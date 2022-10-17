Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal BAM Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:47 2022-10-17 am EDT
1.984 EUR   -15.93%
03:03aRoyal Bam N : Dutch authorities investigate some projects of BAM International
PU
10/05Royal Bam N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., - BAM completes share buy-back programme
PU
10/05Royal Bam N : BAM completes share buy-back programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal BAM N : Dutch authorities investigate some projects of BAM International

10/17/2022 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 17 October 2022 - Friday 14 October 2022, the Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service and the Dutch Public Prosecutions Office have visited the offices of BAM International bv in Gouda. BAM International was informed that the company is the subject of an investigation relating to potential irregularities at some already completed projects. BAM is fully cooperating with the investigation.

BAM International is an operating company of Royal BAM Group nv. BAM International previously delivered construction and civil engineering projects outside Western Europe. In July 2020, BAM announced its intention to wind down BAM International, given the lack of a positive outlook. All projects of BAM International have been completed.

Further information:
  • analysts: Michel Aupers, michel.aupers@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88;
  • press: Bert Ooms, bert.ooms@bam.com, or Arno Pronk, arno.pronk@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 07:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
03:03aRoyal Bam N : Dutch authorities investigate some projects of BAM International
PU
10/05Royal Bam N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., - BAM completes share buy-back programme
PU
10/05Royal Bam N : BAM completes share buy-back programme
PU
10/03Royal Bam N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., - BAM reports transactions under its current sha..
PU
10/03Royal Bam N : Sod turning signals beginning of Water-Rock development
PU
10/03Royal Bam N : BAM accelerates UK and Ireland carbon reductions to net zero by 2026
PU
10/03Royal Bam N : BAM reports transactions under its current share buy-back programme
PU
09/28Royal Bam N : Multi-million pound Stokesley flood scheme is complete
PU
09/26Royal Bam N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., - BAM reports transactions under its current sha..
PU
09/19Royal Bam N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., - BAM reports transactions under its current sha..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 503 M 6 337 M 6 337 M
Net income 2022 134 M 131 M 131 M
Net cash 2022 909 M 886 M 886 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,90x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 645 M 629 M 629 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,04x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,03x
Nbr of Employees 15 739
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,36 €
Average target price 3,28 €
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruud Joosten Chief Executive Officer
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry M. M. van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Walter Swinkels Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.-12.27%629
VINCI-9.22%46 395
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.87%32 633
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 441
QUANTA SERVICES7.63%17 650
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.12%17 244