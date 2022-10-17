Royal BAM N : Dutch authorities investigate some projects of BAM International

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 17 October 2022 - Friday 14 October 2022, the Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service and the Dutch Public Prosecutions Office have visited the offices of BAM International bv in Gouda. BAM International was informed that the company is the subject of an investigation relating to potential irregularities at some already completed projects. BAM is fully cooperating with the investigation.

BAM International is an operating company of Royal BAM Group nv. BAM International previously delivered construction and civil engineering projects outside Western Europe. In July 2020, BAM announced its intention to wind down BAM International, given the lack of a positive outlook. All projects of BAM International have been completed.