Royal Bank of Canada : Afficher Quantitative Tables(Téléchargement de document Excel)

02/24/2021 | 08:35am EST

02/24/2021 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cover page
As at January 31, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada Pillar 3 QuantitativeTables - in Excel format

Table of Content
Table of Content - Pillar 3 Quantitative tables only
OVERVIEW OF KEY METRICS, RISK MANAGEMENT AND RWA
KM1: Key Capital and Leverage metrics (at consolidated group level) KM1
OV1: Overview of risk weighted assets (RWA) OV1
RWA: Risk-Weighted Assets by Regulatory Approach RWA
LINKAGES BETWEEN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REGULATORY EXPOSURES
LI1: Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories LI1
LI2: Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial statements LI2
CAPITAL
CC1: Composition of Capital CC1
CC2: Regulatory capital balance sheet CC2
CREDIT RISK
CR1: Credit quality of assets CR1
CRB_e: Breakdown of exposures by geographical areas, industry and residual maturity CRB_e
CRB_f: Amounts of impaired exposures CRB_f_a
CRB_f_b
CRB_f_c
CRB_g: Ageing analysis of accounting past-due exposures CRB_g
CRB_h: Breakdown of restructured exposures between impaired and not impaired exposures CRB_h
CR4: Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects CR4
CR5: Standardized approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights CR5
CRE: Qualitative disclosures related to internal risk-based (IRB) models CRE_e
CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range CR6
CR7: IRB - Effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques CR7
CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures CR8
COUNTERPARTY CREDIT RISK
CCR1: Analysis of counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure by approach CCR1
CCR2: Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) capital charge CCR2
CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights CCR3
CCR4: IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale CCR4
CCR8: Exposures to central counterparties CCR8
SECURITIZATION
SEC1: IRB - Securitization exposures in the banking book SEC1
SEC2: IRB - Securitization exposures in the trading book SEC2
SEC3: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor SEC3
SEC4: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements - bank acting as investor SEC4
MARKET RISK
MR1: Market risk under standardized approach MR1
MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA MR2
MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios MR3
Leverage
LR1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure LR1
LR2: Leverage ratio common disclosure template LR2
TOTAL LOSS ABSORBING CAPACITY (TLAC) DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS
KM2: Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level) KM2
TLAC1: TLAC composition (at resolution group level) TLAC1
TLAC2 - Material subgroup entity - creditor ranking at legal entity level (G-SIBs only) TLAC2
TLAC3 - Resolution entity - creditor ranking at legal entity level TLAC3
KM1
KM1: Key Capital and Leverage metrics (at consolidated group level)
(Millions of Canadian dollars)1 a b c d
January 31 October 31 January 31 Q o Q Change (a-b)
2021 2020 2020
Available capital (amounts)
1 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 69,555 68,082 63,054 1,473
1a Common Equity Tier 1 with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 68,579 66,635
2 Tier 1 76,733 74,005 68,709 2,728
2a Tier 1 with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 75,757 72,559
3 Total capital 86,543 84,928 78,220 1,615
3a Total capital with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 86,543 84,928
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
4 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 557,519 546,242 523,725 11,277
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA
5 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.5% 12.5% 12.0% -
5a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 12.3% 12.2%
6 Tier 1 ratio 13.8% 13.5% 13.1% 0.3%
6a Tier 1 ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 13.6% 13.3%
7 Total capital ratio 15.5% 15.5% 14.9% -
7a Total capital ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 15.5% 15.5%
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA
8 Capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% -
9 Countercyclical buffer requirement2 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -
10 Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% -
11 Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (row 8 + row 9 + row 10) 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% -
12 CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (row 5 - 8%)3 4.5% 4.5% 4.0% -
Basel III leverage ratio
13 Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure 1,585,334 1,552,863 1,629,884 32,471
14 Basel III leverage ratio (row 2 / row 13) 4.8% 4.8% 4.2% -
14a Basel III leverage ratio (row 2a / row 13) with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 4.8% 4.7%
1 This table incorporates the impact of expected credit loss (ECL) accounting on regulatory capital including transitional ECL provisioning modification granted by OSFI on Mar. 27, 2020. This ECL provisioning modification reduced from a 75% after-tax exclusion rate for growth in Stage 1 and Stage 2 allowances allowed in 2020 to only a 50% after-tax exclusion rate allowed for 2021.
2 Bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement for Q1 2021 was not material (Q4 2020 was not material; Q1 2020 - 2bps), the amount which is determined based on our private sector exposures in jurisdictions identified by BCBS.This reflects recent jurisdictional decreases in the required countercyclical buffer requirement.
3 8% reflects minimum capital requirements which includes D-SIB/G-SIB surcharge, and excludes the OSFI Domestic Stability Buffer of 1% effective Q2 2020 (2% in Q1 2020). Refer to our 2020 Annual Report as updated by our Q1 2021 Report to Shareholders.
OV1
OV1: Overview of risk weighted assets (RWA)
The following table presents an overview of our RWA and the related minimum capital requirements by risk type.
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e
RWA Minimum capital requirement1 RWA
January 31 October 31 January 31 January 31 Change (a-b)
2021 2020 2020 2021
1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 368,824 361,605 350,825 29,506 7,219
2 Of which Standardized approach (SA) 96,011 93,289 88,045 7,681 2,722
3 Of which Internal rating-based (IRB) approach 272,813 268,316 262,780 21,825 4,497
4 Counterparty credit risk (CCR) 56,884 54,315 46,493 4,550 2,569
4a Of which other CCR 11,367 10,057 11,184 909 1,310
4b Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 18,412 18,171 12,703 1,473 241
5 Of which Standardised approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR)2 27,105 26,087 22,606 2,168 1,018
6 Of which Internal model method (IMM) - - - - -
7 Equity positions in banking book under market-based approach 2,626 2,324 2,436 210 302
8 Equity investments in funds - look-through approach - - - - -
9 Equity investments in funds - mandate-based approach 2,846 2,902 2,702 228 (56)
10 Equity investments in funds - fall-back approach 4 - 24 - 4
11 Settlement risk 342 191 409 27 151
12 Securitisation exposures in banking book 10,780 11,489 11,448 862 (709)
12a Of which transitional grandfathering adjustment - - - - -
13 Of which IRB ratings-based approach (SEC-IRBA) - 330 391 - (330)
14 Of which External ratings-based approach (SEC-ERBA) 8,524 8,938 8,384 682 (414)
15 Of which Standardized approach (SEC-SA) 2,256 2,221 2,673 180 35
16 Market risk 28,449 27,374 28,415 2,276 1,075
17 Of which Standardized approach (SA) 12,532 12,089 12,010 1,003 443
18 Of which Internal model approaches (IMA) 15,917 15,285 16,405 1,273 632
19 Operational risk 70,908 70,047 67,243 5,673 861
20 Of which Basic Indicator Approach - - - - -
21 Of which Standardized Approach 70,908 70,047 67,243 5,673 861
22 Of which Advanced Measurement Approach3 (AMA) - - - - -
23 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight) 15,856 15,995 13,730 1,269 (139)
24 Floor adjustment - - - - -
25 Total (1+4+7+8+9+10+11+12+16+19+23+24) 557,519 546,242 523,725 44,601 11,277
1 The minimum capital requirements for each category can be calculated by multiplying the total RWA by 8% as per OSFI CAR guidelines.
2 Includes RWA associated with CCP exposures, which EAD is calculated based on SA-CCR.
3 Effective November 1, 2019, OSFI discontinued the AMA approach.
RWA
RWA: Risk-Weighted Assets by Regulatory Approach
The following table provides details of our risk-weighted assets by type of risk and regulatory approach.
TOTAL CAPITAL RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS 1 Q1/2021 Q1/2021 Risk-weighted assets All-in Basis
Risk-weighted assets All-in Basis Capital requirements
Exposure 2 Average Other Total 4 Total 4 Q4/2020 Q3/2020 Q2/2020 Q1/2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage and per share amounts) of risk Standardized IRB
weights 3 approach approach Total 4 Total 4 Total 4 Total 4
Credit risk 5
Lending-related and other
Residential mortgages 308,823 8% 9,164 15,731 - 24,895 1,992 24,604 23,334 23,503 22,658
Other retail (Personal, Credit cards and Small business treated as retail) 340,907 21% 6,886 65,226 - 72,112 5,769 60,544 59,402 59,627 59,483
Business (Corporate, Commercial, Medium-sized enterprises
and Non-bank financial institutions) 371,596 57% 51,296 159,381 - 210,677 16,854 218,803 221,410 233,045 214,990
Sovereign (Government) 306,824 5% 2,772 13,106 - 15,878 1,270 15,371 15,195 14,242 10,979
Bank 31,540 18% 1,812 3,927 - 5,739 459 5,228 6,453 6,831 5,882
Total lending-related and other 1,359,690 24% 71,930 257,371 - 329,301 26,344 324,550 325,794 337,248 313,992
Trading - related
Repo-style transactions 904,280 1% 37 10,598 96 10,731 858 9,496 9,332 8,930 10,560
Derivatives - including CVA 93,761 47% 1,905 23,452 18,753 44,110 3,529 42,917 43,768 40,686 34,137
Total trading-related 998,041 5% 1,942 34,050 18,849 54,841 4,387 52,413 53,100 49,616 44,697
Total lending-related and other and trading-related 2,357,731 16% 73,872 291,421 18,849 384,142 30,731 376,963 378,894 386,864 358,689
Banking book equities 6 3,747 138% - 5,166 - 5,166 413 4,931 5,080 5,001 4,870
Securitization exposures 62,806 17% 5,189 5,591 - 10,780 862 11,489 11,689 12,716 11,448
Regulatory scaling factor 7 n.a. n.a. n.a. 17,795 - 17,795 1,424 17,385 17,540 18,126 16,963
Other assets 31,327 129% n.a. n.a. 40,279 40,279 3,222 38,053 36,595 40,860 36,097
Total credit risk 2,455,611 19% 79,061 319,973 59,128 458,162 36,652 448,821 449,798 463,567 428,067
Market risk8,9
Interest rate 2,409 5,717 - 8,126 650 7,841 11,164 6,213 6,642
Equity 2,742 1,331 - 4,073 326 3,628 3,751 2,971 3,847
Foreign exchange 2,270 331 - 2,601 208 2,917 2,714 2,403 2,566
Commodities 232 47 - 279 22 287 245 255 239
Specific risk 4,879 1,406 - 6,285 503 5,985 7,322 7,713 8,358
Incremental risk charge10, 11 - 7,085 - 7,085 567 6,716 7,080 7,345 6,763
Total market risk 12,532 15,917 - 28,449 2,276 27,374 32,276 26,900 28,415
Operational risk 70,908 - n.a. 70,908 5,673 70,047 69,347 67,945 67,243
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 2,455,611 162,501 335,890 59,128 557,519 44,601 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725
1 Calculated using guidelines issued by OSFI under the Basel III All-in framework.
2 Total exposure represents exposure at default (EAD) which is the expected gross exposure upon the default of an obligor. This amount excludes any allowance against impaired loans or partial write-offs and does not reflect the impact of credit risk mitigation. Exposures acquired through the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program lending facility have been excluded, as required by OSFI.
3 Represents the average of counterparty risk weights within a particular category.
4 The minimum capital requirements for each category can be calculated by multiplying the total RWA by 8% as per OSFI CAR guidelines.
5 For credit risk, a majority of our portfolios use the Internal Ratings Based (IRB) Approach and the remainder use the Standardized Approach.
6 CAR guidelines define banking book equities based on the economic substance of the transaction rather than the legal form or accounting treatment associated with the financial instrument. As such, differences exist in the identification of equity securities held in the banking book and those reported in the financial statements. Banking book equities are financial instruments held for investment purposes and are not part of our trading book, consisting of publicly-traded and private equities, partnership units, venture capital and derivative instruments tied to equity interests. As at Q1/21, the amount of publicly-traded equity exposures was $1,668 million and private equity exposures amounted to $2,079 million. Total exposure represents EAD, which is the expected gross exposure upon the default of an obligor. Under OSFI guidelines, the Simple Risk Weight method under the Market-based Approach is being used to calculate RWA for direct equity exposures ($2,593 million). The calculation of RWA for Equity Investments in Funds ($1,153 million) uses the Mandate-based and Fall-Back Approaches.
7 The scaling factor represents a calibration adjustment of 6% as prescribed by OSFI under the Basel III framework and is applied to RWA amounts for credit risk assessed under the IRB Approach.
8 For market risk RWA measurement, we use an internal models approach where we have obtained regulatory approval, and a standardized approach for products yet to be approved. For standardized approach, we use internally validated models.
9 Regulatory capital for our correlation trading portfolios is determined through the standardized approach as prescribed by OSFI. Therefore, we do not have a Comprehensive Risk Charge for these portfolios. Our securitization and resecuritization positions in our trading book also have capital requirements under the standardized approach. The changes in value due to market and credit risk in the securitization and resecuritization in the trading book are managed through the daily mark-to-market process. Furthermore, we employ market risk measures such as sensitivities to changes in option-adjusted spreads and underlying asset prices as well as value-at-risk (VaR) and stress testing measures.
10 The incremental risk charge (IRC) was $557 million as at Q1/21. The average was $564 million, high was $677 million and low was $452 million for Q1/21. The IRC is measured over a one-year horizon at a 99.9% confidence level. We utilize a technique known as the Monte Carlo simulation process to generate a statistically relevant number of loss scenarios due to ratings migration and default in order to establish the losses at that confidence level. We also make certain assumptions about position liquidity (the length of time to close out a position) within the model that range from a floor of three months to maximum of one year. The determination of liquidity is based on issuer type and credit rating. Credit rating migration and default probabilities (PD) are based on historical data.
11 The models are subject to the same internal independent vetting and validation procedures used for all regulatory capital models. Important assumptions are re-reviewed at least annually. Due to the long time horizon and high confidence level of the risk measure, we do not perform back-testing as we do for the VaR measure.
LI1
LI1: Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories
The following table provides the differences between carrying values presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and our regulatory exposures. It further breaks down the amounts in our financial statements into regulatory risk categories.
