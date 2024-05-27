27 May 2024 - 08:00

Weekly share repurchase programme update as of 27 May 2024

Bunnik, the Netherlands - Royal BAM Group nv has repurchased 599,391 of its own shares in the period from 20 May 2024 up to and including 24 May 2024 at an average price of €3.78. The consideration for this repurchase was €2.3 million.

In the aggregate BAM has repurchased 1,256,852 shares, for €4.6 million in total, up to and including 24 May 2024 of its share buyback programme for 7,216,389 ordinary shares as confirmed on 3 May 2024 to offset for the dilution effect due to the issue of stock dividend, and for the additional share buyback of approximately €30 million, as announced on 15 February 2024.

An overview of all weekly transactions with aggregated numbers of repurchased shares is published by BAM on its website.

Click here for the press release of 3 May 2024, confirming the start of the share buyback programme.

analysts: Michel Aupers, michel.aupers@bam.com , +31 (0)30 659 89 88;

, +31 (0)30 659 89 88; press: Arno Pronk, arno.pronk@bam.com , or Bert Ooms, bert.ooms@bam.com , +31 (0)30 659 89 88 .

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.