Royal BAM Group N.V. is a building and public works group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - buildings and civil engineering infrastructure construction (89.9%): roads, highways, airports, tunnels, railways, residences, hospitals, schools, offices, businesses, etc. The group also develops subcontracted mechanical and electrical installations implementation activity; - real estate development (7.9%); - other (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (42.4%), the United Kingdom (36.8%), Ireland (9.3%), Belgium (3.5%), Germany (2.5%) and other (5.5%).