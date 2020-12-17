Royal BAM N : Flood scheme team bring Christmas smiles to many thanks to appeal

(Press release Environment Agency:) 17 December 2020 - Teams from the Environment Agency, Bury Council and BAM Nuttall have helped boost a charity appeal which means more children in Radcliffe and Redvales will now have a smile put on their faces this Christmas.

Kind-hearted teams from the Environment Agency, Bury Council and BAM Nuttall who are currently constructing a £40 million flood defence scheme in the Radcliffe and Redvales area, have stepped in with their own festive plan to ensure children and families most in need get a Christmas to remember.

A fund set up by local charity, Fortalice, who provide support for women, children and families affected by domestic abuse, has snowballed to reach more than 300 presents thanks to the donations. The team have also continued with the spirit of giving by donating £1000 worth of food and household products to a local food bank, Porch Boxes, in Bury.

This year marks the second Christmas where the onsite project team have organised a toy appeal for local children with this year's presents already signed, sealed and delivered by Santa himself ready for hundreds of excited children to tear open this Christmas morning.

Peter Costello, Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the Environment Agency, said: 'Throughout the development of the Radcliffe and Redvales Flood Defence Scheme, community has always remained at the heart of what we do. The Environment Agency is here to create a better place for people and wildlife and we want to ensure our work makes a positive difference. The team onsite who are involved with the construction of the scheme have already gone the extra mile this year with £400 of money raised for Prostate Cancer UK and Milies Boxes, a charity in Bury that gives lifesaving boxes to at risk babies. This toy appeal is such a great cause and one we are proud to be involved with. It's lovely to know we can do our bit to help and support less fortunate children at Christmas.'

Steve Hamer of BAM Nuttall said: 'BAM Nuttall believe that we should be an integral part of the community during our time spent constructing new flood defences in their area. That's why the Radcliffe & Redvales project team are eager to continue to help those who need it most. I'm immensely proud of my team and the fact we've managed to donate over £7,000 of gifts, food and money to worthwhile causes in these difficult times.'

Cllr Alan Quinn, Bury Council's cabinet member for the environment, said: 'It's great that the partners are bringing some Christmas cheer to local families at a time when it's needed more than ever. We all remember the Boxing Day events of five years ago, when hundreds of people were forced out of their houses by Storm Eva, and we all look forward to the completion of the flood defences in Radcliffe and Redvales which should keep us all safe for many Christmases to come.'

Work on the Radcliffe and Redvales Flood Defence Scheme continues to progress with Phase 1 due to be completed in the coming weeks.

