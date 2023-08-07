Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date07 aug 2023 - 08:05
Statutory nameKoninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
TitleBAM reports transactions under its current share buy-back programme
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202308070000000003_0010e Update share buy-back_13.docx(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 07 August 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 08:06:08 UTC.