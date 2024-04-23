Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V. - Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V. - Bunnik
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction22 apr 2024
Person obliged to notifyKoninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
Issuing institutionKoninklijke BAM Groep N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30058019
Place of residenceBunnik
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares13.105.208,00 Number of voting rights13.105.208,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Type of shareAandeel aan toonder Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement

Date last update: 23 April 2024

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 22:05:03 UTC.