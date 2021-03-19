Log in
Royal BAM N : BAM PPP appoints new international business development director

03/19/2021 | 03:46am EDT
Bunnik / Glasgow, 18 March 2021 - BAM PPP is delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Moore as Business Development Director (International). He is currently a Project Director in the BAM PPP UK and Ireland business development team and will start his new international role in mid-April.

Mark Moore has been with BAM PPP since 2002. Based in our Glasgow office he has a great track record of securing new business for BAM PPP and has been involved in securing many significant projects over the years and more recently played a key role on the Silvertown Tunnel PPP project in London. He has also spent the last four years working on developing BAM PPP's new markets strategy and helped secure BAM's place in the successful Cross River Rail consortium in Brisbane, Australia.

BAM PPP CEO Kieron Meade, says: 'Under BAM PPP's new ownership structure we have ambitious growth targets which includes targeting new markets in Australia (where we have already made one investment), North America, Scandinavia and Central & Eastern Europe, establishing BAM PPP as a worldwide player in the global PPP market. Mark has already made a significant contribution to the business over the years and in his new role I am confident that with Mark's knowledge and experience he can help us identify the right opportunities for the business and establish effective relationships with new clients, partners, and advisors.'

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 07:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
