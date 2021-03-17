Royal BAM N : BAM's landslip repairs help get passengers moving again in the South East

Camberley, 24 February 2021 - BAM Nuttall's rail and ground engineering teams helped Network Rail to get trains moving in the South East this weekend after completing emergency repairs to three major landslips near Tunbridge Wells.

The landslips, in the High Brooms area, were discovered on 1 February by sensors installed by Network Rail after two previous slips along the 150 m stretch of track. BAM 's Southern Multi-disciplinary Framework (SMD) team was immediately called into action, quickly assessed the damage and formulated a plan to repair and secure the slip.

The large-scale stabilisation works included removal of 5,000 tonnes of material and instalment of 3,215 m2 of rock fall netting. Due to the complex nature of the local clay-based ground conditions, the team used a 'spider excavator' to reduce the need for rope access.

The team also took the opportunity to carry out some planned works further down the track during the possession. The final stages of the regrade included installation of 1,000 soil nails and ground anchors. All of the work, including installation of an additional 24 anchors, was completed without any accidents and incident.

Huw Jones, BAM Nuttall's Divisional Director, Rail said: 'This work demonstrates the ingenuity, responsiveness and broad-based skillset of our team. The nature of the soil conditions in this location meant that our ground engineering expertise was invaluable. Despite the current lockdown, a normal rail services in the South East is vital to the regional economy. Working hand-in-hand with our rail supply chain partners, we were able to get the line open again less than three weeks after the slip was detected. I'd like to thank the whole team for its dedication and commitment to excellence over this period.'

Fiona Taylor, Network Rail Route Director for Kent, said: 'I'm really grateful to passengers and our lineside neighbours for their patience during these works. It is absolutely essential that our railway is safe to travel on and the work we've done will help to improve the resilience of this line for years to come. By working smartly, we have been able to accelerate some of the repairs needed on a nearby site at Wadhurst Tunnel. I am pleased that we were able to fully reopen the London to Hastings line on Saturday.'