Royal BAM N : Plans to develop Sheffield Hallam University's city campus approved

Hemel Hempstead, 20 October 2021 - Plans to develop Sheffield Hallam University's city campus, providing a key gateway to the city centre, have been approved.

The first phase of the campus plan to build three new buildings around a public University Green was given the go ahead by Sheffield City Council planners on Tuesday 19 October.

The new buildings are planned on the site of the recently demolished Science Park and adjoining car park, adjacent to Howard Street leading up from Sheffield Train Station.

A new 'University Green' public space will provide a green heart for the campus. This will see new trees planted, more than 400 square meters of new greenery and spaces for up to 150 people to sit and relax.

Designs include the latest technology and measures to make the new buildings zero carbon ready. They include the use of sustainable energy solutions such as heat pumps, maximising the use of photo voltaic panels and provisions to support and promote sustainable travel.

Construction is due to begin in early 2022 and be completed in the second half of 2023. The development is the first phase of wider plans to improve the city centre campus.

Richard Calvert, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Sheffield Hallam University, said: 'We're delighted that the council has approved the first phase of our campus plan. This development will play a major part in delivering on our ambitions as a university, including our contribution to the city and region as set out in our recently launched Civic University Agreement. These new facilities are designed to deliver significant benefits for our students, and to make Sheffield Hallam an even more attractive place to study and work, whilst also enhancing a key gateway to Sheffield City Centre.'

Paul Cleminson, Pre-Construction Director at BAM, added: 'We've handed over the Adsetts Library already, are making excellent progress with the new Atrium building, and this next phase is a major part of the Alliance's objectives at the University's campus. The emphasis on sustainability and green spaces is very significant. By combining development, design, construction and long-term thinking about how the buildings are operated, we are all making a big difference to the future of how the buildings are used for generations to come.'

Delivering phase one of the campus master plan, significantly improving part of Sheffield city centre, is one of the University's key commitments in its new Civic University Agreement.

The campus plans have been developed alongside a number of key partners as part of the collaborative 'Hallam Alliance'. The first of its kind in the UK for a university building programme, the Alliance involves all design, construction and facilities management partners working collaboratively with the client through all stages of design, construction and operation.

Members of the Alliance include Sheffield Hallam University, BDP ARUP (design), BAM (construction) and CBRE (facilities management).