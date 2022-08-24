Royal BAM N : Globe Point is first new office development to complete in Leeds in 2022

(Press release CEG:) Leeds, 23 August 2022 - CEG has completed its 37,800 sq ft seven-storey office development on Globe Road, marking the first new build office to be delivered in Leeds this year.

Globe Point provides next generation workspace for over 400 people and its striking flat iron design offers spectacular views across the city from the roof terrace gardens.

Designed to BREEAM Excellent, the workspace maximises natural daylight to deliver healthy, flexible workspaces. The ground floor café kitchen and business lounge will open in autumn creating a vibrant use at this site which lies just a few minutes' walk from Leeds City Station's southern entrance.

Marketing and data science agency, Jaywing, is taking the 6,437 sq ft third floor.

Antonia Martin Wright, head of investment at CEG, said: 'Globe Point has been designed to deliver the highest quality workspace in a great location close to the station. It is the first of our developments to complete in the Temple district, and a first for Leeds this year. It is set to create a buzz in Temple and, as the numbers of people living and working in the area continues to grow, this will help to support the fantastic bars, restaurants and other amenities, including our events space partnership with Chow Down.'

Fox Lloyd Jones and Knight Frank are marketing the building on behalf of CEG.

Nick Salkeld from Fox Lloyd Jones said: 'Globe Point is an exemplary landmark building at the gateway to Temple and sets the benchmark for the wider masterplan in Leeds' most exciting district. It's a market leading product which has responded to current day occupier needs and boasts best in class features including business lounge, café facilities. The workspace has a truly unique ceiling detail with a mix of coffered and trucell finishes and can be offered in both traditional and fully fitted solutions. It's added much needed Grade A supply to the market where occupier demand remains high particularly at the prime end.'

CEG has worked with specialist local consultants on the project. Sarah Dodsworth, Founding Partner of interior design consultancy Ekho Studio, said: 'Globe Point is an interesting and unique project that will both fit with and elevate the surrounding area. It's a special scheme, and one we're really proud to be associated with. The ground floor building amenity has been designed as a community space, reflecting the diversity and energy that is synonymous within this vibrant city neighbourhood. It offers a daytime to evening coffee bar, kitchen and events space with a mix of dwell spaces in which to lounge or co-work. Every design solution represents the commitment to delivering a sustainable and healthy end product. The statement bespoke artwork pieces further reflect and celebrate the grain and architectural richness of the area, whilst the large video wall creates opportunities for events and social gatherings.'

BAM Construction commenced the development in May 2021 on behalf of CEG. Simon Sutcliffe, Construction Director for BAM added: 'We are delighted to have completed Globe Point, it is a striking building and delivers the highest quality office space. This is the first of many of CEG's developments in the Temple area and we look forward to starting the second office development in the near future.'

Award-winning Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios is the architect for Globe Point. Amanda Whittington, Partner, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios said: 'The workplace and what tenants want is changing and this building has pre-empted this. Globe Point is part of a wider masterplan that is really going to revitalise and lift the area, and as one of the first buildings within the masterplan, its position at the head of the site creates a new landmark for the area. The detailing of the brickwork, crown and curved glazing come together with the informal and natural materials of the interior design to create an exciting new destination for Leeds.'

Globe Point is the first of CEG's developments to complete within the Temple district of the city. CEG has also handed over Drapers Yard on Marshall Street to Labcorp for the fit-out of its life science centre of excellence. This new headquarter facility is set for completion early next year and will boast a new façade, roof top amenity space with a green, sedum roof and new landscaping and planting.

