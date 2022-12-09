Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely
need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to
cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report.
The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate
currently stands at a nearly 15-year high of 4.25% after a 50
basis point hike announced on Wednesday.
The IMF, in its annual review of Canada's economy released
late Thursday, said "the key immediate priority is to bring
inflation down without triggering a recession," and that it
welcomed the Bank of Canada's "decisive policy tightening."
The bank has raised rates at a record pace of 400 basis
points in nine months to fight inflation that is far above its
target. Money markets expect the policy rate to peak at 4.36% in
June and end 2023 at about 4.10%.
Inflation has been edging down after surging to a
four-decade high in June, but is still more than three times the
central bank's 2% target.
The IMF said inflation should continue declining and return
to the 2% target by end-2024, while economic growth was set to
slow to 3.3% in 2022 and 1.5% next year.
Slowing growth should also push unemployment to rise
moderately and reach the pre-pandemic level of around 6% by next
year, IMF added.
The projections are largely in line with the Bank of
Canada's forecast of growth declining to just under 1% in 2023
and inflation returning to 2% in 2024.
"Important risks, however, surround the baseline forecast,
and shocks could easily push the economy into a mild recession,"
the IMF said.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa
Editing by Mark Potter)