  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Royal Bank of Canada
  News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:48 2022-12-09 am EST
131.43 CAD   +0.11%
11:43aBank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF
RE
11:06aCredit Suisse Reviews Canadian Banks' Q4 -- Downgrades CIBC to Neutral, Target Cut to $63
MT
09:02aCanada Banks Brief: Credit Suisse "Pecking Order" for Outperform-rated stocks is BMO, NA, and RY, With Its Target Prices For These Banks Implying a "Very Strong" Total Return of Near 23%
MT
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF

12/09/2022 | 11:43am EST
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report.

The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently stands at a nearly 15-year high of 4.25% after a 50 basis point hike announced on Wednesday.

The IMF, in its annual review of Canada's economy released late Thursday, said "the key immediate priority is to bring inflation down without triggering a recession," and that it welcomed the Bank of Canada's "decisive policy tightening."

The bank has raised rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months to fight inflation that is far above its target. Money markets expect the policy rate to peak at 4.36% in June and end 2023 at about 4.10%.

Inflation has been edging down after surging to a four-decade high in June, but is still more than three times the central bank's 2% target.

The IMF said inflation should continue declining and return to the 2% target by end-2024, while economic growth was set to slow to 3.3% in 2022 and 1.5% next year.

Slowing growth should also push unemployment to rise moderately and reach the pre-pandemic level of around 6% by next year, IMF added.

The projections are largely in line with the Bank of Canada's forecast of growth declining to just under 1% in 2023 and inflation returning to 2% in 2024.

"Important risks, however, surround the baseline forecast, and shocks could easily push the economy into a mild recession," the IMF said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
