  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:37 2022-12-08 pm EST
130.70 CAD   -0.90%
01:00pBank of Canada says any further rate decisions to depend on economic data
RE
09:35aCanada Banks: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Sets Domestic Stability Buffer at 3% and adjusts range
MT
09:31aCanada Banks Brief: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Sets Domestic Stability Buffer at 3% and adjusts range
MT
Bank of Canada says any further rate decisions to depend on economic data

12/08/2022 | 01:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will study the latest economic data to gauge whether or not to raise interest rates further, a deputy governor said on Thursday, adding it would still move forcefully if necessary.

The central bank on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its unprecedented tightening campaign was near an end.

"We expect our decisions will be more data-dependent," Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said in a speech in Montreal, adding the bank is still prepared to be "forceful" with rates if necessary. "We are moving from how much to raise interest rates to whether to raise interest rates."

The central bank has lifted rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months to 4.25% - a level last seen in January 2008 - to fight inflation that is far above its target.

"With the labor market still tight and businesses still finding it easy to raise their prices, Governing Council agreed that the economy still needs a more sustained moderation of demand," Kozicki said.

On Wednesday, the bank cited still-strong growth and tight labor markets but eliminated the forward guidance it has used since it began cranking rates higher in March, dropping language that said they would have to rise further.

Inflation, which clocked in at 6.9% in October, "remains too high" at more than three times the bank's 2% target, Kozicki said. But three-month rates of core inflation have declined to about 3.5%, Kozicki said, an indication "that momentum in inflation is easing".

Deliberations ahead of Wednesday's rate hike centered on how supply challenges are resolving, how higher rates are slowing demand, and how inflation and inflation expectations are evolving, Kozicki said.

While third-quarter growth remained strong, softening demand in interest-rate sensitive areas like housing activity are signs that tighter monetary policy is "working to rebalance supply and demand", she said. The next policy-setting meeting will be on Jan. 25.

Kozicki reiterated that starting next year, the bank will release a "summary of deliberations" in an effort to provide more transparency.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.3580 to the greenback, or 73.64 U.S. cents.

(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto,; Editing by Deepa Babington)

By Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.11% 0.91905 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.30% 1.66187 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.74% 100.604 Delayed Quote.10.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.22% 0.69007 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.59% 0.73654 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.18% 1.43249 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.22% 0.86538 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.88% 130.7 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.59% 1.3574 Delayed Quote.8.03%