As at January 31, 2021
a b c d e f g
(Millions of Canadian dollars) Carrying values as reported in published financial statements Carrying values under scope of regulatory consolidation Carrying values of items:1
Subject to credit risk framework Subject to counterparty credit risk framework Subject to the securitization framework Subject to the market risk framework Not subject to capital requirements or subject to deduction from capital
Assets
Cash and due from banks 149,588 149,588 149,414 174 - - -
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 33,731 33,731 33,731 - - - -
Securities
Trading 148,023 136,539 2,549 - 48 133,942 -
Investment, net of applicable allowance 139,459 136,556 127,009 - 9,573 - (26)
287,482 273,095 129,558 - 9,621 133,942 (26)
Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed 311,033 311,033 - 311,034 - - (1)
Loans
Retail 464,579 464,234 464,234 - - - -
Wholesale3 213,462 211,058 190,781 1,472 8,219 4,374 6,212
678,041 675,292 655,015 1,472 8,219 4,374 6,212
Allowance for loan losses (5,478) (5,478) - - - - (5,478)
672,563 669,814 655,015 1,472 8,219 4,374 734
Segregated fund net assets 2,127 - - - - - -
Other
Customers' liability under acceptances 18,756 18,756 18,877 - - - (121)
Derivatives2 110,917 111,676 - 111,676 - 107,658 -
Premises and equipment, net 7,835 7,817 7,817 - - - -
Goodwill 11,085 11,085 - - - - 11,085
Other intangibles 4,633 4,514 - - - - 4,514
Other assets 61,401 64,337 33,215 25,486 - 4,530 1,106
214,627 218,185 59,909 137,162 - 112,188 16,584
Total assets2 1,671,151 1,655,446 1,027,627 449,842 17,840 250,504 17,291
Liabilities and equity
Deposits
Personal 348,304 348,304 - - - - 348,304
Business and government 660,064 660,802 - - - - 660,802
Bank 46,229 46,229 - - - - 46,229
1,054,597 1,055,335 - - - - 1,055,335
Segregated fund net liabilities 2,127 - - - - - -
Other
Acceptances 18,881 18,881 - - - - 18,881
Obligations related to securities sold short 32,569 32,569 - - - - 32,569
Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned 274,907 274,907 - 274,907 - - -
Derivatives2 106,071 106,071 - 106,071 - 103,275 -
Insurance claims and policy benefit liabilities 12,754 - - - - - -
Other liabilities 69,810 68,195 - - - - 68,195
514,992 500,623 - 380,978 - 103,275 119,645
Subordinated debentures 9,186 9,186 - - - - 9,186
Total liabilities2 1,580,902 1,565,144 - 380,978 - 103,275 1,184,166
Equity attributable to shareholders
Preferred shares 7,215 7,215 - - - - 7,215
Common shares 17,638 17,638 - - - - 17,638
Retained earnings 62,751 62,774 - - - - 62,774
Other components of equity 2,545 2,575 - - - - 2,575
90,149 90,202 - - - - 90,202
Non-controlling interests 100 100 - - - - 100
Total equity 90,249 90,302 - - - - 90,302
Total liabilities and equity2 1,671,151 1,655,446 - 380,978 - 103,275 1,274,468
1 Column c to g reflect a further breakout of column b by providing the respective CAR guideline frameworks utilized and OSFI COVID-19 guidance.
2 Derivative assets and liabilities are subject to both counterparty credit risk and market risk framework - hence column b will not equal to the sum of column c to g.
3 Amount includes exposure related to the US Government Paycheck Protection Program which are excluded from risk-weighting as per OSFI COVID-19 guidance.
LI2
LI2: Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial statements
The following table provides the key differences between the exposure amounts for regulatory purposes and the accounting carrying values as presented in our financial statements that are within the scope of regulatory consolidation.
As at January 31, 2021 As at or for the year ended Current year end date
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e
Total Items subject to:
Credit risk framework Securitization framework Counterparty credit risk framework Market risk framework
1 Asset carrying value amount under scope of regulatory consolidation (as per template LI1)1 1,638,155 1,027,627 17,840 449,842 250,504
2 Liabilities carrying value amount under regulatory scope of consolidation (as per template LI1)1 380,978 - - 380,978 103,275
3 Total net amount under regulatory scope of consolidation 1,257,177 1,027,627 17,840 68,864 147,229
4 Off-balance sheet amounts2 1,340,561 366,398 44,966 929,197 -
5 Differences due to Fair Value adjustment (912) (893) - (19) -
6 Differences due to different netting rules, other than those already included in row 2 1,019 1,019 - - -
7 Differences due to consideration of provisions - - - - -
8 Differences due to prudential filters - - - - -
9 Difference due to accounting and risk treatment of securitizations and other items 610 610 - - -
10 Exposure amounts considered for regulatory purposes 2,598,455 1,394,761 62,806 998,042 147,229
1 Amount reflects Table LI1 columns (c), (d), (e) and (f) from the previous page. Derivative assets and liabilities are subject to both counterparty credit risk and market risk framework - hence column a will not equal to the sum of column b to e.
2 Off-balance sheet amounts reflect the application of credit conversion factors.
CC1
CC1: Composition of Capital
The following table provides details of our regulatory capital and required regulatory adjustments under OSFI's CAR guidelines. Reconciliation references to CC2 of where these items are located on our IFRS and regulatory balance sheet are also included.
Composition of Capital Template (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage and otherwise noted) Cross Reference of Current Quarter to Regulatory Capital Balance Sheet (CC2) Q1/21 Q4/20 Q3/20 Q2/20 Q1/20
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1): Instruments and Reserves
1 Directly issued qualifying common share capital (and equivalent for non-joint stock companies) plus related stock surplus a+a' 17,883 17,732 17,713 17,787 17,487
2 Retained earnings b+b' 62,506 59,573 57,573 57,196 56,298
3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) c-c' 2,545 3,414 3,535 4,253 4,472
4 Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock companies) - - - - -
5 Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1) d 12 12 12 13 12
6 Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 82,946 80,731 78,833 79,249 78,269
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: Regulatory adjustments
7 Prudential valuation adjustments - - - - -
8 Goodwill (net of related tax liability) e+e'+m'-t 10,984 11,198 11,252 11,483 11,189
9 Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability) f+f'-v 3,906 3,999 3,860 3,931 3,811
10 Deferred tax assets excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) g 184 181 170 174 175
11 Cash flow hedge reserve h (907) (1,079) (1,208) (1,183) (188)
12 Shortfall of provisions to expected losses i - - - - 295
13 Securitization gain on sale - - - - -
14 Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities j (474) (314) (118) 776 (148)
15 Defined benefit pension fund net assets (net of related tax liability) k-u 673 111 102 108 81
16 Investments in own shares (if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet) - - - - -
17 Reciprocal cross holdings in common equity - - - - -
18 Non-significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold) - - - - -
19 Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold) - - - - -
20 Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold) - - - - -
21 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability) - - - - -
22 Amount exceeding the 15% threshold - - - - -
23 of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials l - - - - -
24 of which: mortgage servicing rights - - - - -
25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences m - - - - -
26 Other deductions or regulatory adjustments to CET1 as determined by OSFI (975) (1,447) (1,357) (1,238) -
27 Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions - - - - -
28 Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 13,391 12,649 12,701 14,051 15,215
29 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 69,555 68,082 66,132 65,198 63,054
29a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 68,579 66,635 64,775 63,960 -
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1): Instruments
30 Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus 7,175 5,921 5,923 4,175 4,175
31 of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards n' 7,175 5,921 5,923 4,175 4,175
32 of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards - - - - -
Composition of Capital Template continued (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage and otherwise noted) Cross Reference of Current Quarter to Regulatory Capital Balance Sheet (CC2) Q1/21 Q4/20 Q3/20 Q2/20 Q1/20
33 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1 x+n'' - - 1,478 1,478 1,478
34 Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group AT1) o 3 2 3 3 2
35 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out - - - - -
36 Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 7,178 5,923 7,404 5,656 5,655
Additional Tier 1 capital: Regulatory adjustments
37 Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments - - - - -
38 Reciprocal cross holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments - - - - -
39 Non-significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold) - - - - -
40 Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions - - - - -
41 Other deductions from Tier 1 capital as determined by OSFI - - - - -
41a of which: reverse mortgages - - - - -
42 Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions - - - - -
43 Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital - - - - -
44 Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) 7,178 5,923 7,404 5,656 5,655
45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 76,733 74,005 73,536 70,854 68,709
45a Tier 1 capital with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 75,757 72,559 72,179 69,616 -
Tier 2 Capital: Instruments and Provisions
46 Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus q''+q''''' 8,005 9,049 9,078 8,932 8,451
47 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2 q''' 478 488 488 520 508
48 Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2) r+q'''' 28 29 26 27 27
49 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out q'''' 25 26 23 24 24
50 Collective allowances s 1,299 1,357 1,418 1,136 525
51 Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments 9,810 10,923 11,010 10,615 9,511
Tier 2 Capital: Regulatory adjustments
52 Investments in own Tier 2 instruments - - - - -
53 Reciprocal cross holdings in Tier 2 instruments and Other TLAC-eligible Instruments - - - - -
54 Non-significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities, and Other TLAC-eligible instruments issued by G-SIBs and Canadian D-SIBs that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, where the institution does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold) - - - - -
54a Non-significant investments in the other TLAC-eligible instruments issued by G-SIBs and Canadian D-SIBs, where the institution does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity: amount previously designated for the 5% threshold but that no longer meets the conditions. - - - - -
55 Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities and Other TLAC-eligible instuments issued by G-SIBs and Canadian D-SIBs that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation - - - - -
56 Other deductions from Tier 2 capital - - - - -
57 Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital - - - - -
58 Tier 2 capital (T2) 9,810 10,923 11,010 10,615 9,511
59 Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) 86,543 84,928 84,546 81,469 78,220
59a Total Capital with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 86,543 84,928 84,546 81,469 -
60 Total risk-weighted assets 557,519 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725
60a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital RWA 557,519 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725
60b Tier 1 Capital RWA 557,519 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725
60c Total Capital RWA 557,519 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725
Composition of Capital Template continued (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage and otherwise noted) Cross Reference of Current Quarter to Regulatory Capital Balance Sheet (CC2) Q1/21 Q4/20 Q3/20 Q2/20 Q1/20
Capital ratios
61 Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 12.5% 12.5% 12.0% 11.7% 12.0%
61a CET1 Ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 12.3% 12.2% 11.7% 11.5% 0.0%
62 Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 13.8% 13.5% 13.3% 12.7% 13.1%
62a Tier 1 Capital Ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 13.6% 13.3% 13.1% 12.5% 0.0%
63 Total capital (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 15.5% 15.5% 15.3% 14.6% 14.9%
63a Total Capital Ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 15.5% 15.5% 0.0% 14.6% 0.0%
64 Buffer (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus G-SIB buffer requirement plus D-SIB buffer expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0%
65 of which: capital conservation buffer 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5%
66 of which: bank-specific countercyclical buffer 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%
67 of which: G-SIB buffer1 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0%
67a of which: D-SIB buffer 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%
68 Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 12.5% 12.5% 12.0% 11.7% 12.0%
OSFI target (minimum + capital conservation buffer + D-SIB surcharge (if applicable))
69 Common Equity Tier 1 target ratio 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0%
70 Tier 1 capital target ratio 9.5% 9.5% 9.5% 9.5% 9.5%
71 Total capital target ratio 11.5% 11.5% 11.5% 11.5% 11.5%
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk-weighting)
72 Non-significant investments in the capital and Other TLAC-eligible instruments of other financials entities 659 549 995 1,276 1,242
73 Significant investments in the common stock of financials 5,348 5,221 5,082 4,847 4,577
74 Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability) - - - - -
75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) 995 1,177 958 1,068 915
Applicable caps on the inclusion of allowances in Tier 2
76 Allowances eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior to application of cap) 1,028 1,075 1,027 964 525
77 Cap on inclusion of allowances in Tier 2 under standardized approach 1,028 1,075 1,027 964 525
78 Allowances eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach (prior to application of cap) 4,159 4,271 4,151 3,976 2,183
79 Cap on inclusion of allowances in Tier 2 under internal ratings-based approach 4,159 4,271 4,151 3,976 2,183
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2013 and 1 Jan 2022)
80 Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements - - - - -
81 Amounts excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - - - - -
82 Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 739 1,478 1,478 1,478 1,478
83 Amounts excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - - 22 22 22
84 Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 919 1,838 1,838 1,838 1,838
85 Amounts excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - - - - -
1 Capital surcharge, equal to the higher of our D-SIB surcharge and the BCBS's G-SIB surcharge, is applicable to risk-weighted capital.
CC2
CC2: Regulatory capital balance sheet
The following table provides a reconciliation of our regulatory capital elements as reported in CC1 with our balance sheet prepared in accordance with IFRS and our regulatory balance sheet.
Regulatory capital balance sheet (Millions of Canadian dollars) Cross Reference to Basel III Regulatory Capital Components (CC1) Q1/21 Q4/20
Balance sheet as in Report to Shareholders Under regulatory scope of consolidation
Assets
Cash and due from banks 149,588 149,588
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 33,731 33,731
Securities, net of applicable allowance 287,482 273,095
Non-significant investments in capital of other financial institutions not exceeding regulatory thresholds 659
Other securities 272,437
Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed 311,033 311,033
Loans -
Retail 464,579 464,234
Wholesale 213,462 211,058
Allowance for loan losses (5,478) (5,478)
Collective allowance reflected in Tier 2 regulatory capital 1 s (1,299)
Shortfall of allowances to expected loss 2 i -
Allowances not reflected in regulatory capital (4,179)
672,563 669,814
Segregated fund net assets 2,127 -
Other
Customers' liability under acceptances 18,756 18,756
Derivatives 110,917 111,676
Premises and equipment, net 7,835 7,817
Goodwill e 11,085 11,085
Goodwill related to insurance and joint ventures e' -
Other intangibles f 4,633 4,514
Other intangibles related to insurance and joint ventures f' 119
Other 61,401 64,337
Significant investments in other financial institutions and insurance subsidiaries 5,348
of which: exceeding regulatory thresholds l -
of which: not exceeding regulatory thresholds 5,348
Defined - benefit pension fund net assets k 907
Deferred tax assets 2,194
of which: deferred tax assets excluding those arising from temporary differences g 184
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences exceeding regulatory thresholds m -
of which: deferred tax liabilities related to permitted tax netting (1,019)
