  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal BAM Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:08:59 2023-05-04 am EDT
1.910 EUR   -4.50%
03:43aRoyal Bam N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., - BAM reports 58 million adjusted EBITDA in first quarter
PU
01:43aRoyal Bam N : BAM reports 58 million adjusted EBITDA in first quarter
PU
05/03Royal Bam N : Announcement dividend exchange ratio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal BAM N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V., - BAM reports 58 million adjusted EBITDA in first quarter

05/04/2023 | 03:43am EDT
Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date04 may 2023 - 07:18
Statutory nameKoninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
TitleBAM reports €58 million adjusted EBITDA in first quarter

Attachments

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 07:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 173 M 6 825 M 6 825 M
Net income 2023 109 M 120 M 120 M
Net cash 2023 487 M 539 M 539 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,00x
Yield 2023 7,00%
Capitalization 536 M 593 M 593 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 13 439
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,00 €
Average target price 2,90 €
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruud Joosten Chief Executive Officer
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry M. M. van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Walter Swinkels Group Compliance & Privacy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.-7.83%593
VINCI17.46%69 219
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.93%40 958
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED20.99%39 865
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED67.09%30 785
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.18.05%24 563
