Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:58 2022-08-16 pm EDT
129.29 CAD   +0.65%
02:30pCanadian lender RBC looks to bring more employees to office
RE
12:03pNational Bank Previews Canadian Banks' Q3 Results
MT
08/15Barclays Previews Banks' Q3 - Says Stronger Margins from BoC Rate Hikes Could Be Overshadowed by Weaker Credit, CMRev
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian lender RBC looks to bring more employees to office

08/16/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen on Bay Street in the heart of the financial district in Toronto

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is updating its hybrid work arrangement that could see more employees coming to the office, Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"As we move into the fall, I'm asking our leaders and colleagues to come together more often in person," McKay said.

Two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the globe have ramped up efforts to bring more employees back to the office. Governments have also eased mandates, seeking a return to normalcy.

RBC, Canada's largest lender, had adopted a flexible work approach as it started bringing employees back to office last year, when coronavirus infections in the country started receding.

Over the last six months, more employees had been working on-site across the bank's major markets, McKay said. Additional details would be communicated by team leaders in the coming days, he added.

McKay, however, reiterated that RBC's hybrid work approach was "here to stay".

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
02:30pCanadian lender RBC looks to bring more employees to office
RE
12:03pNational Bank Previews Canadian Banks' Q3 Results
MT
08/15Barclays Previews Banks' Q3 - Says Stronger Margins from BoC Rate Hikes Could Be Oversh..
MT
08/12RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces management fee reductions to RBC Premium $U...
AQ
08/11Power restored to downtown Toronto after outage leaves businesses in the dark
RE
08/10RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces management fee reductions to RBC Premium $U...
AQ
08/10Fitch Rates Tender Option Bond Series Trust 2022-ZL0308 and 2022-ZL0309
AQ
08/08Credit Suisse on Domestic Insolvency Trends for June 2022 - Near Term Strength Remains,..
MT
08/08TD Among Banks In Focus As Wedbush Notes U.S. Regulatory Decisions Could Impact Complet..
MT
08/08Companies in China distance themselves from Taiwan amid Pelosi backlash
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 49 331 M 38 313 M 38 313 M
Net income 2022 15 698 M 12 192 M 12 192 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 180 B 140 B 140 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 86 007
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 128,45 CAD
Average target price 141,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-4.32%139 621
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.67%359 123
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.52%291 277
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%218 052
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%173 532
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.52%159 287