of which: deferred tax assets - other temporary differences 3,029
Other assets 55,888
of which: relates to assets of operations held for sale - Goodwill m' 15
Total assets 1,671,151 1,655,446
1 Collective allowance includes Stage 1 and Stage 2 ACL on financial assets.
2 Expected loss as defined under the Basel III framework.
Regulatory capital balance sheet continued (Millions of Canadian dollars) Cross Reference to Basel III Regulatory Capital Components (CC1) Q1/21 Q4/20
Balance sheet as in Report to Shareholders Under regulatory scope of consolidation
Liabilities
Deposits
Personal 348,304 348,304
Business and government 660,064 660,802
Bank 46,229 46,229
1,054,597 1,055,335
Segregated fund net liabilities 2,127 -
Other -
Acceptances 18,881 18,881
Obligations related to securities sold short 32,569 32,569
Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned 274,907 274,907
Derivatives 106,071 106,071
Insurance claims and policy benefit liabilities 12,754 -
Other liabilities 69,810 68,195
Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair value liabilities j (474)
Deferred tax liabilities 54
of which: related to goodwill t 116
of which: related to intangibles v 728
of which: related to pensions u 234
of which: relates to permitted tax netting (1,019)
of which: other deferred tax liabilities -
Other Liabilities 68,615
Subordinated debentures q 9,186 9,186
Regulatory capital amortization of maturing debentures q''''' (384)
Subordinated debentures not allowed for regulatory capital q' 678
Subordinated debentures used for regulatory capital: 8,892
of which: are qualifying q'' 8,389
of which: are subject to phase out directly issued capital: q''' 478
of which: are subject to phase out issued by subsidiaries and held by 3rd party q'''' 25
Total liabilities 1,580,902 1,565,144
Equity attributable to shareholders 90,149 90,202
Common shares a 17,638 17,638
of which are treasury - common shares a'' (26)
Retained earnings 62,751 62,774
of which relates to contributed surplus a' 245
of which relates to retained earnings for capital purposes b 62,527
of which relates to insurance and joint ventures b' (22)
Other components of equity c 2,545 2,575
Gains and losses on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges h (907)
Unrealized foreign currency translation gains and losses, net of hedging activities 3,256
Other reserves allowed for regulatory capital 226
of which relates to Insurance c' 30
Preferred shares and other equity instruments n 7,215 7,215
of which: are qualifying n' 7,175
of which: are subject to phase out n'' -
of which portion are not allowed for regulatory capital 23
of which: are qualifying treasury - preferred shares n''' 17
of which: are subject to phase out treasury - preferred shares -
Regulatory capital balance sheet continued (Millions of Canadian dollars) Cross Reference to Basel III Regulatory Capital Components (CC1) Q1/21 Q4/20
Balance sheet as in Report to Shareholders Under regulatory scope of consolidation
Non-controlling interests 100 100
of which: are qualifying -
portion allowed for inclusion into CET1 d 12
portion allowed for inclusion into Tier 1 capital o 3
portion allowed for inclusion into Tier 2 capital r 3
of which: are subject to phase out x -
of which: portion not allowed for regulatory capital 82
Total equity 90,249 90,302
Total liabilities and equity 1,671,151 1,655,446
Equity Assets
Insurance subsidiaries 1 Principal activities
Assured Assistance Inc. Service provider for insurance claims 1 -
Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Limited Life, annuity, trade credit, title and property reinsurance company provides coverage to international clients 1,880 688
RBC (Barbados) Services Comp The company provides investment management, reinsurance transaction support and corporate services to Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd. - -
RBC Insurance Agency Ltd. Distribution of H&A products through AVIVA 14 35
RBC Insurance Company (Cayman) Limited Life, annuity reinsurance company provides coverage to international clients 76 -
RBC Insurance Company of Canada Property and casualty insurance company 85 118
RBC Insurance Holdings Inc. Holding company 1 -
RBC Insurance Services Inc. Service provider for insurance companies listed and the bank (creditor) 61 64
RBC Life Insurance Company Life and health insurance company 2,947 19,865
5,065 20,770
1 The list of legal entities that are included within the accounting scope of consolidation but excluded from the regulatory scope of consolidation.
CR1
CR1: Credit quality of assets
The following table presents a comprehensive view of the credit quality of our on- and off-balance sheet assets.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g
Gross carrying values of Allowances/ impairments2 Of which ECL accounting provisions on SA exposures Of which ECL accounting provisions on IRB exposures Net values (a+b-c)
Defaulted exposures1 Non-defaulted exposures Allocated in regulatory category of Specific3 Allocated in regulatory category of General3
1 Loans 2,637 652,378 5,478 143 1,013 4,322 649,537
2 Debt Securities - 127,853 31 - 11 20 127,822
3 Off-Balance Sheet exposures4 460 262,514 408 - 4 406 262,566
4 Total 3,097 1,042,745 5,917 143 1,028 4,748 1,039,925
1 Definition of default as per the CAR guidelines and recent OSFI COVID-19 guidance.
2 Reflects Stage 1, 2 and 3 allowances under IFRS 9.
3 Regulatory category of specific allowance reflects IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances. Regulatory category of general allowances reflects Stage 1 & 2 allowances.
4 Off balance sheet amounts are before the application of credit conversion factors and reflect guarantees given and irrevocable loan commitments. Revocable loan commitments are excluded as per BCBS requirements.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g
Gross carrying values of Allowances/ impairments2 Of which ECL accounting provisions on SA exposures Of which ECL accounting provisions on IRB exposures Net values (a+b-c)
Defaulted exposures1 Non-defaulted exposures Allocated in regulatory category of Specific3 Allocated in regulatory category of General3
1 Loans 3,206 635,654 5,639 94 1,061 4,484 633,221
2 Debt Securities - 127,091 37 - 10 27 127,054
3 Off-Balance Sheet exposures4 637 261,727 472 - 4 470 261,892
4 Total 3,843 1,024,472 6,148 94 1,075 4,981 1,022,167
1 Definition of default as per the CAR guidelines and recent OSFI COVID-19 guidance.
2 Reflects Stage 1, 2 and 3 allowances under IFRS 9.
3 Regulatory category of specific allowance reflects IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances. Regulatory category of general allowances reflects Stage 1 & 2 allowances.
4 Off balance sheet amounts are before the application of credit conversion factors and reflect guarantees given and irrevocable loan commitments. Revocable loan commitments are excluded as per BCBS requirements.
CRB_e
CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets
The table below presents an overview of Pillar 3 disclosure requirements that have been met within our 2020 Annual Report and incorporated by reference into this Pillar 3 report. Our 2020 Annual Report is available free of charge on our website at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations
(e) Breakdown of exposures by geographical areas, industry and residual maturity The following table provides a breakdown of our credit risk exposures by industry, geographical areas and residual maturity. Our classification below reflects the Basel regulatory defined exposure classes. Amounts shown below reflect Exposures at default (EAD), which is the amount expected to be owed by an obligor at the time of default.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e
Credit Risk1,2 Counterparty Credit Risk5
On-balance sheet Off-balance sheet amount3 Repo-style Transaction Derivatives
amount Undrawn Other4
Retail
Residential secured6 343,318 91,244
Qualifying revolving 29,198 90,252
Other retail 77,119 18,364 139
Total Retail 449,635 199,860 139
Wholesale
Agriculture 9,117 1,575 33 - 86
Automotive 7,023 7,964 274 - 991
Banking 42,881 1,472 552 45,168 21,624
Consumer Discretionary 13,252 8,830 473 - 852
Consumer Staples 5,164 6,809 218 - 1,360
Oil & Gas 7,414 10,582 1,667 - 2,838
Financial Services 34,836 22,628 2,853 123,334 21,046
Financing Products 4,209 885 501 138 1,352
Forest Products 1,040 915 141 - 30
Governments 269,849 4,597 1,616 40,282 6,130
Industrial Products 6,681 8,727 706 - 884
Information Technology 3,729 5,835 272 - 5,054
Investments 18,229 2,967 424 9 93
Mining & Metals 1,560 3,902 974 - 248
Public Works & Infrastructure 1,288 1,988 432 - 231
Real Estate & Related 72,543 13,775 1,476 - 1,405
Other Services 22,609 11,179 1,281 4 1,607
Telecommunication & Media 5,231 7,685 79 - 1,963
Transportation 7,187 5,369 1,420 - 1,294
Utilities 8,662 18,263 3,927 - 3,291
Other Sectors 1,404 731 3 23 7,307
Total Wholesale 543,908 146,678 19,322 208,958 79,686
Total Exposure1 993,543 346,538 19,461 208,958 79,686
By Geography7
Canada 697,532 255,870 8,035 95,829 25,397
United States 192,154 63,951 7,886 47,910 24,752
Europe 60,869 21,682 2,263 45,072 22,212
Other International 42,988 5,035 1,277 20,147 7,325
Total Exposure1,7 993,543 346,538 19,461 208,958 79,686
By Maturity
Unconditionally cancellable 69,496 224,855 132 - -
Within 1 year 379,909 27,491 10,854 208,958 36,846
1 to 5 year 467,216 89,023 7,664 - 26,564
Over 5 years 76,922 5,169 811 - 16,276
Total Exposure1 993,543 346,538 19,461 208,958 79,686
1 Excludes securitization, banking book equities and other assets not subject to standardized or IRB approach. Also excludes exposures acquired through the US Government Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In Q1 2021, $10 billion of Small Business Corporate exposures were reclassified from Wholesale to Other Retail to align with CAR guidelines threshold as under $1.25 million being Small Business retail. Refer to CR 6 for further details.
2 EAD for Standardized exposures are reported net of Stage 3 allowances and EAD for IRB exposures are reported gross of all allowances for credit loss and partial write-off as per regulatory definitions.
3 EAD for Undrawn credit commitments and other off-balance sheet amounts are reported after the application of credit conversion factors.
4 Includes other off-balance sheet exposures such as letters of credit & guarantees.
5 Counterparty credit risk EAD reflects exposure amount after netting. Collateral is included in EAD for repo-style transactions to the extent allowed by regulatory guidelines. Exchange traded derivatives are included in Other Sectors.
6 Includes residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit.
7 Geographic profile is based on the country of residence of the borrower.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e
Credit Risk1,2 Counterparty Credit Risk5
On-balance sheet Off-balance sheet amount3 Repo-style Transaction Derivatives
amount Undrawn Other4
Retail
Residential secured6 338,653 88,728
Qualifying revolving 24,328 67,779
Other retail 68,325 14,183 67
Total Retail 431,306 170,690 67
Wholesale
Agriculture 9,560 1,854 34 - 108
Automotive 8,410 7,564 289 - 791
Banking 39,228 1,501 562 42,745 19,891
Consumer Discretionary 14,436 9,303 510 - 649
Consumer Staples 6,069 6,945 538 - 1,252
Oil & Gas 7,800 10,779 1,600 - 2,492
Financial Services 32,853 22,257 3,256 109,772 21,162
Financing Products 3,755 1,098 522 90 1,055
Forest Products 1,155 851 125 - 41
Governments 245,204 4,727 1,624 43,806 6,963
Industrial Products 6,962 9,397 723 - 801
Information Technology 4,632 5,073 257 13 3,898
Investments 17,636 2,963 437 13 230
Mining & Metals 1,692 3,930 979 - 338
Public Works & Infrastructure 1,345 2,007 340 - 239
Real Estate & Related 72,006 13,729 1,573 - 1,180
Other Services 24,965 12,285 1,336 5 1,857
Telecommunication & Media 4,987 7,451 83 - 1,752
Transportation 7,492 5,612 1,533 - 1,714
Utilities 8,739 18,705 3,849 - 3,852
Other Sectors 1,699 647 1 17 9,291
Total Wholesale 520,625 148,678 20,171 196,461 79,556
Total Exposure1 951,931 319,368 20,238 196,461 79,556
By Geography7
Canada 655,560 227,837 9,595 84,761 27,044
United States 199,705 63,423 6,404 41,938 23,142
Europe 50,940 21,158 2,312 43,754 22,429
Other International 45,726 6,950 1,927 26,008 6,941
Total Exposure1,7 951,931 319,368 20,238 196,461 79,556
By Maturity
Unconditionally cancellable 65,676 199,989 60 - -
Within 1 year 359,974 26,070 11,797 196,461 36,516
1 to 5 year 450,881 88,382 6,857 - 26,240
Over 5 years 75,400 4,927 1,524 - 16,800
Total Exposure1 951,931 319,368 20,238 196,461 79,556
1 Excludes securitization, banking book equities and other assets not subject to standardized or IRB approach. Also excludes exposures acquired through the US Government Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
2 EAD for Standardized exposures are reported net of Stage 3 allowances and EAD for IRB exposures are reported gross of all allowances for credit loss and partial write-off as per regulatory definitions.
3 EAD for Undrawn credit commitments and other off-balance sheet amounts are reported after the application of credit conversion factors.
4 Includes other off-balance sheet exposures such as letters of credit & guarantees.
5 Counterparty credit risk EAD reflects exposure amount after netting. Collateral is included in EAD for repo-style transactions to the extent allowed by regulatory guidelines. Exchange traded derivatives are included in Other Sectors.
6 Includes residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit.
7 Geographic profile is based on the country of residence of the borrower. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented.
CRB_f_a
CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets
(f) Amounts of impaired exposures (according to the definition used by the bank for accounting purposes) and related allowances and write-offs, broken down by geographical areas and industry The following tables provide a breakdown of impaired exposures by geographical areas and industry.
As at January 31, 2021
Impaired exposures by geography1 and portfolio (Millions of Canadian dollars) Gross impaired exposures Allowance2 Net impaired exposures
Canada
Retail 768 195 573
Wholesale 708 215 493
Securities - - -
Total - Canada 1,476 410 1,066
United States
Retail 27 1 26
Wholesale 677 175 502
Securities - - -
Total - United States 704 176 528
Other International
Retail 215 116 99
Wholesale 477 192 285
Securities 152 (5) 157
Total - Other International 844 303 541
Total
Retail 1,010 312 698
Wholesale 1,862 582 1,280
Securities 152 (5) 157
Total impaired exposures 3,024 889 2,135
1 Geographic information is based on residence of borrower.
2 Allowance reflects only Stage 3 IFRS 9 allowances and includes allowances on acquired credit-impaired loans and securities.
As at October 31, 2020
Impaired exposures by geography1 and portfolio (Millions of Canadian dollars) Gross impaired exposures Allowance2 Net impaired exposures
Canada
Retail 692 164 528
Wholesale 754 220 534
Securities - - -
Total - Canada 1,446 384 1,062
United States
Retail 32 1 31
Wholesale 1,039 267 772
Securities - - -
Total - United States 1,071 268 803
Other International
Retail 216 116 100
Wholesale 462 181 281
Securities 157 (4) 161
Total - Other International 835 293 542
Total
Retail 940 281 659
Wholesale 2,255 668 1,587
Securities 157 (4) 161
Total impaired exposures 3,352 945 2,407
1 Geographic information is based on residence of borrower.
2 Allowance reflects only Stage 3 IFRS 9 allowances and includes allowances on acquired credit-impaired loans and securities.
CRB_f_b
CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets
(f) Amounts of impaired exposures (according to the definition used by the bank for accounting purposes) and related allowances and write-offs, broken down by geographical areas and industry The following tables provide a breakdown of impaired exposures by geographical areas and industry.
Net write-offs by geography1 and portfolio (Millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended January 31, 2021 For the three months ended October 31, 2020
Canada
Retail 138 171
Wholesale 26 17
Total Canada 164 188
United States2
Retail - 3
Wholesale 54 99
Total United States 54 102
Other International
Retail 2 6
Wholesale2 6 5
Total Other International 8 11
Total
Retail 140 180
Wholesale 86 121
Total net write-offs 226 301
1 Geographic information is based on residence of borrower.
2 Includes acquired credit-impaired loans related to the acquisition of City National.
CRB_f_c
CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets
(f) Amounts of impaired exposures (according to the definition used by the bank for accounting purposes) and related allowances and write-offs, broken down by geographical areas and industry The following tables provide a breakdown of impaired exposures by geographical areas and industry.
