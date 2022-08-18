Royal BAM N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., - BAM reports 182 million adjusted EBITDA in first half-year

Royal BAM Group nv Runnenburg 9, 3981 AZ Bunnik / P.O. Box 20, 3980 CA Bunnik, Netherlands Telephone +31 (0)30 659 89 88 Postbank 2903344 / ABN AMRO bank 's-Gravenhage 43.00.08.97

BAM reports €182 million adjusted EBITDA in first half-year

Royal BAM Group nv delivered a strong first half-year of 2022, based on a solid operational performance, further de-risking on projects and substantial progress with divestments. The net result improved significantly to €86 million. The cash position and order backlog remain at a good level. For 2022, BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 4 per cent, excluding the anticipated result on the Wayss & Freytag divestment. BAM expects to propose a dividend over the full-year 2022.

Revenue increased 2% in Netherlands, United Kingdom and Ireland; total revenue declined 8% versus H1 2021 due to divestments

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to €182 million, reflecting a margin of 5.5%, including positive effect of €16 million following settlement of Museum of the Future (Dubai) in Q2

Strong improvement of net result to €86 million, earnings per share of €0.31 in first half-year

half-year Liquidity position of €830 million, excluding €188 million for Wayss & Freytag reported as held for sale

Capital ratio improved to 17.7% (14.5% year-end 2021 and 13.2% H1 2021), completion of Wayss & Freytag transaction will add 2.3%

Key numbers 1st half-year 1st half-year Full-year (in € million, unless otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 2021 Revenue 3,329 3,629 7,315 Adjusted EBITDA 1 182.0 157.1 278.4 Adjusted EBITDA 1 margin 5.5% 4.3% 3.8% Net result attributable to shareholders 85.7 20.1 18.1 Order book (end of period) 12,200 13,800 13,200 Trade working capital efficiency -16.6% -15.7% -16.9%

1 Adjusted EBITDA defined as result before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, excluding restructuring costs, impairment charges and pension one-off.

Ruud Joosten, CEO of Royal BAM Group:

'Our operational results for the first half-year show a solid performance in our divisions the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom and Ireland. I am pleased that we have settled some legacy claims, especially for the Museum of the Future, and that we reached an agreement regarding the Afsluitdijk. Our capital ratio increased by more than 3 per cent, mainly driven by the significantly improved net result.

We are progressing well with our three-year strategy to create a more predictable, profitable and sustainable company. In the first half-year of 2022, we completed the divestments of BAM Galère and BAM Contractors in Belgium and we also announced the divestment of our German civil company Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau to be completed shortly. Our Belgium construction and property subsidiaries remain part of the Group. To further demonstrate our position as a frontrunner in the construction industry regarding sustainability, we have introduced accelerated targets to reduce our carbon emissions and we continue to invest to lower the emissions of our plant and equipment. In the Netherlands we have launched Flow, our innovative timber housing concept to meet the demand for affordable and sustainable homes. The construction of the offsite manufacturing facility for this new product is on schedule for completion later this year.