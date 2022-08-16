Canadian lender RBC looks to bring more employees to office

"As we move into the fall, I'm asking our leaders and colleagues to come together more often in person," McKay said.

Two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the globe have ramped up efforts to bring more employees back to the office. Governments have also eased mandates, seeking a return to normalcy.

RBC, Canada's largest lender, had adopted a flexible work approach as it started bringing employees back to office last year, when coronavirus infections in the country started receding.

Over the last six months, more employees had been working on-site across the bank's major markets, McKay said. Additional details would be communicated by team leaders in the coming days, he added.

McKay, however, reiterated that RBC's hybrid work approach was "here to stay".

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)