As at January 31, 2021
Impaired exposures by portfolio and sector (Millions of Canadian dollars) Gross impaired exposures Allowance1 Net impaired exposures
Retail
Residential mortgages 678 158 520
Personal 242 118 124
Small business 90 36 54
Total Retail 1,010 312 698
Wholesale
Agriculture 62 9 53
Automotive 22 14 8
Banking 2 - 2
Consumer Discretionary 276 65 211
Consumer Staples 95 14 81
Oil and Gas 333 175 158
Financial Services 77 23 54
Financial Products - - -
Forest Products 12 9 3
Governments 13 2 11
Industrial Products 57 17 40
Information Technology 7 2 5
Investments 44 2 42
Mining and Metals 27 8 19
Public Works and Infrastructure 5 3 2
Real Estate and Related 361 84 277
Other Services 273 108 165
Telecommunication and Media 6 - 6
Transportation 142 26 116
Utilities - - -
Other 48 21 27
Total Wholesale 1,862 582 1,280
Total impaired loans and acceptances 2,872 894 1,978
Securities 152 (5) 157
Total impaired exposures 3,024 889 2,135
1 Allowance reflects only Stage 3 IFRS 9 allowances and includes allowances on acquired credit-impaired loans and securities.
As at October 31, 2020
Impaired exposures by portfolio and sector (Millions of Canadian dollars) Gross impaired exposures Allowance1 Net impaired exposures
Retail
Residential mortgages 638 152 486
Personal 212 96 116
Small business 90 33 57
Total Retail 940 281 659
Wholesale
Agriculture 70 10 60
Automotive 79 14 65
Banking 4 - 4
Consumer Discretionary 281 88 193
Consumer Staples 112 26 86
Oil and Gas 552 242 310
Financial Services 81 22 59
Financial Products - - -
Forest Products 13 9 4
Governments 7 2 5
Industrial Products 57 18 39
Information Technology 14 1 13
Investments 47 1 46
Mining and Metals 30 9 21
Public Works and Infrastructure 8 2 6
Real Estate and Related 395 88 307
Other Services 251 99 152
Telecommunication and Media 6 - 6
Transportation 148 16 132
Utilities 46 2 44
Other 54 19 35
Total Wholesale 2,255 668 1,587
Total impaired loans and acceptances 3,195 949 2,246
Securities 157 (4) 161
Total impaired exposures 3,352 945 2,407
1 Allowance reflects only Stage 3 IFRS 9 allowances and includes allowances on acquired credit-impaired loans and securities.
CRB_g
CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets
(g) Ageing analysis of accounting past-due exposures The following table provides the ageing of our retail and wholesale past due exposures. Loans under payment deferral programs resulting from COVID-19 have been re-aged to current and are not aged further during the deferral period. Subsequent to the payment deferral period, loans will commence re-aging from current. Amounts presented may include loans past due as a result of administrative processes, such as mortgage loans on which payments are restrained pending payout due to sale or refinance, which can fluctuate based on business volumes. Past due loans arising from administrative processes are not representative of the borrowers' ability to meet their payment obligations. The table excludes loans less than 30 days past due as they are not generally representative of the borrowers' ability to meet their payment obligations.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) 30 to 89 days 90 days and greater Total
Retail 1,620 165 1,785
Wholesale 693 11 704
Total 2,313 176 2,489
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) 30 to 89 days 90 days and greater Total
Retail 1,013 129 1,142
Wholesale 574 13 587
Total 1,587 142 1,729
CRB_h
CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets
(h) Breakdown of restructured exposures between impaired and not impaired exposures The following table provides a breakdown of restructured exposures between impaired and not impaired.
As at January 31, 2021 As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) Not Impaired Impaired Not Impaired Impaired
Retail 62,739 106 66,335 2
Wholesale 17,130 243 19,010 304
CR4
CR4: Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects
The following table provides the effect of CRM on the calculation of capital requirements under the standardized approach. It presents on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures before and after credit conversion factors (CCF) and CRM as well as associated RWA and RWA density by asset classes. As noted in CRD, the external ratings of the counterparty is relied on to determine the prescribed regulatory risk weight to be assigned.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) a b c d e f
Exposures before CCF and CRM Exposures post-CCF and CRM RWA and RWA density
Asset Classes On-balance sheet amount Off-balance sheet amount On-balance sheet amount Off-balance sheet amount RWA RWA density
1 Sovereigns and their central banks1 22,792 366 40,465 28 213 0.5%
2 Non-central government public sector entities 15,045 38 15,047 18 2,537 16.8%
3 Multilateral development banks 451 - 451 - - -
4 Banks 3,316 349 3,316 168 857 24.6%
5 Securities firms1 4,204 2,083 5,367 831 1,747 28.2%
6 Corporates1 51,598 33,199 43,843 7,488 50,492 98.0%
7 Regulatory retail portfolios 8,276 5,427 8,276 349 6,806 78.9%
8 Secured by residential property1 41,083 - 22,316 - 8,599 38.5%
9 Secured by commercial real estate - - - - - -
10 Equity - - - - - -
11 Past-due loans 425 - 420 - 602 143.3%
12 Higher-risk categories 40 21 40 11 76 149.0%
13 Other assets 24,025 - 24,025 - 24,082 100.2%
14 Total 171,255 41,483 163,566 8,893 96,011 55.7%
1 When CRM is available in the form of an eligible guarantee, the portion that is covered by the guarantee will attract the risk weight of the protection provider and will be reflected in the protection provider's asset class in column c and d. Exposures acquired through the US Government Paycheck Protection Program have been excluded, as required by OSFI.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) a b c d e f
Exposures before CCF and CRM Exposures post-CCF and CRM RWA and RWA density
Asset Classes On-balance sheet amount Off-balance sheet amount On-balance sheet amount Off-balance sheet amount RWA RWA density
1 Sovereigns and their central banks1 26,887 396 44,864 3 221 0.5%
2 Non-central government public sector entities 13,359 38 13,361 18 2,139 16.0%
3 Multilateral development banks 233 - 233 - - -
4 Banks 3,014 368 3,014 180 755 23.6%
5 Securities firms1 4,282 2,014 5,441 828 1,797 28.7%
6 Corporates1 50,383 32,887 42,987 7,776 50,005 99.0%
7 Regulatory retail portfolios 8,175 5,478 8,175 396 6,775 79.0%
8 Secured by residential property1 41,727 - 22,661 - 8,724 38.5%
9 Secured by commercial real estate - - - - - -
10 Equity - - - - - -
11 Past-due loans 544 - 543 - 775 142.7%
12 Higher-risk categories 143 22 143 11 231 150.0%
13 Other assets 22,538 - 22,538 - 21,867 97.0%
14 Total 171,285 41,203 163,960 9,212 93,289 53.9%
1 When CRM is available in the form of an eligible guarantee, the portion that is covered by the guarantee will attract the risk weight of the protection provider and will be reflected in the protection provider's asset class in column c and d. Exposures acquired through the US Government Paycheck Protection Program have been excluded, as required by OSFI.
CR5
CR5: Standardized approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights
The following table presents the breakdown of credit risk exposures under the standardized approach by asset classes and risk weight.
As at January 31, 2021
a b c d e f g h i j
Risk weight Asset Classes (Millions of Canadian dollars) 0% 10% 20% 35% 50% 75% 100% 150% Others Total credit exposures amount (post CCF and post-CRM)
1 Sovereigns and their central banks 40,280 - - - - - 213 - - 40,493
2 Non-central government public sector entities 2,828 - 12,124 - 2 - 111 - - 15,065
3 Multilateral development banks 451 - - - - - - - - 451
4 Banks - - 3,241 - 70 - 173 - - 3,484
5 Securities firms - - 5,049 - 823 - 326 - - 6,198
6 Corporates - - 7 1,272 14 - 50,038 - - 51,331
7 Regulatory retail portfolios - - - - - 7,275 1,350 - - 8,625
8 Secured by residential property - - - 20,344 - 1,972 - - - 22,316
9 Secured by commercial real estate - - - - - - - - - -
10 Equity - - - - - - - - - -
11 Past-due loans 1 - 3 - - - 59 357 - 420
12 Higher-risk categories - - - - - - - 51 - 51
13 Other assets 3,244 - - - - - 20,494 - 287 24,025
14 Total 46,804 - 20,424 21,616 909 9,247 72,764 408 287 172,459
As at October 31, 2020
a b c d e f g h i j
Risk weight Asset Classes (Millions of Canadian dollars) 0% 10% 20% 35% 50% 75% 100% 150% Others Total credit exposures amount (post CCF and post-CRM)
1 Sovereigns and their central banks 44,646 - - - - - 221 - - 44,867
2 Non-central government public sector entities 2,823 - 10,521 - 1 - 34 - - 13,379
3 Multilateral development banks 233 - - - - - - - - 233
4 Banks - - 3,020 - 46 - 127 - - 3,194
5 Securities firms - - 5,066 - 838 - 365 - - 6,269
6 Corporates - - 7 1,146 14 - 49,596 - - 50,762
7 Regulatory retail portfolios - - - - - 7,181 1,390 - - 8,571
8 Secured by residential property - - - 20,679 - 1,982 - - - 22,661
9 Secured by commercial real estate - - - - - - - - - -
10 Equity - - - - - - - - - -
11 Past-due loans 1 - - - - - 82 462 - 544
12 Higher-risk categories - - - - - - - 154 - 154
13 Other assets 3,956 - - - - - 18,297 - 286 22,538
14 Total 51,659 - 18,614 21,825 899 9,163 70,112 616 286 173,172
CRE_e
CRE: Qualitative disclosures related to internal risk-based (IRB) models
EAD Covered by the Various Approaches The following table outlines the percentage of our EAD covered by the IRB and Standardized approaches for each of our portfolios. The Foundation Internal Ratings Based (FIRB) approach is currently not applied.
As at January 31, 2021
EAD (in %) EAD covered by the various approaches
Standardized Approach12 IRB Approach2 Other
Retail
Residential secured 13% 87% -
Qualifying revolving - 100% -
Other retail 4% 96% -
Wholesale - - -
Corporate 16% 84% -
Sovereign 12% 88% -
Bank 7% 93% -
Securitization 36% 64% -
Trading 1% 99% -
Equity - 100% -
Other assets not subject to Standardized or IRB Approaches - - 100%
Total 8% 91% 1%
1 Standardized Approach includes assumptions and waivers granted by OSFI based on an OSFI approved rollout plan.
2 Effective Q2 2020, we have updated the table to include counterparty credit risk and securitization exposures in order to better align with OSFI's 80% IRB threshold requirement.
As at October 31, 2020
EAD (in %) EAD covered by the various approaches
Standardized Approach12 IRB Approach2 Other
Retail
Residential secured 14% 86% -
Qualifying revolving - 100% -
Other retail 4% 96% -
Wholesale - - -
Corporate 15% 85% -
Sovereign 14% 86% -
Bank 8% 92% -
Securitization 34% 66% -
Trading 2% 98% -
Equity - 100% -
Other assets not subject to Standardized or IRB Approaches - - 100%
Total 9% 90% 1%
1 Standardized Approach includes assumptions and waivers granted by OSFI based on an OSFI approved rollout plan.
2 Effective Q2 2020, we have updated the table to include counterparty credit risk and securitization exposures in order to better align with OSFI's 80% IRB threshold requirement.
CR6
CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range
The following table provides the key parameters used for the calculation of capital requirements for credit risk exposures under the IRB approach, broken down by asset class and PD range.
As at January 31, 2021
a b c d e f g h i j k l
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3
Asset Classes
1 Sovereigns
0.00 to < 0.15 254,687 22,609 54.37 351,527 0.01 1,327 27.91 1.22 13,590 4.0 14
0.15 to < 0.25 402 590 62.68 717 0.19 198 36.75 2.07 237 33.0 1
0.25 to < 0.50 154 96 54.93 206 0.41 65 25.29 1.49 69 33.0 -
0.50 to < 0.75 388 15 55.29 397 0.72 439 26.30 2.82 209 53.0 1
0.75 to < 2.50 25 9 59.42 26 1.44 47 31.96 2.18 20 75.0 -
2.50 to < 10.00 12 12 53.50 18 4.60 20 39.98 2.30 24 129.0 -
10.00 to < 100.00 - - 65.00 - 29.24 3 45.00 1.20 - 252.0 -
100.00 (default) 76 7 0.99 76 100.00 6 25.00 2.49 9 11.0 19
Total Sovereigns 255,744 23,338 54.56 352,967 0.04 2,105 27.93 1.22 14,158 4.0 35 19
2 Banks
0.00 to < 0.15 20,786 2,256 46.22 29,956 0.06 167 31.99 1.74 5,222 17.0 5
0.15 to < 0.25 551 351 43.52 1,067 0.17 61 42.97 1.76 504 47.0 1
0.25 to < 0.50 187 99 49.58 248 0.41 19 44.35 2.04 173 70.0 -
0.50 to < 0.75 189 124 39.11 241 0.72 18 39.59 1.04 156 65.0 1
0.75 to < 2.50 97 321 51.50 265 1.61 37 41.07 1.66 258 98.0 2
2.50 to < 10.00 58 13 48.28 64 6.10 16 43.35 1.01 101 157.0 2
10.00 to < 100.00 1 - - 1 25.04 8 44.04 1.02 3 264.0 -
100.00 (default) - - - - 100.00 2 60.00 2.50 - 795.0 -
Total Banks 21,869 3,164 46.30 31,842 0.09 328 32.61 1.73 6,417 20.0 11 -
3 Corporates
0.00 to < 0.15 27,312 101,923 52.07 80,391 0.09 10,070 39.54 2.09 20,287 25.2 29
0.15 to < 0.25 24,764 60,483 51.13 54,602 0.19 10,129 41.01 2.26 21,898 40.1 43
0.25 to < 0.50 20,923 25,764 50.48 32,085 0.41 6,741 36.71 2.29 16,550 51.6 49
0.50 to < 0.75 23,047 24,033 51.50 33,381 0.71 6,732 34.58 2.55 21,063 63.1 83
0.75 to < 2.50 42,328 34,446 48.93 53,611 1.57 14,135 33.81 2.20 40,880 76.3 284
2.50 to < 10.00 25,796 31,020 50.10 35,445 4.02 12,067 34.12 2.39 36,568 103.2 488
10.00 to < 100.00 2,950 2,719 51.05 3,573 17.49 2,806 34.17 2.19 5,667 158.6 216
100.00 (default) 1,431 504 31.63 1,497 100.00 1,155 38.18 2.13 3,512 234.6 470
Total Corporates 168,551 280,892 51.04 294,585 1.67 63,835 37.17 2.25 166,425 56.5 1,662 643
4 Total Wholesale 446,164 307,394 51.26 679,394 0.75 66,268 32.16 1.69 187,000 28.0 1,708 662
1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A.
