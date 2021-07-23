Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/23 12:51:32 pm
125.44 CAD   +0.53%
11:52aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
11:52aCredit Suisse on Canadian Banks Read-Throughs From Q2-21 U.S. Bank Earnings
MT
11:05aRoyal Bank on Paper and Packaging Companies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Canada to let staff clock in up to half their hours from home

07/23/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

(Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will allow most of its staff to clock in up to half their hours remotely once public health guidelines allow it to fully reopen offices, a spokesperson for the central bank said on Friday.

The bank expects to bring back many employees to offices after the summer, but it does not see conditions returning to normal until 2022, a Bloomberg News report said. https://bloom.bg/3zrE0TH

Only a limited number of its employees are currently working from their Ottawa offices, according to the report.

The news comes a week after Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest lender, said it was exploring a flexible and hybrid work arrangement to bring its employees back to the office.

COVID-19 infections in Canada have reduced significantly in recent months and provinces are reopening for business after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them shut.

More than 62% of the country's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally, assuming every person needs at least two doses.

Major banks in the United States have also revealed plans of adopting different methods to bring employees back to the office.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
11:52aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
11:52aCredit Suisse on Canadian Banks Read-Throughs From Q2-21 U.S. Bank Earnings
MT
11:05aRoyal Bank on Paper and Packaging Companies
MT
10:20aTSX set for weekly gain on tech boost
RE
10:11aRBC Provides Preview of Second-Quarter Results for Canadian Technology Compan..
MT
09:58aPRECISION DRILLING : RBC Raises Price Target, 'Remains Constructive' on Precisio..
MT
09:44aSHOPIFY : RBC Boosts Financial Estimates on Shopify on Merchant Growth, E-Commer..
MT
09:18aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC lance le programme Encore plus ici pour inciter les C..
PU
09:02aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC launches Time for More to Bring Canadians Back to the..
AQ
07/23ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 47 840 M 38 000 M 38 000 M
Net income 2021 15 345 M 12 189 M 12 189 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 179 B 143 B 142 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 83 709
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 125,86 CAD
Average target price 136,42 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA20.34%146 278
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.30%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.24%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.13%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.88%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.30%202 066