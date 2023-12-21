Royal Bank of Canada is a Canada-based diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. Its segments include Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. Personal & Commercial Banking segment provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses for their day-to-day banking, investing and financing needs through two businesses: Canadian Banking, and Caribbean and United States Banking. Wealth Management segment offers a comprehensive suite of investment, trust, banking, credit and other advice-based solutions. Its Insurance segment offers a range of advice and solutions for individual and business clients including life, health, wealth, home, auto, travel, annuities and reinsurance.

Sector Banks