2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. In addition, Retail obligors include borrowers where the portion of the exposure has been securitized given CAR guideline requirements related to retained interests. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail.
3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio.
As at January 31, 2021
a b c d e f g h i j k l
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3
Asset Classes
5 Retail insured exposure secured by real estate4
0.00 to < 0.15 21,177 1,639 0.14 134,191 16.47 88 5.0 -
0.15 to < 0.25 - - - - - - - -
0.25 to < 0.50 43,719 1,505 0.32 190,519 15.57 141 9.0 1
0.50 to < 0.75 374 - - - - - - -
0.75 to < 2.50 8,385 273 1.27 38,652 14.17 59 22.0 -
2.50 to < 10.00 4,296 38 4.25 21,583 10.50 13 33.0 -
10.00 to < 100.00 978 - 27.25 3,721 10.48 - 28.0 -
100.00 (default) 298 - - 1,468 - - - -
Total Retail insured exposure secured by real estate 79,227 3,455 0.35 390,134 15.83 301 9.0 1 2
6 Uninsured residential mortgages
0.00 to < 0.15 166,566 333 100.00 166,898 0.13 640,691 17.21 8,682 5.0 36
0.15 to < 0.25 51 24 100.00 75 0.22 61 72.24 25 33.0 -
0.25 to < 0.50 63 246 100.00 310 0.33 232 15.60 32 10.0 -
0.50 to < 0.75 - - - - - - - - - -
0.75 to < 2.50 16,724 277 100.00 17,002 0.91 58,119 18.18 3,851 23.0 28
2.50 to < 10.00 5,001 16 100.00 5,017 4.38 22,175 17.54 2,825 56.0 39
10.00 to < 100.00 947 1 100.00 948 22.77 4,241 17.48 928 98.0 38
100.00 (default) 240 - - 240 100.00 1,165 16.92 32 13.0 43
Total Uninsured residential mortgages 189,592 897 100.00 190,490 0.55 726,684 17.33 16,375 9.0 184 46
1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A.
2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. In addition, Retail obligors include borrowers where the portion of the exposure has been securitized given CAR guideline requirements related to retained interests. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail.
3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio.
4 Retail insured exposures secured by real estate includes residential mortgages and other retail. Residential mortgages reflect 98% of this category. Exposures are insured with government and/or private insurance providers.
As at January 31, 2021
a b c d e f g h i j k l
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3
Asset Classes
7 HELOCs
0.00 to < 0.15 31,646 97,002 91.52 120,426 0.08 767,714 24.50 6,376 5.0 24
0.15 to < 0.25 - - - - - - - - - -
0.25 to < 0.50 - - - - - - - - - -
0.50 to < 0.75 2,425 1,349 93.11 3,681 0.71 42,853 24.97 970 26.0 7
0.75 to < 2.50 - - - - - - - - - -
2.50 to < 10.00 1,190 314 96.24 1,492 4.85 16,504 25.00 1,223 82.0 18
10.00 to < 100.00 104 8 111.10 113 34.72 953 25.62 171 152.0 10
100.00 (default) 102 1 - 102 100.00 802 25.06 53 53.0 26
Total HELOCs 35,467 98,674 91.56 125,814 0.27 828,826 24.52 8,793 7.0 85 26
8 Qualifying revolving retail
0.00 to < 0.15 5,666 52,519 77.44 46,335 0.12 4,595,100 93.95 3,126 7.0 50
0.15 to < 0.25 8,710 39,605 84.14 42,035 0.18 3,212,363 88.08 3,887 9.0 68
0.25 to < 0.50 944 5,620 96.50 6,368 0.39 3,526,176 88.31 1,088 17.0 22
0.50 to < 0.75 23 116 94.15 132 0.59 7,854 100.54 36 27.0 1
0.75 to < 2.50 8,306 9,919 83.17 16,556 1.30 2,459,595 91.16 7,338 44.0 195
2.50 to < 10.00 4,728 2,850 81.32 7,045 3.75 1,526,452 90.59 6,635 94.0 237
10.00 to < 100.00 779 279 56.74 937 29.47 416,609 91.94 2,536 271.0 254
100.00 (default) 43 4 - 43 100.00 27,562 87.13 106 245.0 30
Total Qualifying revolving retail 29,199 110,912 81.37 119,451 0.80 15,771,711 90.99 24,752 21.0 857 30
9 Other retail
0.00 to < 0.15 32,843 3,231 86.00 35,610 0.12 132,404 33.00 3,534 9.9 14
0.15 to < 0.25 2,596 7,277 86.00 8,875 0.21 120,405 81.00 3,086 34.8 14
0.25 to < 0.50 8,488 2,046 108.00 10,695 0.33 500,455 70.00 4,421 41.3 25
0.50 to < 0.75 787 729 95.00 1,477 0.58 100,070 89.00 1,085 73.5 8
0.75 to < 2.50 14,387 4,345 95.00 18,532 1.28 591,625 62.00 13,246 71.5 148
2.50 to < 10.00 5,933 2,025 89.00 7,733 3.88 270,984 66.00 7,761 100.4 200
10.00 to < 100.00 1,513 268 100.00 1,780 22.71 41,251 62.00 2,298 129.1 298
100.00 (default) 117 2 - 117 100.00 4,627 66.00 161 137.6 68
Total Other retail 66,664 19,923 91.00 84,819 1.37 1,761,821 54.00 35,592 42.0 775 66
10 Total retail 400,149 230,406 91.61 524,029 0.67 19,479,176 41.77 - 85,813 16.4 1,902 170
Total 846,313 537,800 68.55 1,203,423 0.72 19,545,444 36.34 1.69 272,813 23.0 3,610 832
1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A.
2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. In addition, Retail obligors include borrowers where the portion of the exposure has been securitized given CAR guideline requirements related to retained interests. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail.
3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio.
As at October 31, 2020
a b c d e f g h i j k l
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3
Asset Classes
1 Sovereigns
0.00 to < 0.15 226,752 23,899 53.93 324,585 0.02 1,515 27.42 1.21 13,458 4.2 14
0.15 to < 0.25 421 558 60.52 705 0.19 182 36.12 2.43 245 34.8 -
0.25 to < 0.50 135 102 55.20 191 0.41 73 23.53 1.27 57 29.9 -
0.50 to < 0.75 105 14 55.37 113 0.72 151 26.40 3.29 63 56.1 -
0.75 to < 2.50 174 51 38.96 193 1.54 195 26.05 3.16 134 69.6 1
2.50 to < 10.00 11 10 55.12 17 3.97 14 43.89 2.07 23 137.6 -
10.00 to < 100.00 - - 65.00 - 29.24 4 45.00 1.28 - 252.7 -
100.00 (default) - - - - 100.00 2 45.00 2.50 - 596.3 -
Total Sovereigns 227,598 24,634 54.05 325,804 0.02 2,136 27.44 1.22 13,980 4.3 15 -
2 Banks
0.00 to < 0.15 19,183 3,151 45.57 28,824 0.05 168 31.02 1.77 4,832 16.8 5
0.15 to < 0.25 297 301 43.27 820 0.18 52 40.88 2.08 420 51.2 1
0.25 to < 0.50 207 69 49.42 253 0.41 13 48.12 1.94 197 77.9 1
0.50 to < 0.75 241 130 40.47 297 0.72 23 37.65 1.32 193 65.2 1
0.75 to < 2.50 182 278 46.47 313 1.53 34 40.01 1.34 277 88.4 2
2.50 to < 10.00 50 33 44.90 65 5.74 20 43.47 2.27 110 168.9 2
10.00 to < 100.00 1 - - 1 17.71 9 43.83 1.13 3 242.8 -
100.00 (default) - - - - 100.00 1 60.00 2.50 - 795.0 -
Total Banks 20,161 3,962 45.36 30,573 0.10 320 31.61 1.77 6,032 19.7 12 -
3 Corporates
0.00 to < 0.15 24,304 103,498 52.25 78,661 0.09 11,910 39.61 2.17 20,096 25.6 28
0.15 to < 0.25 25,751 62,858 51.23 56,759 0.19 12,877 41.11 2.37 23,474 41.4 45
0.25 to < 0.50 22,701 23,742 50.08 33,107 0.41 9,779 36.86 2.29 17,194 51.9 51
0.50 to < 0.75 23,031 24,504 52.14 33,690 0.71 10,040 35.33 2.55 21,875 64.9 85
0.75 to < 2.50 44,272 34,571 49.11 55,880 1.55 23,211 34.00 2.19 41,699 74.6 295
2.50 to < 10.00 28,912 30,299 50.81 38,517 4.02 18,398 34.97 2.40 40,205 104.4 543
10.00 to < 100.00 3,177 2,724 49.69 3,762 16.15 3,409 33.74 2.21 5,671 150.7 208
100.00 (default) 2,004 693 26.66 2,089 100.00 1,299 34.79 2.18 4,945 236.7 592
Total Corporates 174,152 282,889 51.23 302,465 1.87 90,923 37.38 2.30 175,159 57.9 1,847 817
4 Total Wholesale 421,911 311,485 51.38 658,842 0.87 93,379 32.20 1.74 195,171 29.6 1,874 817
1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A.
2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail.
3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio.
As at October 31, 2020
a b c d e f g h i j k l
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3
Asset Classes
5 Retail insured exposure secured by real estate4
0.00 to < 0.15 22,668 1,742 0.14 141,514 16.70 95 5.4 -
0.15 to < 0.25 - - - - - - - -
0.25 to < 0.50 43,146 1,406 0.32 190,106 15.43 131 9.3 1
0.50 to < 0.75 317 - - - - - - -
0.75 to < 2.50 8,684 263 1.25 40,636 13.69 55 20.8 -
2.50 to < 10.00 4,381 - 5.94 22,708 10.70 - 17.1 -
10.00 to < 100.00 853 - 21.66 3,342 11.80 - 25.8 -
100.00 (default) 257 - - 1,337 - - - -
Total Retail insured exposure secured by real estate 80,306 3,411 0.30 399,643 15.95 281 8.2 1 2
6 Uninsured residential mortgages
0.00 to < 0.15 159,499 340 100.00 159,838 0.13 622,438 17.58 8,494 5.3 36
0.15 to < 0.25 48 22 100.00 70 0.22 71 72.24 23 32.9 -
0.25 to < 0.50 58 317 100.00 375 0.33 236 14.59 36 9.6 -
0.50 to < 0.75 - - - - - - - - - -
0.75 to < 2.50 16,210 284 100.00 16,494 0.91 57,586 18.44 3,791 23.0 28
2.50 to < 10.00 4,769 20 100.00 4,789 4.27 21,680 17.90 2,719 56.8 37
10.00 to < 100.00 862 - 100.00 863 22.32 4,022 17.80 852 98.7 34
100.00 (default) 213 - - 213 100.00 1,088 17.14 35 16.3 38
Total Uninsured residential mortgages 181,659 983 100.00 182,642 0.53 707,121 17.68 15,950 8.7 173 41
1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A.
2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail.
3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio.
4 Retail insured exposures secured by real estate includes residential mortgages and other retail. Residential mortgages reflect 98% of this category. Exposures are insured with government and/or private insurance providers.
As at October 31, 2020
a b c d e f g h i j k l
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3
Asset Classes
7 HELOCs
0.00 to < 0.15 32,751 94,249 91.50 118,989 0.08 757,881 24.58 6,320 5.3 24
0.15 to < 0.25 - - - - - - - - - -
0.25 to < 0.50 - - - - - - - - - -
0.50 to < 0.75 2,519 1,310 93.31 3,741 0.71 42,461 24.97 986 26.4 7
0.75 to < 2.50 - - - - - - - - - -
2.50 to < 10.00 1,234 285 97.04 1,511 4.80 16,629 25.16 1,241 82.2 18
10.00 to < 100.00 117 7 116.03 126 35.07 980 24.93 185 147.1 11
100.00 (default) 104 1 - 104 100.00 845 25.35 57 54.7 27
Total HELOCs 36,725 95,852 91.54 124,471 0.28 818,796 24.60 8,789 7.1 87 27
8 Qualifying revolving retail
0.00 to < 0.15 3,585 28,576 77.20 25,647 0.11 4,702,997 93.97 1,723 6.7 28
0.15 to < 0.25 8,977 38,950 84.13 41,746 0.18 3,191,236 88.07 3,860 9.3 67
0.25 to < 0.50 430 4,604 98.84 4,981 0.39 3,613,760 86.46 833 16.7 17
0.50 to < 0.75 21 106 93.99 121 0.59 7,665 100.03 33 27.1 1
0.75 to < 2.50 6,724 7,536 83.77 13,036 1.30 2,513,778 90.29 5,745 44.1 153
2.50 to < 10.00 4,053 2,231 83.58 5,918 3.82 1,587,183 89.78 5,576 94.2 201
10.00 to < 100.00 499 198 61.08 620 29.23 414,481 90.75 1,641 264.7 164
100.00 (default) 39 2 - 39 100.00 24,062 87.02 99 253.6 27
Total Qualifying revolving retail 24,328 82,203 82.45 92,108 0.81 16,055,162 90.08 19,510 21.2 658 26
9 Other retail
0.00 to < 0.15 29,523 2,839 86.00 31,966 0.12 126,595 33.00 3,106 9.7 12
0.15 to < 0.25 2,630 5,829 85.00 7,590 0.20 111,336 82.00 2,658 35.0 12
0.25 to < 0.50 8,101 1,867 102.00 9,996 0.33 486,294 69.00 4,102 41.0 23
0.50 to < 0.75 410 582 96.00 968 0.58 95,378 97.00 771 79.6 5
0.75 to < 2.50 13,105 3,068 94.00 16,004 1.29 596,049 62.00 11,542 72.1 130
2.50 to < 10.00 3,722 1,132 92.00 4,761 4.18 263,367 70.00 5,096 107.0 138
10.00 to < 100.00 689 64 94.00 749 35.06 35,949 74.00 1,226 163.7 216
100.00 (default) 72 1 - 72 100.00 4,091 66.00 114 158.3 41
Total Other retail 58,252 15,382 90.00 72,106 1.15 1,719,059 53.00 28,615 39.7 577 39
10 Total retail 381,270 194,420 92.14 474,738 0.61 19,699,781 38.89 - 73,145 15.4 1,496 135
Total 803,181 505,905 67.04 1,133,580 0.76 19,793,160 35.00 1.74 268,316 24.0 3,370 952
1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A.
2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail.
3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio.
