal BAM N : Dividend 2022

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 12 April 2023 - By decision of the annual general meeting of Royal BAM Group nv, held on 12 April 2023, the company's 2022 annual accounts and the dividend proposal have been approved. The dividend for the 2022 financial year has been set at € 0.15 in cash per ordinary share with a scrip alternative. BAM will repurchase shares to offset the dilution for the scrip alternative.