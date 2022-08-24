Canada's Royal Bank earnings disappoint, National Bank beats

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday
missed analyst estimates for third-quarter profit, while
National Bank of Canada did slightly better than
expected, as the former's capital markets business weighed on
earnings while the latter's helped lift them.
Royal Bank, Canada's biggest lender, reported adjusted
earnings of C$2.55 per share, down 15% from a year earlier and
compared with analysts' expectations of C$2.66.
National Bank, the smallest of the country's Big Six banks,
posted earnings of C$2.35 a share, a decline from C$2.36 a year
earlier, but beating estimates of C$2.34.
Canadian banks, which have mostly outperformed market
expectations for the past few quarters, are now starting to see
some negative impacts from market challenges and economic
uncertainties, mostly resulting in higher provisions for credit
losses and weaker capital markets performance.
Lower investment banking revenues at Royal Bank resulted in
a 58% decline in its capital markets earnings. National Bank,
however, said a 12% increase in the unit's earnings was driven
by strong performance in its trading business, which helped
offset deals weakness.
Both banks reported strong increases in net interest income
on healthy lending growth and higher margins. But both also
increased PCLs, which offset some of that.
Royal Bank took PCL of C$340 million, compared with a
recovery of C$540 million a year earlier. National Bank's PCL
was C$57 million, compared with a release of C$43 million a year
earlier.
Royal Bank's pre-tax, pre-provision earnings fell 3% from a
year earlier, while National Bank's rose 7%.
($1 = 1.2974 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional
reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing
by Maju Samuel and Chizu Nomiyama)