March 29 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said it completed the sale of its Canadian unit, HSBC Bank Canada, to Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) on Thursday.

The completion will result in the recognition of an estimated gain on sale of $4.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024, HSBC said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)