PNC, RBC interest in SVB cools as regulators seek rescue bids

March 12 (Reuters) - Interest from two early suitors for
Silicon Valley Bank - PNC Financial Group Inc
and Royal Bank of Canada - had cooled on Sunday,
as U.S. regulators invited bids for the failed lender, according
to sources familiar with the matter.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) had given a
Sunday afternoon deadline for bids for the failed bank, one of
the sources said. Reuters could not determine which banks had
bid.
The banks and the FDIC declined comment.
The FDIC has been trying to find a buyer for Silicon Valley
Bank this weekend after taking control of it on Friday so that
the bank's corporate clients that had their money frozen can
meet their payroll obligations. But a deal on a tight timeline
has proven to be hard. Bids were due for SVB at 2:00 pm ET 1800
GMT), two of the sources said.
PNC, one of the 10 largest U.S. banks by assets, wanted to
pursue a bid for the entirety of Silicon Valley Bank, one of the
sources added, but then studied a bid for parts of Silicon
Valley Bank. A separate source familiar with the matter said PNC
had decided to withdraw from any further talks.
RBC also explored a takeover of Silicon Valley Bank but it
was unlikely to pursue it, three sources said. One of the
sources added that RBC has struggled to get comfortable with the
risks involved and the complexities of justifying the deal to
regulators in its home country of Canada. RBC bought City
National Bank in 2015. It is the eighth largest bank by deposits
in California, according to FDIC data.
The sources requested anonymity because the matter is
confidential.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday ruled out a
government bailout of Silicon Valley Bank and said she was
working with regulators to find a solution.
