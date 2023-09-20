Royal BAM Group nv
17 August 2023
BAM reports €119 million adjusted EBITDA in first half-year
Royal BAM Group nv delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.0 per cent in the first half-year of 2023. The cash position and order backlog are at a good level. Although market conditions remain challenging, most activities showed a satisfactory performance. BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin higher than 4 per cent for the full-year 2023.
- Combined revenue of division Netherlands and division United Kingdom and Ireland in line with H1 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA was €119 million, reflecting a margin of 4.0%; H1 2022 included contribution divested companies and positive hedge revaluation (totalling €32 million)
- Net result of €60 million, reflecting earnings per share of €0.22 (€0.31 in H1 2022)
- Liquidity position decreased to €0.7 billion reflecting normalisation of trade working capital
- Capital ratio improved to 22.3% (21.2% year-end 2022)
- Order book remains at good level of €9.5 billion
Key results
1st half-year
1st half-year
Full-year
(x € million, unless otherwise indicated)
2023
2022
2022
Revenue
2,969
3,329
6,618
Adjusted EBITDA 1
119.4
182.0
350.2
2
Adjusted EBITDA 1 margin
4.0%
5.5%
5.3%
2
Net result attributable to shareholders
60.2
85.7
179.6
Order book (end of period)
9,549
12,221
10,038
Trade working capital efficiency
-14.8%
-16.6%
-15.8%
- Adjusted EBITDA defined as result before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, excluding restructuring costs, impairment charges and pension one-offs.
- Including €52 million result on the Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau transaction.
Ruud Joosten, CEO of Royal BAM Group:
'In the first half-year of 2023, conditions in our markets remained challenging. Against this background, I am pleased that most of our activities showed a satisfactory operational performance. In the Netherlands, civil engineering continued the positive trend of recent quarters and made a substantial contribution to the Group's results. Our Dutch residential activities reported a satisfactory contribution. The lower result of the division Netherlands was mainly due to design issues and cost overruns at the four non-residential projects in Denmark, which will be completed in the coming quarters. The division United Kingdom and Ireland performed well, with a higher contribution of Ventures and Ireland. There were positive results from the activities in Belgium and the PPP joint venture. Since year-end 2022, our capital ratio further improved by
1.1 per cent to 22.3 per cent. We are also pleased with the conversion from adjusted EBITDA to the net result of €60 million.
We continue to make progress with our strategy 'Building a sustainable tomorrow'. We remain focused on managed growth through selective tendering, helping our clients to achieve their goals while providing value driven, reliable and sustainable solutions for construction and vital infrastructure. In line with our recently introduced sustainability strategy, we are investing in electric plant and equipment and the use of biofuels to decarbonise current and future projects. The Dutch residential market is under pressure, but remains a key focus area of our Group because of the structural shortage of homes. In June, we acquired land positions
for 500 new homes. We will present an update of our strategy for the period up to 2026 in the first half of 2024.
Our order book is maintained at a good level of €9.5 billion, with a clear focus on the quality of the order intake. BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin higher than 4 per cent for the full-year 2023.'
Business review first half-year 2023
Income statement
1st half-year 2023
(x € million, unless otherwise indicated)
Revenue
Adj.
EBITDA
Division Netherlands
1,348
55.1
Division United Kingdom and Ireland
1,559
62.9
Germany, Belgium and International
62
1.1
Invesis 1
3.1
Eliminations and miscellaneous
-
-2.8
Total Group
2,969
119.4
Adjustment items 2
-0.2
Depreciation and amortisation
-54.4
Impairments
0.3
Finance result
6.9
Result before tax
72.0
Income tax
-11.9
Non-controlling interest
0.1
Net result attributable to shareholders
60.2
- Invesis is the BAM's 50 percent equity stake in the joint venture with PGGM.
- Restructuring costs and pension one-off results.
1st half-year 2022
Revenue
Adj.
EBITDA
1,384
97.6
1,549
47.7
398
24.5
16.0
-2
-3.8
3,329
182.0
-1.1
-61.6
-12.0
1.6
108.9
-24.1
0.9
85.7
- The combinedrevenueof the division Netherlands and division United Kingdom and Ireland decreased by 1 per cent. The Group revenue declined by 11 per cent to €3.0 billion compared to the first half-year of 2022, mainly due to the divestments in Germany and Belgium in 2022. The development of the British pound exchange rate had a negative impact of €50 million.
- Adjusted EBITDAdecreased to €119 million versus €182 million in the first half-year of 2022, which included positive contributions of divested companies (€18 million), hedge revaluations (€14 million), and two major settlements (Museum of the Future and sea lock IJmuiden/OpenIJ, totalling €32 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.0 per cent (H1 2022: 5.5 per cent).
- Thenet resultwas €60 million (H1 2022: €86 million), or earnings per share of €0.22 (H1 2022: €0.31).
The finance result improved supported by increased interest rates. The reported income tax was €12 million (effective tax rate: 17 per cent) and included the positive effect of the recognition of a deferred tax asset of €5 million on liquidation losses in BAM International.
