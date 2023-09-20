Royal BAM Group nv Runnenburg 9, 3981 AZ Bunnik / P.O. Box 20, 3980 CA Bunnik, Netherlands Telephone +31 (0)30 659 89 88 Postbank 2903344 / ABN AMRO bank 's-Gravenhage 43.00.08.97

Date 17 August 2023 No. of pages 24

BAM reports €119 million adjusted EBITDA in first half-year

Royal BAM Group nv delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.0 per cent in the first half-year of 2023. The cash position and order backlog are at a good level. Although market conditions remain challenging, most activities showed a satisfactory performance. BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin higher than 4 per cent for the full-year 2023.

Combined revenue of division Netherlands and division United Kingdom and Ireland in line with H1 2022

Adjusted EBITDA was €119 million, reflecting a margin of 4.0%; H1 2022 included contribution divested companies and positive hedge revaluation (totalling €32 million)

Net result of €60 million, reflecting earnings per share of €0.22 (€0.31 in H1 2022)

Liquidity position decreased to €0.7 billion reflecting normalisation of trade working capital

Capital ratio improved to 22.3% (21.2% year-end 2022)

year-end 2022) Order book remains at good level of €9.5 billion

Key results 1st half-year 1st half-year Full-year (x € million, unless otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2022 Revenue 2,969 3,329 6,618 Adjusted EBITDA 1 119.4 182.0 350.2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 1 margin 4.0% 5.5% 5.3% 2 Net result attributable to shareholders 60.2 85.7 179.6 Order book (end of period) 9,549 12,221 10,038 Trade working capital efficiency -14.8% -16.6% -15.8%

Adjusted EBITDA defined as result before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, excluding restructuring costs, impairment charges and pension one-offs. Including €52 million result on the Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau transaction.

Ruud Joosten, CEO of Royal BAM Group:

'In the first half-year of 2023, conditions in our markets remained challenging. Against this background, I am pleased that most of our activities showed a satisfactory operational performance. In the Netherlands, civil engineering continued the positive trend of recent quarters and made a substantial contribution to the Group's results. Our Dutch residential activities reported a satisfactory contribution. The lower result of the division Netherlands was mainly due to design issues and cost overruns at the four non-residential projects in Denmark, which will be completed in the coming quarters. The division United Kingdom and Ireland performed well, with a higher contribution of Ventures and Ireland. There were positive results from the activities in Belgium and the PPP joint venture. Since year-end 2022, our capital ratio further improved by

1.1 per cent to 22.3 per cent. We are also pleased with the conversion from adjusted EBITDA to the net result of €60 million.

We continue to make progress with our strategy 'Building a sustainable tomorrow'. We remain focused on managed growth through selective tendering, helping our clients to achieve their goals while providing value driven, reliable and sustainable solutions for construction and vital infrastructure. In line with our recently introduced sustainability strategy, we are investing in electric plant and equipment and the use of biofuels to decarbonise current and future projects. The Dutch residential market is under pressure, but remains a key focus area of our Group because of the structural shortage of homes. In June, we acquired land positions