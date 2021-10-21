Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal BAM Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal BAM N : Plans to develop Sheffield Hallam University's city campus approved

10/21/2021 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

Hemel Hempstead, 20 October 2021 - Plans to develop Sheffield Hallam University's city campus, providing a key gateway to the city centre, have been approved.

The first phase of the campus plan to build three new buildings around a public University Green was given the go ahead by Sheffield City Council planners on Tuesday 19 October.

The new buildings are planned on the site of the recently demolished Science Park and adjoining car park, adjacent to Howard Street leading up from Sheffield Train Station.

A new 'University Green' public space will provide a green heart for the campus. This will see new trees planted, more than 400 square meters of new greenery and spaces for up to 150 people to sit and relax.

Designs include the latest technology and measures to make the new buildings zero carbon ready. They include the use of sustainable energy solutions such as heat pumps, maximising the use of photo voltaic panels and provisions to support and promote sustainable travel.

Construction is due to begin in early 2022 and be completed in the second half of 2023. The development is the first phase of wider plans to improve the city centre campus.

Richard Calvert, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Sheffield Hallam University, said: 'We're delighted that the council has approved the first phase of our campus plan. This development will play a major part in delivering on our ambitions as a university, including our contribution to the city and region as set out in our recently launched Civic University Agreement. These new facilities are designed to deliver significant benefits for our students, and to make Sheffield Hallam an even more attractive place to study and work, whilst also enhancing a key gateway to Sheffield City Centre.'

Paul Cleminson, Pre-Construction Director at BAM, added: 'We've handed over the Adsetts Library already, are making excellent progress with the new Atrium building, and this next phase is a major part of the Alliance's objectives at the University's campus. The emphasis on sustainability and green spaces is very significant. By combining development, design, construction and long-term thinking about how the buildings are operated, we are all making a big difference to the future of how the buildings are used for generations to come.'

Delivering phase one of the campus master plan, significantly improving part of Sheffield city centre, is one of the University's key commitments in its new Civic University Agreement.

The campus plans have been developed alongside a number of key partners as part of the collaborative 'Hallam Alliance'. The first of its kind in the UK for a university building programme, the Alliance involves all design, construction and facilities management partners working collaboratively with the client through all stages of design, construction and operation.

Members of the Alliance include Sheffield Hallam University, BDP ARUP (design), BAM (construction) and CBRE (facilities management).

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 09:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
05:04aROYAL BAM N : BAM's UWE School of Engineering building named Project of the Year at Britis..
PU
05:04aROYAL BAM N : Plans to develop Sheffield Hallam University's city campus approved
PU
10/19ROYAL BAM N : Management appointment BAM Nuttall
PU
10/18ROYAL BAM N : BAM moves its Welsh premises to Caerphilly after 30 years in Cardiff as it p..
PU
10/18ROYAL BAM N : Sale of BAM Deutschland to Zech Group and Gustav Zech Stiftung successfully ..
PU
10/18Zech Group SE and Gustav Zech Stiftung Management GmbH completed the acquisition of BAM..
CI
10/15ROYAL BAM N : Kildare County Council Awards Contract for Athy Distributor Road Development
PU
10/14ROYAL BAM N : Hardt Hyperloop has been awarded 15 million from Brussels's first hyperloop..
PU
10/11ROYAL BAM N : Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau and Züblin receive contract to construct new mi..
PU
10/07ROYAL BAM N : The Esther Simpson Building is complete
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 769 M 7 888 M 7 888 M
Net income 2021 48,7 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net cash 2021 536 M 625 M 625 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 729 M 848 M 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 17 966
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,67 €
Average target price 2,37 €
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruud Joosten Chief Executive Officer
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry M. M. van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Walter Swinkels Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.56.36%848
VINCI12.43%61 167
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED40.35%33 914
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%30 643
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.76%22 956
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.42%19 492