Canada's Royal Bank earnings disappoint, National Bank beats

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday missed analyst estimates for third-quarter profit, while National Bank of Canada did slightly better than expected, as the former's capital markets business weighed on earnings while the latter's helped lift them.

Royal Bank, Canada's biggest lender, reported adjusted earnings of C$2.55 per share, down 15% from a year earlier and compared with analysts' expectations of C$2.66.

National Bank, the smallest of the country's Big Six banks, posted earnings of C$2.35 a share, a decline from C$2.36 a year earlier, but beating estimates of C$2.34.

Canadian banks, which have mostly outperformed market expectations for the past few quarters, are now starting to see some negative impacts from market challenges and economic uncertainties, mostly resulting in higher provisions for credit losses and weaker capital markets performance.

Lower investment banking revenues at Royal Bank resulted in a 58% decline in its capital markets earnings. National Bank, however, said a 12% increase in the unit's earnings was driven by strong performance in its trading business, which helped offset deals weakness.

Both banks reported strong increases in net interest income on healthy lending growth and higher margins. But both also increased PCLs, which offset some of that.

Royal Bank took PCL of C$340 million, compared with a recovery of C$540 million a year earlier. National Bank's PCL was C$57 million, compared with a release of C$43 million a year earlier.

Royal Bank's pre-tax, pre-provision earnings fell 3% from a year earlier, while National Bank's rose 7%. ($1 = 1.2974 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Chizu Nomiyama)