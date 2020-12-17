Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal BAM Group N.V.    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal BAM N : Flood scheme team bring Christmas smiles to many thanks to appeal

12/17/2020 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

(Press release Environment Agency:) 17 December 2020 - Teams from the Environment Agency, Bury Council and BAM Nuttall have helped boost a charity appeal which means more children in Radcliffe and Redvales will now have a smile put on their faces this Christmas.

Kind-hearted teams from the Environment Agency, Bury Council and BAM Nuttall who are currently constructing a £40 million flood defence scheme in the Radcliffe and Redvales area, have stepped in with their own festive plan to ensure children and families most in need get a Christmas to remember.

A fund set up by local charity, Fortalice, who provide support for women, children and families affected by domestic abuse, has snowballed to reach more than 300 presents thanks to the donations. The team have also continued with the spirit of giving by donating £1000 worth of food and household products to a local food bank, Porch Boxes, in Bury.

This year marks the second Christmas where the onsite project team have organised a toy appeal for local children with this year's presents already signed, sealed and delivered by Santa himself ready for hundreds of excited children to tear open this Christmas morning.

Peter Costello, Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the Environment Agency, said: 'Throughout the development of the Radcliffe and Redvales Flood Defence Scheme, community has always remained at the heart of what we do. The Environment Agency is here to create a better place for people and wildlife and we want to ensure our work makes a positive difference. The team onsite who are involved with the construction of the scheme have already gone the extra mile this year with £400 of money raised for Prostate Cancer UK and Milies Boxes, a charity in Bury that gives lifesaving boxes to at risk babies. This toy appeal is such a great cause and one we are proud to be involved with. It's lovely to know we can do our bit to help and support less fortunate children at Christmas.'

Steve Hamer of BAM Nuttall said: 'BAM Nuttall believe that we should be an integral part of the community during our time spent constructing new flood defences in their area. That's why the Radcliffe & Redvales project team are eager to continue to help those who need it most. I'm immensely proud of my team and the fact we've managed to donate over £7,000 of gifts, food and money to worthwhile causes in these difficult times.'

Cllr Alan Quinn, Bury Council's cabinet member for the environment, said: 'It's great that the partners are bringing some Christmas cheer to local families at a time when it's needed more than ever. We all remember the Boxing Day events of five years ago, when hundreds of people were forced out of their houses by Storm Eva, and we all look forward to the completion of the flood defences in Radcliffe and Redvales which should keep us all safe for many Christmases to come.'

Work on the Radcliffe and Redvales Flood Defence Scheme continues to progress with Phase 1 due to be completed in the coming weeks.

Click here for the original press release.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 15:46:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
10:47aROYAL BAM N : Flood scheme team bring Christmas smiles to many thanks to appeal
PU
12/16ROYAL BAM N : Construction team conducts beach clean at seafront in Redcar
PU
12/14ROYAL BAM N : Hertfordshire building giant donates 500 items of surplus furnitur..
PU
12/11ROYAL BAM N : Net zero carbon emissions by 2030 – BAM Construct UK signs u..
PU
12/11ROYAL BAM N : BAM Nuttall becomes proud WISE Strategic Partner
PU
12/08ROYAL BAM N : BAM backs new Construction Playbook – creating a more financ..
PU
12/08ROYAL BAM N : Work starts on the largest committed speculative office developmen..
PU
12/07ROYAL BAM N : Construction works complete at Farringdon Elizabeth line station
PU
12/07ROYAL BAM N : Marlet appoints BAM Ireland as main contractor for commercial deve..
PU
12/02ROYAL BAM N : BAM appointed for next stage of Dunsbury Business Park in Havant, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 646 M 8 134 M 8 134 M
Net income 2020 -113 M -139 M -139 M
Net cash 2020 311 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 463 M 564 M 567 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 19 517
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,76 €
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ruud Joosten Chief Executive Officer
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Henry M. M. van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Carla M. C. Mahieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.-36.90%564
VINCI SA-14.28%58 089
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.25%32 761
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.41%24 170
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.05%20 834
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.43%18 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