Royal BAM N : Jim Ward appointed BAM Construction's Regional Director for Scotland

Hemel Hempstead, 12 April 2021 - Jim Ward has been appointed Regional Director of BAM Construction for Scotland with immediate effect. The company has delivered many Scottish landmarks including the Riverside Transport Museum, Dundee V&A, and Scottish Water's HQ.

Jim Ward has enjoyed a 40-year career with BAM to date, joining BAM in 1980. His career spans project and construction management roles and he has led many high-profile projects including the V&A Dundee and BAM's present Atlantic Square scheme.

Jim Ward said: 'I am privileged to be leading BAM Construction in Scotland. We have a fantastic business here with well-established roots, a very capable supply chain, and remarkable clients. BAM has delivered some of Scotland's most outstanding buildings, in both public and private sectors. Our track record is enviable. This industry and our business possess amazing talent. I am keen to see it develop even further and help us be the best we can. In doing so, BAM will make a truly positive contribution to our clients, our communities and our people.'

BAM's business in Scotland employs some 110 people directly and a further 1,000 via its supply chain. Its current portfolio includes current project such as Capital Square and The Johnny Walker Experience in Edinburgh, several health and leisure centres, education projects spanning primary schools to large campuses, and museum and art gallery developments, among others. The company is known for its highly collaborative approach, its range of digital capabilities and skills and its commitment to genuine and measured sustainability.

Jim Ward added: 'These continue to be challenging times for construction. I know that we must be great team players and support our people and our supply chains to work safely through the pandemic. It has never been more important to be a people-focused business than it is now.'

Jim Ward replaces Bruce Dickson, who is taking up a new wider role within Royal BAM Group.