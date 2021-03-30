Log in
Royal BAM N : BAM sells subsidiary BAM Swiss to Implenia

03/30/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Bunnik, the Netherlands, 30 March 2021 - Royal BAM Group nv has reached agreement to sell the shares of BAM Swiss AG (a subsidiary of BAM Deutschland AG) to Implenia AG. It is anticipated the transaction will close in May. Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.

BAM Swiss is established in 2011. The company employs approximately 45 people, with annual revenues of approximately €45 million. Current projects include the new Aarau cantonal hospital 'Dreiklang', which is being delivered in joint venture with Implenia.

Ruud Joosten, CEO Royal BAM Group: 'With this transaction BAM is taking a step forward in line with our new strategy 'Building a sustainable tomorrow'. Our strategy is to focus on growth markets in the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Ireland, where we have scale and competitive advantage. In other markets we will manage our subsidiaries for value. With Implenia, we have identified a trusted partner who will support the future development of BAM Swiss.'

André Wyss, CEO Implenia: 'With this transaction Implenia strengthens its market presence and becomes a leading player in healthcare construction in Switzerland, which is a key driver in real estate with a large growth potential. The acquisition is in line with our strategy and the goal of Implenia's Buildings Division to increase its market share as a total contractor for complex large-scale projects. The Division's Consulting unit will ensure early access to clients and collaborative involvement of all stakeholders in the pre-construction phase.'

About Implenia

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

Further information:
  • analysts: Michel Aupers, +31 (0)30 659 87 07, michel.aupers@bam.com;
  • press: Niels van Dongen, niels.van.dongen@bam.com, or Arno Pronk, arno.pronk@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 86 23.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
