Bank of Canada says economic slack not yet absorbed, but "getting closer"

OTTAWA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will not raise
its benchmark interest rate until the slack in the country's
economy is absorbed, which has not yet happened but is getting
closer, Governor Tiff Macklem said in a newspaper opinion piece
on Monday.
Macklem also noted that while inflation risks have increased
- driven by pandemic-induced demand shifts, supply disruptions
and higher energy prices - the central bank continues to view
the recent dynamics as transitory.
"For the policy interest rate, our forward guidance has been
clear that we will not raise interest rates until economic slack
is absorbed. We are not there yet, but we are getting closer,"
Macklem wrote in an op-ed for the Financial Times newspaper.
He added that the central bank's policy framework - a
flexible inflation target focused on the 2% midpoint of a 1-3%
control range - means that Canadians can be confident it will
keep inflation under control, while supporting a full recovery.
"What our resolve does mean is that if we end up being wrong
about the persistence of inflationary pressures and how much
slack remains in the economy, we will adjust. Our framework
enables us to do just that," Macklem said.
Inflation has soared in recent months as countries around
the world have rebounded from the pandemic, putting pressures on
global supply chains. Canada's headline inflation rate rose to
4.4% in September, the sixth consecutive month above the bank's
targeted range.
The Bank of Canada signaled last month that its first rate
hike could come as soon as April 2022, though money markets are
betting on a hike in March, with five in total in 2022.
The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2517
to the greenback, or 79.89 U.S. cents,
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, additional reporting by
Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)