  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
126.49 CAD   -0.89%
07:50aNational Bank with First Look on Royal Bank of Canada Q3, Says Weak Capital Markets Offset Strong NIM Expansion
MT
07:44aCanada's Royal Bank earnings disappoint, National Bank beats
RE
07:32aStocks Poised to Extend Losses as US Equity Futures Slip; Asia, Europe Mostly Lower
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's Royal Bank earnings disappoint, National Bank beats

08/24/2022 | 07:44am EDT
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday missed analyst estimates for third-quarter profit, while National Bank of Canada did slightly better than expected, as the former's capital markets business weighed on earnings while the latter's helped lift them.

Royal Bank, Canada's biggest lender, reported adjusted earnings of C$2.55 per share, down 15% from a year earlier and compared with analysts' expectations of C$2.66.

National Bank, the smallest of the country's Big Six banks, posted earnings of C$2.35 a share, a decline from C$2.36 a year earlier, but beating estimates of C$2.34.

Canadian banks, which have mostly outperformed market expectations for the past few quarters, are now starting to see some negative impacts from market challenges and economic uncertainties, mostly resulting in higher provisions for credit losses and weaker capital markets performance.

Lower investment banking revenues at Royal Bank resulted in a 58% decline in its capital markets earnings. National Bank, however, said a 12% increase in the unit's earnings was driven by strong performance in its trading business, which helped offset deals weakness.

Both banks reported strong increases in net interest income on healthy lending growth and higher margins. But both also increased PCLs, which offset some of that.

Royal Bank took PCL of C$340 million, compared with a recovery of C$540 million a year earlier. National Bank's PCL was C$57 million, compared with a release of C$43 million a year earlier.

Royal Bank's pre-tax, pre-provision earnings fell 3% from a year earlier, while National Bank's rose 7%. ($1 = 1.2974 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Financials
Sales 2022 49 218 M 38 022 M 38 022 M
Net income 2022 15 518 M 11 988 M 11 988 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 177 B 137 B 137 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 86 007
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 126,49 CAD
Average target price 140,71 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-5.78%137 010
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.05%338 771
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.66%276 493
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%214 663
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.52%168 298
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.37%155 921