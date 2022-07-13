Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
126.35 CAD   -1.03%
04:35pBank of Canada's jumbo rate hike set to slow lenders' earnings growth
RE
03:01pRBC Royal Bank increases prime rate
AQ
07/12RBC Wealth Management - U.S. survey reveals wealthy Millennials think regularly about their financial futures but need more knowledge and time if they are going to achieve their goals
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Canada's jumbo rate hike set to slow lenders' earnings growth

07/13/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of Canada's surprise full percentage point interest rate hike on Wednesday could put the brakes on the country's once-frothy housing market and weigh on banks' profits after strong mortgage growth emerged as the main growth engine during the pandemic.

The Canadian housing market was on fire earlier this year, fueled by ultra-low borrowing costs and pandemic-related demand shifts, with prices surging more than 50% over two years.

But sales have dropped dramatically in recent months and May's average selling price was down 12.9% from February's peak.

"Higher mortgage rates are definitely going to be headwinds for real estate and for the banks," said Paul Gardner, portfolio manager and partner at Avenue Investment Management.

Mortgages accounted for about 50% of Canadian banks' loans book, analysts estimate.

But Gardner said unemployment is low in Canada, which means people can still pay their mortgages even though there's going to be less discretionary spending for them.

"You're most vulnerable when unemployment goes through 10% and we're facing the other side, so it's kind of things that there are extreme events that are neutralizing each other," Gardner said.

He said bond markets are already pricing in a recession with an inverted yield curve, which is generally not great for the banks.

The Canadian central bank raised its policy rate to 2.5% from 1.5%, its biggest rate increase in 24 years, and said more hikes would be needed. Economists and money markets had been expecting a 75-basis point increase.

The gap between the 2- and 10-year Canadian bond yields widened by 11 basis points to about 15 basis points in favor of the shorter-dated bond.

Shares of the Royal Bank of Canada fell as much as 2.3% to a session low of C$124.71 ($96.29) on the Toronto Stock Exchange after the rate decision. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares dropped as much as 2.8% to C$78.55 but were last trading down 1.7% at C$79.50, while Bank of Nova Scotia shares dropped as much as 2.1% to C$73.40, but last traded down 1.2%.

The benchmark Canadian stock index fell to its lowest since March 2021 after the rate decision, but recovered to trade flat by late afternoon.

Sohrab Movahedi, banking analyst at BMO Capital markets, said the housing market has held up and part of this is how the product works: banks pre-approve or provide a commitment to consumers on housing loans.  

They have an assumption of what would translate into real loans and banks hedge themselves, he said.

"In all likelihood with the rates moving higher, the proportion of those commitments that ends up in a loan will be lower than usual. More people will choose to either buy smaller houses or defer the purchase," Movahedi said.

"If the economy is going to slow down from here, then earnings growth prospects for the banks will also slow."

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Sinead Carew; additional reporting by Julie Gordon and Fergal Smith in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Saeed Azhar and Sinead Cruise


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -1.03% 126.35 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -1.19% 74.06 Delayed Quote.-16.30%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -1.22% 79.84 Delayed Quote.-16.65%
All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
04:35pBank of Canada's jumbo rate hike set to slow lenders' earnings growth
RE
03:01pRBC Royal Bank increases prime rate
AQ
07/12RBC Wealth Management - U.S. survey reveals wealthy Millennials think regularly about t..
PR
07/12MAIN STREET MOMENTUM : Canadians continuing to shop local as small businesses innovate to ..
AQ
07/12Fitch Affirms Royal Bank of Canada at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
07/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners, broker downgrades weigh on UK's FTSE 100
RE
07/11RBC Global Asset Management Inc. Re-Opens PH&N High Yield Bond Fund to New Investors
AQ
07/08RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces June sales results for RBC Funds, PH&N Funds..
AQ
07/07Royal Bank of Canada Agrees to Issue USD 150,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Notes Due Jul..
CI
07/06National Bank on Canadian Financial Services Weekly Canadian Banks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 48 837 M 37 685 M 37 685 M
Net income 2022 15 723 M 12 133 M 12 133 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 179 B 138 B 138 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 86 007
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 127,67 CAD
Average target price 143,74 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-4.90%137 756
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.73%331 799
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.29%252 664
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-4.09%227 475
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.19%165 012
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.07%150 098