CR7
CR7: IRB - Effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques
The following table provides the effect of credit derivatives used as mitigation techniques in determining RWA amounts.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b
Pre-credit derivatives RWA Actual RWA
2 Sovereign - AIRB - -
4 Banks - AIRB - -
6 Corporate - AIRB - -
8 Specialised lending - AIRB - -
9 Retail - qualifying revolving (QRRE) - -
10 Retail - residential mortgage exposures - -
11 Retail - SME - -
12 Other retail exposures - -
14 Equity - AIRB - -
16 Purchased receivables - AIRB - -
17 Total - -
12 Other retail exposures - -
13 Equity - FIRB - -
14 Equity - AIRB - -
15 Purchased receivables - FIRB - -
16 Purchased receivables - AIRB - -
17 Total - -
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b
Pre-credit derivatives RWA Actual RWA
2 Sovereign - AIRB - -
4 Banks - AIRB - -
6 Corporate - AIRB - -
8 Specialised lending - AIRB - -
9 Retail - qualifying revolving (QRRE) - -
10 Retail - residential mortgage exposures - -
11 Retail - SME - -
12 Other retail exposures - -
14 Equity - AIRB - -
16 Purchased receivables - AIRB - -
17 Total - -
12 Other retail exposures - -
13 Equity - FIRB - -
14 Equity - AIRB - -
15 Purchased receivables - FIRB - -
16 Purchased receivables - AIRB - -
17 Total - -
CR8
CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures
The following table presents the changes in Standardized and IRB RWA amounts over the reporting period for the key drivers of credit risk.
RWA amounts1
(Millions of Canadian dollars) As at January 31, 2021 As at October 31, 2020
1 RWA as at end of previous reporting period 394,506 394,787
2 Asset size2 9,752 (397)
3 Asset quality3 (1,595) 1,719
4 Model updates4 2,927 -
5 Methodology and policy5 - -
6 Acquisitions and disposals - -
7 Foreign exchange movements (6,027) (1,315)
8 Other 1,715 (288)
9 RWA as at end of reporting period 401,278 394,506
1 RWA flow amounts include both IRB and Standardized Approach figures reflecting our approved roll-out plan for transition to IRB.
2 Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including new business and maturing loans).
3 Quality of book changes caused by experience such as underlying customer behaviour or demographics and credit mitigation.
4 Updates to the model to reflect recent experience, model implementation, change in model scope or any change to address model malfunctions including changes through model calibrations/realignments.
5 Methodology changes to the calculations driven by regulatory policy changes.
CCR1
CCR1: Analysis of counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure by approach
The following table provides a comprehensive view of the methods used to calculate counterparty credit risk exposures and the main parameters used within each method, if applicable. Refer to CCR 8 for our central counterparty clearing house exposures. Figures below reflect both house and client trades.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) a b c d e f
Replacement Cost Potential future exposure EEPE Alpha used for computing regulatory EAD EAD post-CRM1 RWA2
1 SA-CCR (for derivatives)1,2 14,862 33,721 1.4 67,737 26,764
1a Current Exposure Method (CEM - for derivatives)
2 Internal Model Method (for derivatives and SFTs)
3 Simple Approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs)
4 Comprehensive Approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs) 204,160 11,271
5 VaR for SFTs
6 Total 38035
1 Effective Q1 2020, specific wrong way risk is reflected as per OSFI SA-CCR guideline requirement.
2 RWA includes a calibration adjustment of 1.06% as prescribed by OSFI under the Basel III framework.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) a b c d e f
Replacement Cost Potential future exposure EEPE Alpha used for computing regulatory EAD EAD post-CRM1 RWA2
1 SA-CCR (for derivatives)1,2 16,135 31,974 1.4 66,980 25,761
1a Current Exposure Method (CEM - for derivatives)
2 Internal Model Method (for derivatives and SFTs)
3 Simple Approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs)
4 Comprehensive Approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs) 193,684 10,001
5 VaR for SFTs
6 Total 35762
1 Effective Q1 2020, specific wrong way risk is reflected as per OSFI SA-CCR guideline requirement.
2 RWA includes a calibration adjustment of 1.06% as prescribed by OSFI under the Basel III framework.
CCR2
CCR2: Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) capital charge
The following table presents a breakdown of the CVA capital charge by advanced and standardized approaches.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b
EAD post-CRM1 RWA1
Total portfolios subject to the Advanced CVA capital charge
1 (i) VaR component (including the 3x multiplier)
2 (ii) Stressed VaR component (including the 3x multiplier)
3 All portfolios subject to the Standardized CVA capital Charge 68,016 18,412
4 Total subject to the CVA capital charge 68,016 18,412
1 Effective Q1 2019, OSFI has allowed a 0.7 scalar to be applied to the exposure amount determined under SA-CCR for the purpose of determining CVA.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b
EAD post-CRM1 RWA1
Total portfolios subject to the Advanced CVA capital charge
1 (i) VaR component (including the 3x multiplier)
2 (ii) Stressed VaR component (including the 3x multiplier)
3 All portfolios subject to the Standardized CVA capital Charge 67,352 18,171
4 Total subject to the CVA capital charge 67,352 18,171
1 Effective Q1 2019, OSFI has allowed a 0.7 scalar to be applied to the exposure amount determined under SA-CCR for the purpose of determining CVA.
CCR3
CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights
The following table presents a breakdown of counterparty credit risk exposures calculated according to the standardized approach by portfolio and risk weight.
As at January 31, 2021
a b c d e f g h i
Risk weight Regulatory portfolio (Millions of Canadian dollars) 0% 10% 20% 50% 75% 100% 150% Others Total credit exposure
Sovereigns - - - - - - - - -
Non-central government public sector entities (PSEs) - - - - - - - - -
Multilateral development banks (MDBs) - - - - - - - - -
Banks - - 16 - - 130 - - 146
Securities firms - - 95 - - 8 - - 103
Corporates - - 75 - - 1,767 - - 1,842
Regulatory retail portfolios - - - - - - - - -
Other assets - - - - - - - - -
Total - - 186 - - 1,905 - - 2,091
As at October 31, 2020
a b c d e f g h i
Risk weight Regulatory portfolio (Millions of Canadian dollars) 0% 10% 20% 50% 75% 100% 150% Others Total credit exposure
Sovereigns - - - - - - - - -
Non-central government public sector entities (PSEs) - - - - - - - - -
Multilateral development banks (MDBs) - - - - - - - - -
Banks - - 17 - - 127 - - 144
Securities firms - - 120 - - 27 - - 147
Corporates - - 304 - - 1,918 - - 2,222
Regulatory retail portfolios - - - - - - - - -
Other assets - - - - - - - - -
Total - - 441 - - 2,072 - - 2,513
CCR4
CCR4: IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale
The following table presents a detailed view of CCR exposures subject to IRB approach by asset classes and PD scale.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 a b c d e f g
EAD post-CRM Average PD (%) Number of obligors Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%)
Asset classes
Sovereigns 0.00 to < 0.15 52,913 0.03 323 8.95 1.08 1,718 3
0.15 to < 0.25 406 0.21 18 40.20 0.82 116 28
0.25 to < 0.50 88 0.41 11 44.94 1.02 44 50
0.50 to < 0.75 16 0.72 6 35.71 2.97 14 86
0.75 to < 2.50 6 1.40 4 45.00 1.00 6 94
2.50 to < 10.00 - 4.01 1 45.00 4.75 1 177
10.00 to < 100.00 - 15.12 1 45.00 1.00 - 218
100.00 (default) 30 100.00 1 25.00 4.99 99 331
Total sovereigns 53,459 0.09 365 9.27 1.08 1,998 4
Banks
0.00 to < 0.15 91,223 0.08 209 13.15 0.31 5,533 6
0.15 to < 0.25 16,527 0.17 97 12.06 0.19 1,525 9
0.25 to < 0.50 1,911 0.41 24 12.82 0.34 343 18
0.50 to < 0.75 2,015 0.72 21 5.86 0.05 189 9
0.75 to < 2.50 1,178 1.17 25 3.78 0.10 93 8
2.50 to < 10.00 165 2.87 10 45.00 1.38 197 120
10.00 to < 100.00 - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - -
100.00 (default) - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - -
Total banks 113,019 0.13 386 12.80 0.28 7,880 7
Corporates
0.00 to < 0.15 74,365 0.08 5,818 31.11 0.54 9,013 12
0.15 to < 0.25 14,434 0.18 1,714 34.52 1.18 4,430 31
0.25 to < 0.50 2,875 0.41 512 44.47 1.94 1,891 66
0.50 to < 0.75 5,441 0.72 358 44.17 2.27 4,649 85
0.75 to < 2.50 2,958 1.53 418 38.62 2.11 2,751 93
2.50 to < 10.00 3,178 3.70 435 34.43 1.70 3,321 105
10.00 to < 100.00 62 18.55 28 35.93 2.40 114 185
100.00 (default) 12 100.00 8 27.90 1.00 46 370
Total corporates 103,325 0.31 9,291 32.96 0.84 26,215 25
Total 269,803 0.14 10,042 19.82 0.65 36,093 13
1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" in the Credit risk assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 a b c d e f g
EAD post-CRM Average PD (%) Number of obligors Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%)
Asset classes
Sovereigns 0.00 to < 0.15 57,867 0.04 342 8.37 1.20 1,758 3
0.15 to < 0.25 346 0.21 19 41.91 1.08 109 31
0.25 to < 0.50 39 0.41 10 44.85 1.04 20 50
0.50 to < 0.75 16 0.72 4 35.16 4.01 16 103
0.75 to < 2.50 5 1.81 3 45.00 1.00 7 119
2.50 to < 10.00 5 2.80 2 45.00 1.31 6 118
10.00 to < 100.00 - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - -
100.00 (default) - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - -
Total sovereigns 58,278 0.04 380 8.61 1.20 1,916 3
Banks
0.00 to < 0.15 84,585 0.08 213 13.14 0.31 5,183 6
0.15 to < 0.25 15,439 0.17 101 11.50 0.19 1,372 9
0.25 to < 0.50 1,883 0.41 28 14.21 0.34 369 20
0.50 to < 0.75 2,182 0.72 19 4.03 0.06 149 7
0.75 to < 2.50 1,321 1.30 25 10.63 0.17 295 22
2.50 to < 10.00 218 3.03 10 45.00 1.19 260 120
10.00 to < 100.00 - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - -
100.00 (default) - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - -
Total banks 105,628 0.14 396 12.77 0.29 7,628 7
Corporates
0.00 to < 0.15 69,394 0.08 5,803 31.33 0.59 8,657 12
0.15 to < 0.25 12,298 0.18 1,757 36.89 1.35 4,077 33
0.25 to < 0.50 2,565 0.41 522 44.33 1.94 1,655 65
0.50 to < 0.75 4,823 0.72 341 43.83 2.39 4,178 87
0.75 to < 2.50 1,967 1.52 440 37.58 2.18 1,783 91
2.50 to < 10.00 3,063 3.79 478 35.81 1.73 3,362 110
10.00 to < 100.00 112 14.23 22 42.42 3.64 257 229
100.00 (default) 23 100.00 16 29.91 1.00 89 396
Total corporates 94,245 0.33 9,379 33.33 0.90 24,058 26
Total 258,151 0.19 10,155 19.34 0.72 33,602 13
1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" in the Credit risk assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A.
0.00 to < 0.15
0.15 to < 0.25
0.25 to < 0.50
0.50 to < 0.75
0.75 to < 2.50
2.50 to < 10.00
10.00 to < 100.00
100.00 (default)
Total other retail excl QRR and SBEs
SBE treated as other retail
0.00 to < 0.15
0.15 to < 0.25
0.25 to < 0.50
0.50 to < 0.75
0.75 to < 2.50
2.50 to < 10.00
10.00 to < 100.00
100.00 (default)
Total SBE treated as other retail
CCR8
CCR8: Exposures to central counterparties
The following table presents a comprehensive view of our exposures to central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs), including due to operations, margins and contributions to default funds, and related RWA.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b
EAD (post-CRM) RWA
1 Exposures to QCCPs (total) 30,823 437
2 Exposures for trades at QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which 16,747 413
3 (i) OTC derivatives 4,905 176
4 (ii) Exchange-traded derivatives 7,044 141
5 (iii) Securities financing transactions 4,798 96
6 (iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved - -
7 Segregated initial margin 4,102
8 Non-segregated initial margin 3,336 -
9 Pre-funded default fund contributions 1,556 24
10 Unfunded default fund contributions1 5,082 -
11 Exposures to non-QCCPs (total)
12 Exposures for trades at non-QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which
13 (i) OTC derivatives
14 (ii) Exchange-traded derivatives
15 (iii) Securities financing transactions
16 (iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved
17 Segregated initial margin
18 Non-segregated initial margin
19 Pre-funded default fund contributions
20 Unfunded default fund contributions
1 Unfunded default fund contributions are risk weighted at 0%.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b
EAD (post-CRM) RWA
1 Exposures to QCCPs (total) 29,729 382
2 Exposures for trades at QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which 15,354 360
3 (i) OTC derivatives 3,596 124
4 (ii) Exchange-traded derivatives 8,980 180
5 (iii) Securities financing transactions 2,778 56
6 (iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved - -
7 Segregated initial margin 4,884
8 Non-segregated initial margin 3,046 -
9 Pre-funded default fund contributions 1,229 22
10 Unfunded default fund contributions1 5,216 -
11 Exposures to non-QCCPs (total)
12 Exposures for trades at non-QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which
13 (i) OTC derivatives
14 (ii) Exchange-traded derivatives
15 (iii) Securities financing transactions
16 (iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved
17 Segregated initial margin
18 Non-segregated initial margin
19 Pre-funded default fund contributions
20 Unfunded default fund contributions
1 Unfunded default fund contributions are risk weighted at 0%.
SEC1
SEC1: IRB - Securitization exposures in the banking book
The following table presents the breakdown of our balance sheet banking book carrying values by our role and type.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c e f g i j k
Bank acts as originator1 Bank acts as sponsor2 Bank acts as investor3
Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total
1 Retail (total) - of which - - - 39,299 - 39,299 199 - 199
2 residential mortgage - - - 1,847 - 1,847 - - -
3 credit card - - - 7,369 - 7,369 45 - 45
4 other retail exposures - - - 30,083 - 30,083 154 - 154
4a of which student loans - - - 3,722 - 3,722 92 - 92
4b of which auto loans and leases - - - 20,349 - 20,349 62 - 62
4c of which consumer loans - - - 6,009 - 6,009 - - -
4d of which other retail - - - 3 - 3 - - -
5 re-securitization - - - - - - - - -
6 Wholesale (total) - of which - - - 13,888 - 13,888 9,420 - 9,420
7 loans to corporates - - - 2,696 - 2,696 8,227 - 8,227
8 commercial mortgage - - - - - - 420 - 420
9 lease and receivables - - - - - - - - -
10 other wholesale - - - 11,192 - 11,192 773 - 773
10a of which dealer floor plan receivable - - - 2,060 - 2,060 - - -
10b of which equipment receivable - - - 3,529 - 3,529 - - -
10c of which trade receivable - - - - - - - - -
10d of which other wholesale - - - 5,603 - 5,603 773 - 773
11 re-securitization - - - - - - - - -
1 Bank acts as originator reflects securitization activities in which we securitize our own assets (e.g. Golden credit card securitization).
