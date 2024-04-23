Royal BAM Group N.V. is a building and public works group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - buildings and civil engineering infrastructure construction (88.3%): roads, highways, airports, tunnels, railways, residences, hospitals, schools, offices, businesses, etc. The group also develops subcontracted mechanical and electrical installations implementation activity; - real estate development (8.7%); - other (3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (47.9%), the United Kingdom (42.7%), Ireland (7.4%), Belgium (1.9%) and other (0.1%).