- Theorder bookremained solid at €9.5 billion versus €10 billion at year-end 2022, with a clear focus on the quality of the order intake. The decline included the cancellation of a €300 million highways framework contract, following an additional review by the UK government. The development of the British pound exchange rate had a positive effect of €126 million.
Division Netherlands
(x € million, unless otherwise indicated)
1st half-year 2023
1st half-year 2022
Revenue
Adj.
Revenue
Adj.
EBITDA
EBITDA
Construction and Property
962
29.1
964
56.4
Civil engineering
400
28.5
436
31.0
Other, eliminations and miscellaneous
-14
-2.5
-16
10.2
Total division Netherlands
1,348
55.1
1,384
97.6
Trade working capital efficiency
-13.1%
-15.9%
Revenue growth
-3%
-3%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
4.1%
7.1%
1st half-year 2023
Full-year 2022
Order book
4,438
4,366
Order book growth
2%
- Revenuedeclined by 3 per cent compared to the first half-year of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDAdecreased to €55.1 million compared to €97.6 million in the first half-year of 2022, reflecting an adjusted EDITDA margin of 4.1 per cent (H1 2022: 7.1 per cent). The Dutch residential activities reported a satisfactory contribution. Residential home sales were lower at 494 (H1 2022: 858) reflecting the more challenging market conditions. Based on the project pipeline, BAM expects to sell approximately 1,500 homes in 2023 (FY 2022: 2,028). The decrease of adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to design issues and cost overruns at the four non-residential projects in Denmark, which will be completed in the coming quarters. Telecom and Energy Systems continued to contribute strongly. The operational performance of civil engineering was strong; the first half-year 2022 result included the OpenIJ settlement (€16 million).
- Theorder bookincreased by 2 per cent to €4.4 billion driven by non-residential construction and civil engineering, partly offset by residential construction and property.
Recent project wins included residential renovation projects in Beverwijk, Capelle aan den IJssel and Tilburg, while civil engineering is benefiting from several framework contracts.
- Market development: The recent fall of the Dutch government has added to the uncertainty for the construction and property industry, especially regarding the ambition to build more homes and the legislation regarding nitrogen. Currently, cost increases and rising interest rates are leading to delays of some project awards. For the medium to longer term, there remains a strong rationale for essential investments in energy transition, infrastructure and sustainable and affordable homes. Demand in BAM's energy, water and telecom markets remains strong.
Division United Kingdom and Ireland
(x € million, unless otherwise indicated)
1st half-year 2023
1st half-year 2022
Revenue
Adj.
Revenue
Adj.
EBITDA
EBITDA
Construction UK
498
15.5
512
22.0
Civil engineering UK
648
16.9
609
19.4
Ventures UK (including property)
199
23.7
108
6.0
Ireland (construction, property, civil engineering)
246
9.2
351
5.9
Other, eliminations and miscellaneous
-32
-2.4
-31
-5.6
Total division United Kingdom and Ireland
1,559
62.9
1,549
47.7
Trade working capital efficiency
-16.4%
-18.1%
Revenue growth 1
1%
7%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
4.0%
3.1%
1st half-year 2023
Full-year 2022
Order book 1
4,770
5,402
Order book growth
-12%
1 The British pound exchange rate had a €50 million negative effect on revenues and a positive effect of €126 million on the order book.
- Revenueincreased by 1 per cent compared to the first half-year of 2022, supported by the high activity level in civil engineering. The British pound exchange rate had a €50 million negative effect on revenue. In Ireland, revenues declined as a result of progress on large contracts.
- Adjusted EBITDAimproved to €63 million compared to €48 million in the first half-year of 2022, reflecting an adjusted EDITDA margin of 4.0 per cent (H1 2022: 3.1 per cent). The contribution of Construction UK was impacted by inflation and supply chain challenges on some larger contracts, while Civil engineering UK showed a satisfactory performance supported by a high activity level. The Ventures business had a strong performance, also driven by the divestment of an office development. The performance in Ireland was solid. Regarding National Children's Hospital, BAM is fully resourced for the planned scope of work and the tireless effort of BAM's staff and supply chain partners has driven the build phase to more than 85 per cent completion. BAM is fully committed to delivering this world-class hospital within the shortest possible timeframe.
- Theorder bookdeclined by 12 per cent to €4.8 billion, including the cancellation of a €300 million highways framework contract, following an additional review by the UK government. The development of the British pound exchange rate had a positive effect of €126 million.
Recent project wins included additional works for HS2, two converter stations for SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission, a three-year contract with the Tudor Grange Academies Trust to deliver Integrated Facilities Management services and a new school building at Sunderland's Farringdon Community Academy.
- Market development: In the UK, there is a healthy pipeline for education projects and opportunities in healthcare and regional frameworks. The energy sector is offering significant opportunity as the UK drives towards independence in this area. The infrastructure market is expected to remain relatively steady. Also, the outlook for the rail market is favourable. There are opportunities in key markets in Ireland, and BAM remains focused on winning projects with the right risk/reward balance.