2 Bank acts as sponsor reflects securitization activities in which RBC works with its client to originate securitization transactions. RBC provides the liquidity and credit enhancement facilities to the SPE.
3 Bank acts as investor reflects purchases of securitization assets from the market.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c e f g i j k
Bank acts as originator1 Bank acts as sponsor2 Bank acts as investor3
Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total
1 Retail (total) - of which 1,189 - 1,189 39,001 - 39,001 245 - 245
2 residential mortgage - - - 1,624 - 1,624 - - -
3 credit card 1,167 - 1,167 7,613 - 7,613 47 - 47
4 other retail exposures 22 - 22 29,764 - 29,764 198 - 198
4a of which student loans - - - 3,836 - 3,836 99 - 99
4b of which auto loans and leases - - - 19,864 - 19,864 99 - 99
4c of which consumer loans - - - 6,064 - 6,064 - - -
4d of which other retail 22 - 22 - - - - - -
5 re-securitization - - - - - - - - -
6 Wholesale (total) - of which - - - 13,610 - 13,610 10,376 - 10,376
7 loans to corporates - - - 2,397 - 2,397 8,960 - 8,960
8 commercial mortgage - - - - - - 561 - 561
9 lease and receivables - - - - - - - - -
10 other wholesale - - - 11,213 - 11,213 855 - 855
10a of which dealer floor plan receivable - - - 2,046 - 2,046 - - -
10b of which equipment receivable - - - 3,971 - 3,971 - - -
10c of which trade receivable - - - - - - - - -
10d of which other wholesale - - - 5,196 - 5,196 855 - 855
11 re-securitization - - - - - - - - -
1 Bank acts as originator reflects securitization activities in which we securitize our own assets (e.g. Golden credit card securitization).
2 Bank acts as sponsor reflects securitization activities in which RBC works with its client to originate securitization transactions. RBC provides the liquidity and credit enhancement facilities to the SPE.
3 Bank acts as investor reflects purchases of securitization assets from the market.
SEC2
SEC2: IRB - Securitization exposures in the trading book
The following table presents the breakdown of our balance sheet banking book carrying values by our role and type.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c e f g i j k
Bank acts as originator1 Bank acts as sponsor2 Bank acts as investor3
Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total
1 Retail (total) - of which - - - - - - 135 - 135
2 residential mortgages - - - - - - 7 - 7
3 credit cards - - - - - - - - -
4 other retail exposures - - - - - - 128 - 128
4a of which student loans - - - - - - 59 - 59
4b of which auto loans and leases - - - - - - 64 - 64
4c of which consumer loans - - - - - - 5 - 5
4d of which other retail - - - - - - - - -
5 re-securitization - - - - - - - - -
6 Wholesale (total) - of which - - - - - - 5,262 - 5,262
7 loans to corporates - - - - - - 184 - 184
8 commercial mortgages - - - - - - 4,485 - 4,485
9 leases and receivables - - - - - - - - -
10 other wholesale exposures - - - - - - 593 - 593
10a of which dealer floor plan receivables - - - - - - - - -
10b of which equipment receivables - - - - - - - - -
10c of which trade receivables - - - - - - - - -
10d of which other wholesale - - - - - - 593 - 593
11 re-securitization - - - - - - - - -
1 Bank acts as originator reflects securitization activities in which we securitize our own assets.
2 Bank acts as sponsor reflects securitization activities in which RBC works with its client to originate securitization transactions. RBC provides the liquidity and credit enhancement facilities to the SPE.
3 Bank acts as investor reflects purchases of securitization assets from the market.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c e f g i j k
Bank acts as originator1 Bank acts as sponsor2 Bank acts as investor3
Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total
1 Retail (total) - of which - - - - - - 141 - 141
2 residential mortgages - - - - - - 18 - 18
3 credit cards - - - - - - (7) - (7)
4 other retail exposures - - - - - - 130 - 130
4a of which student loans - - - - - - 55 - 55
4b of which auto loans and leases - - - - - - 59 - 59
4c of which consumer loans - - - - - - 16 - 16
4d of which other retail - - - - - - - - -
5 re-securitization - - - - - - - - -
6 Wholesale (total) - of which - - - - - - 5,621 - 5,621
7 loans to corporates - - - - - - 184 - 184
8 commercial mortgages - - - - - - 4,792 - 4,792
9 leases and receivables - - - - - - - - -
10 other wholesale exposures - - - - - - 645 - 645
10a of which dealer floor plan receivables - - - - - - - - -
10b of which equipment receivables - - - - - - 37 - 37
10c of which trade receivables - - - - - - - - -
10d of which other wholesale - - - - - - 608 - 608
11 re-securitization - - - - - - - - -
1 Bank acts as originator reflects securitization activities in which we securitize our own assets.
2 Bank acts as sponsor reflects securitization activities in which RBC works with its client to originate securitization transactions. RBC provides the liquidity and credit enhancement facilities to the SPE.
3 Bank acts as investor reflects purchases of securitization assets from the market.
SEC3
SEC3: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor
The following table presents a breakdown of securitization exposures in the banking book by risk weight and by regulatory approach when we act as originator or sponsor, and the associated capital requirements.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q
Exposure values (by RW bands) Exposure values (by regulatory approach) RWA3 (by regulatory approach) Capital charge after cap (by regulatory approach)
≤20% RW >20% to 50% RW >50% to 100% RW >100% to <1250% RW 1250% RW SEC - IRBA 1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250%
1 Total exposures 46,380 4,757 1,733 318 - - 44,932 8,256 - - 6,453 2,256 - - 517 181 -
2 Traditional securitization 46,380 4,757 1,733 318 - - 44,932 8,256 - - 6,453 2,256 - - 517 181 -
3 Of which securitization 46,380 4,757 1,733 318 - - 44,932 8,256 - - 6,453 2,256 - - 517 181 -
4 Of which retail underlying 36,579 2,192 272 257 - - 34,992 4,308 - - 4,632 669 - - 371 54 -
5 Of which wholesale 9,801 2,565 1,461 61 - - 9,940 3,948 - - 1,821 1,587 - - 146 127 -
6 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Synthetic securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Of which securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Of which retail underlying - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Of which wholesale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
1 OSFI adopted BCBS Revised Securitization Framework in Q1 2019. Effective Q1 2020, transitional grandfathering is no longer allowed.
2 As per disclosure requirements Internal assessment approach (IAA) exposures have been included with securitization external rating based approach.
3 Under the revised securitization framework, OSFI has removed the 1.06% IRB scalar for securitization exposures not risk weighted at 1250%.
4 SEC-IRBA exposures reflect exposures where we have underlying IRB approval currently.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q
Exposure values (by RW bands) Exposure values (by regulatory approach) RWA3 (by regulatory approach) Capital charge after cap (by regulatory approach)
≤20% RW >20% to 50% RW >50% to 100% RW >100% to <1250% RW 1250% RW SEC - IRBA 1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250%
1 Total exposures 47,719 4,472 1,183 407 19 1,170 45,067 7,544 19 329 6,233 1,978 243 26 498 158 19
2 Traditional securitization 47,719 4,472 1,183 407 19 1,170 45,067 7,544 19 329 6,233 1,978 243 26 498 158 19
3 Of which securitization 47,719 4,472 1,183 407 19 1,170 45,067 7,544 19 329 6,233 1,978 243 26 498 158 19
4 Of which retail underlying 36,974 2,541 313 343 19 1,170 35,019 3,982 19 329 4,628 641 243 26 370 51 19
5 Of which wholesale 10,745 1,931 870 64 - - 10,048 3,562 - - 1,605 1,337 - - 128 107 -
6 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Synthetic securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Of which securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Of which retail underlying - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Of which wholesale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
1 OSFI adopted BCBS Revised Securitization Framework in Q1 2019. Effective Q1 2020, transitional grandfathering is no longer allowed.
2 As per disclosure requirements Internal assessment approach (IAA) exposures have been included with securitization external rating based approach.
3 Under the revised securitization framework, OSFI has removed the 1.06% IRB scalar for securitization exposures not risk weighted at 1250%.
4 SEC-IRBA exposures reflect exposures where we have underlying IRB approval currently.
SEC4
SEC4: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements - bank acting as investor
The following table presents a breakdown of securitization exposures in the banking book by risk weight and by regulatory approach when we act as originator or sponsor, and the associated capital requirements.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q
Exposure values (by RW bands) Exposure values (by regulatory approach) RWA3 (by regulatory approach) Capital charge after cap (by regulatory approach)
≤20% RW >20% to 50% RW >50% to 100% RW >100% to <1250% RW 1250% RW SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250%
1 Total exposures 9,085 360 76 97 - - 9,618 - - - 2,071 - - - 166 - -
2 Traditional securitization 9,085 360 76 97 - - 9,618 - - - 2,071 - - - 166 - -
3 Of which securitization 9,085 360 76 97 - - 9,618 - - - 2,071 - - - 166 - -
4 Of which retail underlying 100 97 - 2 - - 198 - - - 43 - - - 3 - -
5 Of which wholesale 8,985 263 76 95 - - 9,420 - - - 2,028 - - - 163 - -
6 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Synthetic securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Of which securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Of which retail underlying - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Of which wholesale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
1 OSFI adopted BCBS Revised Securitization Framework in Q1 2019.Effective Q1 2020, transitional grandfathering is no longer allowed.
2 As per disclosure requirements Internal assessment approach (IAA) exposures have been included with securitization external rating based approach.
3 Under the revised securitization framework, OSFI has removed the 1.06% IRB scalar for securitization exposures not risk weighted at 1,250%.
4 SEC-IRBA exposures reflect exposures where we have underlying IRB approval currently.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q
Exposure values (by RW bands) Exposure values (by regulatory approach) RWA3 (by regulatory approach) Capital charge after cap (by regulatory approach)
≤20% RW >20% to 50% RW >50% to 100% RW >100% to <1250% RW 1250% RW SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250%
1 Total exposures 9,522 428 103 568 - - 10,621 - - - 2,706 - - - 217 - -
2 Traditional securitization 9,522 428 103 568 - - 10,621 - - - 2,706 - - - 217 - -
3 Of which securitization 9,522 428 103 568 - - 10,621 - - - 2,706 - - - 217 - -
4 Of which retail underlying 108 135 - 2 - - 245 - - - 57 - - - 5 - -
5 Of which wholesale 9,414 293 103 566 - - 10,376 - - - 2,649 - - - 212 - -
6 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Synthetic securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Of which securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Of which retail underlying - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Of which wholesale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
1 OSFI adopted BCBS Revised Securitization Framework in Q1 2019.Effective Q1 2020, transitional grandfathering is no longer allowed.
2 As per disclosure requirements Internal assessment approach (IAA) exposures have been included with securitization external rating based approach.
3 Under the revised securitization framework, OSFI has removed the 1.06% IRB scalar for securitization exposures not risk weighted at 1,250%.
4 SEC-IRBA exposures reflect exposures where we have underlying IRB approval currently.
MR1
MR1: Market risk under standardized approach
The following table presents the components of the capital requirement under the standardized approach for market risk.
(Millions of Canadian dollars) RWA
As at January 31, 2021 As at October 31, 2020
Outright products
1 Interest rate risk (general and specific) 3,473 3,705
2 Equity risk (general and specific) 305 217
3 Foreign exchange risk 2,068 2,158
4 Commodity risk 228 230
Options
5 Simplified approach - -
6 Delta-plus method - -
7 Scenario approach 5,375 4,794
8 Securitization 1,083 985
9 Total 12,532 12,089
MR2
MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA
The following table presents variations in the Market RWA determined under the Internal Models Approach.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f
VaR Stressed VaR IRC CRM Other Total RWA
1 RWA at previous quarter end 6,175 2,394 6,716 - - 15,285
2 Movement in risk levels1 498 (8) 803 - - 1,293
3 Model updates/changes2 (177) (50) (200) - - (427)
4 Methodology and policy3 - - - - - -
5 Acquisitions and disposals - - - - - -
6 Foreign exchange movements4 - - (234) - - (234)
7 Other - - - - - -
8 RWA at end of Reporting Period 6,496 2,336 7,085 - - 15,917
1 Change in risk due to position changes and averaging in of prior quarter model updates.
2 Updates to the model to reflect recent market volatility, model implementation, change in model scope or any change to address model malfunctions including changes through model calibrations/realignments.
3 Methodology changes to the calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. Please note that these changes may be temporary.
4 Foreign exchange movements for VaR and Stressed VaR are embedded within movement in risk levels.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f
VaR Stressed VaR IRC CRM Other Total RWA
1 RWA at previous quarter end 9,755 3,593 7,080 - - 20,428
2 Movement in risk levels1 (3,661) (1,233) (326) - - (5,220)
3 Model updates/changes2 81 34 - - - 115
4 Methodology and policy3 - - - - - -
5 Acquisitions and disposals - - - - - -
6 Foreign exchange movements4 - - (38) - - (38)
7 Other - - - - - -
8 RWA at end of Reporting Period 6,175 2,394 6,716 - - 15,285
1 Change in risk due to position changes and averaging in of prior quarter model updates.
2 Updates to the model to reflect recent market volatility, model implementation, change in model scope or any change to address model malfunctions including changes through model calibrations/realignments.
3 Methodology changes to the calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. Please note that these changes may be temporary.
4 Foreign exchange movements for VaR and Stressed VaR are embedded within movement in risk levels.
MR3
MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios
The following table presents minimum, maximum, average and period-end regulatory 10 day VaR, regulatory 10 day stressed VaR, incremental risk charge and comprehensive risk capital charge. These measures are based on the scope of the global trading book with internal models approach (IMA) approval from OSFI for calculating regulatory market risk capital.
(Millions of Canadian dollars) Value
VaR (10 day 99%)1,2 As at January 31, 2021 As at October 31, 2020
1 Maximum value 232 276
2 Average value 171 161
3 Minimum value 112 98
4 Period end 180 185
Stressed VaR (10 day 99%)1
5 Maximum value 212 238
6 Average value 160 156
7 Minimum value 117 91
8 Period end 169 188
Incremental Risk Charge (99.9%)
9 Maximum value 677 625
10 Average value 564 503
11 Minimum value 452 400
12 Period end 557 537
Comprehensive Risk capital charge (99.9%)
13 Maximum value - -
14 Average value - -
15 Minimum value - -
16 Period end - -
17 Floor (standardized measurement method) - -
1 The portfolio included in regulatory VaR and SVaR represents a subset of the portfolio captured in management VaR and SVaR reported in the Market Risk section of the 2020 Annual Report.
2 VaR shown this quarter now reflects the more conservative of either a one-day holding period scaled up to a ten-day holding period or the direct ten-day holding period. Amounts for Oct. 31, 2020 have been revised from those previously presented to reflect this.
LR1
LR1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure
The following table presents a reconciliation of our total assets per our published financial statements to our leverage ratio exposure measure.
