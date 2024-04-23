Royal BAM N : Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V. - Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V. - Bunnik
April 22, 2024 at 06:06 pm EDT
Share
Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V. - Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V. - Bunnik
Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V. - Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V. - Bunnik
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction22 apr 2024
Person obliged to notifyKoninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
Issuing institutionKoninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30058019
Place of residenceBunnik
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights0,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares13.105.208,00
Number of voting rights13.105.208,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights0,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights0,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Date last update: 23 April 2024
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Royal BAM Group NV published this content on
22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
22 April 2024 22:05:03 UTC.
Royal BAM Group N.V. is a building and public works group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- buildings and civil engineering infrastructure construction (88.3%): roads, highways, airports, tunnels, railways, residences, hospitals, schools, offices, businesses, etc. The group also develops subcontracted mechanical and electrical installations implementation activity;
- real estate development (8.7%);
- other (3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (47.9%), the United Kingdom (42.7%), Ireland (7.4%), Belgium (1.9%) and other (0.1%).