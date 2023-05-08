Royal BAM N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V. - Bunnik

Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction08 may 2023
Issuing institutionKoninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
Chamber of Commerce30058019
Place of residenceBunnik
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
Total placed capital28.403.787,60 EUR
Total votes284.037.876,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel
ISINNL0000337319
Disclosure0,10
Previous notification278.779.019
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
Type stockAandeel aan toonder
|
ISIN
Disclosure0,10
Previous notification628.430
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
Type stockNL0000337319
ISIN0,10
Nominal value283.409.446
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
DisclosureAandeel aan toonder
Type stock
ISIN0,10
Nominal value628.430
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 08 May 2023
Disclaimer
Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 19:13:04 UTC.