LEVERAGE RATIO 1 Q1/2021 Q4/2020 Q3/2020 Q2/2020 Q1/2020
Summary comparison of accounting assets vs. leverage ratio exposure measure
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
1 Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements $1,671,151 1,624,548 1,683,134 1,675,682 1,476,304
2 Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are consolidated for accounting purposes but outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (16,464) (16,147) (16,470) (15,223) (15,705)
3 Adjustment for securitized exposures that meet the operational requirements for the recognition of risk transfer 2 - (5,528) (5,529) (5,529) (6,503)
4 Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognized on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure - - - - -
5 Adjustments for derivative financial instruments (28,579) (30,842) (75,457) (50,686) (6,427)
6 Adjustment for securities financing transactions (SFT) (i.e. repo assets and similar secured lending) 14,314 12,123 14,491 15,872 12,661
7 Adjustments for off-balance sheet items (i.e., credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures) 210,955 208,192 204,916 199,426 200,011
8 Other adjustments 3 (266,043) (239,483) (261,574) (241,820) (30,457)
9 Leverage Ratio Exposure $1,585,334 1,552,863 1,543,511 1,577,722 1,629,884
1 Based on OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline issued in October 2018.
2 OSFI's October 2018 Leverage Requirements Guideline allows for the exclusion of securitized exposures that meet the operational requirements for risk transference. In Q1/2021 transitional methodology changes under the securitization framework did not allow us to recognize risk transference as further explained in SEC 1.
3 Includes OSFI permitted exclusion of central bank reserves and sovereign-issued securities that qualify as high quality liquid assets and exposures related to the US Government Payment Protection Program (PPP).
LR2
LR2: Leverage ratio common disclosure template
The following table presents a detailed breakdown of the components of our leverage ratio. Maintaining a prescribed minimum level of leverage helps neutralizes leverage risk in the event of unexpected economic crises. OSFI requires maintenance of a minimum leverage ratio of 3% at all times.
LEVERAGE RATIO COMMON DISCLOSURE TEMPLATE 1 Q1/2021 Q4/2020 Q3/2020 Q2/2020 Q1/2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
On-balance sheet exposures
1 On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and grandfathered securitization exposures, but including collateral) 996,797 967,523 970,360 985,261 1,035,249
2 Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative accounting framework (IFRS) - - - - -
3 (Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions) (16,328) (17,400) (23,487) (25,142) (15,041)
4 (Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital) (14,840) (14,410) (14,177) (14,513) (15,363)
5 Total on-balance sheet exposure (excluding derivatives and SFTs) (sum of lines 1 and 4) 965,629 935,713 932,696 945,606 1,004,845
Derivatives exposures
6 Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e., net of eligible cash variation margin) 25,968 28,186 31,839 37,488 27,969
7 Add-on amounts for potential future exposure (PFE) associated with all derivatives transactions 55,546 53,236 49,280 52,294 59,270
8 (Exempted central counterparty (CCP)-leg of client-cleared trade exposures)
Busuttil, William: Busuttil, William: What is CCP an acronym for? 		- - - - -
9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives 824 1,225 802 340 316
10 (Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives) - - - - -
11 Total derivative exposures (sum of lines 6 to 10) 82,338 82,647 81,921 90,122 87,555
Securities financing transaction exposures
12 Gross SFT assets recognized for accounting purposes (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale accounting transactions 357,257 349,971 360,469 378,910 378,787
13 (Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets) (45,160) (35,783) (50,981) (52,213) (53,975)
14 Counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure for SFTs 14,314 12,123 14,491 15,872 12,661
15 Agent transaction exposures - - - - -
16 Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines 12 to 15) 326,411 326,311 323,979 342,569 337,473
Other off-balance sheet exposures
17 Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount 626,427 594,156 598,358 573,779 566,404
18 (Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts) (415,471) (385,964) (393,443) (374,354) (366,393)
19 Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18) 210,956 208,192 204,915 199,425 200,011
Capital and Total Exposures
20 Tier 1 capital 76,733 74,005 73,536 70,854 68,709
20a Tier 1 capital with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 75,757 72,559 72,179 69,616
21 Total Exposures (sum of lines 3,11,16 and 19) 1,585,334 1,552,863 1,543,511 1,577,722 1,629,884
Leverage ratio
22 Basel III leverage ratio 4.8% 4.8% 4.8% 4.5% 4.2%
22a Basel III leverage ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 4.8% 4.7% 4.7% 4.4%
1 Based on OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline issued October 2018.
KM2
KM2: Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level)
The following summary table provides information about our total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available, and TLAC requirements applied, at the resolution group level under a Single Point of Entry. TLAC requirements establish two minimum standards, which are required to be met effective November 1, 2021: the risk-based TLAC ratio, which builds on the risk-based capital ratios described in the CAR guideline, and the TLAC leverage ratio, which builds on the leverage ratio described in OSFI's Leverage Requirements guideline. The risk-based TLAC ratio is defined as TLAC divided by total risk-weighted assets (RWA) while the TLAC leverage ratio is defined as TLAC divided by the Leverage ratio exposure. OSFI has provided notification requiring systemically important banks to maintain a minimum TLAC ratio of 22.5% (inclusive of the revised domestic stability buffer of 1% in Q2 2020) and a TLAC leverage ratio of 6.75%. Our TLAC ratio is expected to increase through normal course refinancing of maturing debt through the effective date of the TLAC requirements.
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) a b c d e f
January 31 October 31 July 31 April 30 January 31 Change
2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (a) - (b)
Resolution group1
1 Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available 125,619 119,832 116,492 110,077 103,019 5,787
1a Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 125,619 119,832 116,492 110,077 5,787
2 Total RWA at the level of the resolution group 557,519 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725 11,277
3 TLAC ratio: TLAC as a percentage of RWA (row 1/row 2) (%) 22.5% 21.9% 21.1% 19.7% 19.7% 0.6%
3a TLAC ratio: TLAC as a percentage of RWA (row 1a / row 2) (%) available with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 22.5% 21.9% 21.1% 19.7% 0.6%
4 Leverage ratio exposure measure at the level of the resolution group 1,585,334 1,552,863 1,543,511 1,577,722 1,629,884 32,471
5 TLAC Leverage Ratio: TLAC as a percentage of leverage ratio exposure measure (row 1/row 4) (%) 7.9% 7.7% 7.5% 7.0% 6.3% 0.2%
5a TLAC Leverage Ratio: TLAC as a percentage of leverage ratio exposure measure (row 1a/row 4) (%) with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 7.9% 7.7% 7.5% 7.0% 0.2%
6a Does the subordination exemption in the antepenultimate paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes -
6b Does the subordination exemption in the penultimate paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply? No No No No No -
6c If the capped subordination exemption applies, the amount of funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that is recognized as external TLAC, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that would recognized as external TLAC if no cap was applied (%) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A -
1 Lines 1, 3 and 5 incorporate expected credit loss (ECL) transitional modification provided by OSFI as announced on March 27, 2020. Lines 1a, 3a and 5a represent TLAC available with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied.
TLAC1
TLAC1: TLAC composition (at resolution group level)
The following table presents details of the composition of our TLAC.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Amount
Regulatory capital elements of TLAC and adjustments
1 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 69,555
2 Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) before TLAC adjustments 7,178
3 AT1 ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties -
4 Other adjustments -
5 AT1 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework 7,178
6 Tier 2 capital (T2) before TLAC adjustments 9,810
7 Amortised portion of T2 instruments where remaining maturity > 1 year 450
8 T2 capital ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties -
9 Other adjustments -
10 T2 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework 10,260
11 TLAC arising from regulatory capital 86,994
Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC
12 External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank and subordinated to excluded liabilities -
13 External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank which are not subordinated to excluded liabilities but meet all other TLAC term sheet requirements 38,670
14 Of which: amount eligible as TLAC after application of the caps 38,670
15 External TLAC instruments issued by funding vehicles prior to January 1, 2022 -
16 Eligible ex ante commitments to recapitalise a G-SIB in resolution -
17 TLAC arising from non-regulatory capital instruments before adjustments 38,670
Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC: adjustments
18 TLAC before deductions 125,664
19 Deductions of exposures between MPE resolution groups that correspond to items eligible for TLAC (not applicable to SPE G-SIBs and D-SIBs) -
20 Deduction of investments in own other TLAC liabilities (46)
21 Other adjustments to TLAC -
22 TLAC available after deductions 125,619
Risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure measure for TLAC purposes
23 Total risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime 557,519
24 Leverage exposure measure 1,585,334
TLAC ratios and buffers
25 TLAC Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime, row 22 / row 23) 22.5%
26 TLAC Leverage Ratio (as a percentage of leverage exposure) 7.9%
27 CET1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) available after meeting the resolution group's minimum capital and TLAC requirements N/A
28 Institution-specific buffer (capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer plus higher loss absorbency, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 3.5%
29 Of which: capital conservation buffer 2.5%
30 Of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer 0.0%
31 Of which: higher loss absorbency 1.0%
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Amount
Regulatory capital elements of TLAC and adjustments
1 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 68,082
2 Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) before TLAC adjustments 5,923
3 AT1 ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties -
4 Other adjustments -
5 AT1 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework 5,923
6 Tier 2 capital (T2) before TLAC adjustments 10,923
7 Amortised portion of T2 instruments where remaining maturity > 1 year 66
8 T2 capital ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties -
9 Other adjustments -
10 T2 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework 10,989
11 TLAC arising from regulatory capital 84,994
Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC
12 External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank and subordinated to excluded liabilities -
13 External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank which are not subordinated to excluded liabilities but meet all other TLAC term sheet requirements 34,902
14 Of which: amount eligible as TLAC after application of the caps 34,902
15 External TLAC instruments issued by funding vehicles prior to January 1, 2022 -
16 Eligible ex ante commitments to recapitalise a G-SIB in resolution -
17 TLAC arising from non-regulatory capital instruments before adjustments 34,902
Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC: adjustments
18 TLAC before deductions 119,896
19 Deductions of exposures between MPE resolution groups that correspond to items eligible for TLAC (not applicable to SPE G-SIBs and D-SIBs) -
20 Deduction of investments in own other TLAC liabilities (64)
21 Other adjustments to TLAC -
22 TLAC available after deductions 119,832
Risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure measure for TLAC purposes
23 Total risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime 546,242
24 Leverage exposure measure 1,552,863
TLAC ratios and buffers
25 TLAC Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime, row 22 / row 23) 21.9%
26 TLAC Leverage Ratio (as a percentage of leverage exposure) 7.7%
27 CET1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) available after meeting the resolution group's minimum capital and TLAC requirements N/A
28 Institution-specific buffer (capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer plus higher loss absorbency, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 3.5%
29 Of which: capital conservation buffer 2.5%
30 Of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer 0.0%
31 Of which: higher loss absorbency 1.0%
TLAC2
TLAC2: Material subgroup entity - creditor ranking at legal entity level (G-SIBs only)
TLAC 2 is a G-SIB disclosure requirement to provide the ranking of the liability structure of all our material subsidiaries in foreign jurisdictions as defined by the FSB TLAC term sheet. RBC US Group Holdings LLC ("RBC IHC") is a material subsidiary entity for which TLAC 2 disclosure would be required. Effective January 1, 2021, RBC IHC must comply with the Federal Reserve TLAC rules which require reporting of TLAC ratios for calendar quarters commencing June 2021. OSFI has advised RBC it can align its IHC TLAC 2 disclosure requirements to similarly commence in Q3 2021 and will require only disclosure of IHC calendar quarter TLAC ratios. OSFI does require us to disclose TLAC 2 for any other material subsidiary identified, however, at this time RBC IHC is our only material subsidiary.
TLAC3
TLAC3 - Resolution entity - creditor ranking at legal entity level
The following table provides information regarding the ranking of our unsecured liabilities structure at the resolution entity level.
As at January 31, 2021
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Creditor ranking
1 2 3 4 5 Sum
(most junior)
1 Description of creditor ranking Common shares Preferred shares and Limited Recourse Capital Notes Subordinated Debt Bail-in Debt1 Other Liabilities excluding Bail-in Debt and Subordinated Debt 2
2 Total capital and liabilities net of credit risk mitigation 17,664 7,198 8,974 39,901 - 73,737
3 Subset of row 2 that are excluded liabilities 26 - 48 859 - 933
4 Total capital and liabilities less excluded liabilities (row 2 minus row 3) 17,638 7,198 8,926 39,042 - 72,804
5 Subset of row 4 that are potentially eligible as TLAC 17,638 7,175 8,677 39,042 - 72,532
6 Subset of row 5 with 1 year ≤ residual maturity < 2 years - 4,925 - 4,925
7 Subset of row 5 with 2 years ≤ residual maturity < 5 years 2,029 28,612 - 30,641
8 Subset of row 5 with 5 years ≤ residual maturity < 10 years 5,212 2,490 - 7,702
9 Subset of row 5 with residual maturity ≥ 10 years, but excluding perpetual securities 1,436 3,015 - 4,451
10 Subset of row 5 that is perpetual securities 17,638 7,175 - - - 24,813
1 Under the Bail-in Regime, Bail-in Debt which would ordinarily rank equally to Other Liabilities in liquidation, is subject to conversion under statutory resolution powers whereas Other Liabilities are not subject to such conversion.
2 Completion of this column is not required by OSFI at this time.
As at October 31, 2020
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Creditor ranking
1 2 3 4 5 Sum
(most junior)
1 Description of creditor ranking Common shares Preferred shares and Limited Recourse Capital Notes Subordinated Debt Bail-in Debt1 Other Liabilities excluding Bail-in Debt and Subordinated Debt 2
2 Total capital and liabilities net of credit risk mitigation 17,628 5,948 9,573 37,365 - 70,514
3 Subset of row 2 that are excluded liabilities 129 4 4 2,080 - 2,217
4 Total capital and liabilities less excluded liabilities (row 2 minus row 3) 17,499 5,944 9,569 35,285 - 68,297
5 Subset of row 4 that are potentially eligible as TLAC 17,499 5,920 9,310 35,285 - 68,014
6 Subset of row 5 with 1 year ≤ residual maturity < 2 years - 2,999 - 2,999
7 Subset of row 5 with 2 years ≤ residual maturity < 5 years 110 26,838 - 26,948
8 Subset of row 5 with 5 years ≤ residual maturity < 10 years 8,744 3,076 - 11,820
9 Subset of row 5 with residual maturity ≥ 10 years, but excluding perpetual securities 456 2,372 - 2,828
10 Subset of row 5 that is perpetual securities 17,499 5,920 - - - 23,419
1 Under the Bail-in Regime, Bail-in Debt which would ordinarily rank equally to Other Liabilities in liquidation, is subject to conversion under statutory resolution powers whereas Other Liabilities are not subject to such conversion.
2 Completion of this column is not required by OSFI at this time.

