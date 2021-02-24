MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Royal Bank of Canada RY CA7800871021 ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (RY) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/23 04:20:38 pm 112.17 CAD +0.99% 08:35a ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Afficher Quantitative Tables(Téléchargement de document Excel) PU 08:10a ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : reports Q1 profit up from year ago, beats expectations AQ 07:28a RBC, National Bank beat profit estimates on capital markets strength RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Royal Bank of Canada : Afficher Quantitative Tables(Téléchargement de document Excel) 02/24/2021 | 08:35am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cover page As at January 31, 2021 Royal Bank of Canada Pillar 3 QuantitativeTables - in Excel format Table of Content Table of Content - Pillar 3 Quantitative tables only OVERVIEW OF KEY METRICS, RISK MANAGEMENT AND RWA KM1: Key Capital and Leverage metrics (at consolidated group level) KM1 OV1: Overview of risk weighted assets (RWA) OV1 RWA: Risk-Weighted Assets by Regulatory Approach RWA LINKAGES BETWEEN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REGULATORY EXPOSURES LI1: Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories LI1 LI2: Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial statements LI2 CAPITAL CC1: Composition of Capital CC1 CC2: Regulatory capital balance sheet CC2 CREDIT RISK CR1: Credit quality of assets CR1 CRB_e: Breakdown of exposures by geographical areas, industry and residual maturity CRB_e CRB_f: Amounts of impaired exposures CRB_f_a CRB_f_b CRB_f_c CRB_g: Ageing analysis of accounting past-due exposures CRB_g CRB_h: Breakdown of restructured exposures between impaired and not impaired exposures CRB_h CR4: Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects CR4 CR5: Standardized approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights CR5 CRE: Qualitative disclosures related to internal risk-based (IRB) models CRE_e CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range CR6 CR7: IRB - Effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques CR7 CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures CR8 COUNTERPARTY CREDIT RISK CCR1: Analysis of counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure by approach CCR1 CCR2: Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) capital charge CCR2 CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights CCR3 CCR4: IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale CCR4 CCR8: Exposures to central counterparties CCR8 SECURITIZATION SEC1: IRB - Securitization exposures in the banking book SEC1 SEC2: IRB - Securitization exposures in the trading book SEC2 SEC3: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor SEC3 SEC4: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements - bank acting as investor SEC4 MARKET RISK MR1: Market risk under standardized approach MR1 MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA MR2 MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios MR3 Leverage LR1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure LR1 LR2: Leverage ratio common disclosure template LR2 TOTAL LOSS ABSORBING CAPACITY (TLAC) DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS KM2: Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level) KM2 TLAC1: TLAC composition (at resolution group level) TLAC1 TLAC2 - Material subgroup entity - creditor ranking at legal entity level (G-SIBs only) TLAC2 TLAC3 - Resolution entity - creditor ranking at legal entity level TLAC3 KM1 KM1: Key Capital and Leverage metrics (at consolidated group level) (Millions of Canadian dollars)1 a b c d January 31 October 31 January 31 Q o Q Change (a-b) 2021 2020 2020 Available capital (amounts) 1 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 69,555 68,082 63,054 1,473 1a Common Equity Tier 1 with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 68,579 66,635 2 Tier 1 76,733 74,005 68,709 2,728 2a Tier 1 with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 75,757 72,559 3 Total capital 86,543 84,928 78,220 1,615 3a Total capital with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 86,543 84,928 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 4 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 557,519 546,242 523,725 11,277 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA 5 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.5% 12.5% 12.0% - 5a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 12.3% 12.2% 6 Tier 1 ratio 13.8% 13.5% 13.1% 0.3% 6a Tier 1 ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 13.6% 13.3% 7 Total capital ratio 15.5% 15.5% 14.9% - 7a Total capital ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 15.5% 15.5% Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA 8 Capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% - 9 Countercyclical buffer requirement2 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% - 10 Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% - 11 Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (row 8 + row 9 + row 10) 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% - 12 CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (row 5 - 8%)3 4.5% 4.5% 4.0% - Basel III leverage ratio 13 Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure 1,585,334 1,552,863 1,629,884 32,471 14 Basel III leverage ratio (row 2 / row 13) 4.8% 4.8% 4.2% - 14a Basel III leverage ratio (row 2a / row 13) with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 4.8% 4.7% 1 This table incorporates the impact of expected credit loss (ECL) accounting on regulatory capital including transitional ECL provisioning modification granted by OSFI on Mar. 27, 2020. This ECL provisioning modification reduced from a 75% after-tax exclusion rate for growth in Stage 1 and Stage 2 allowances allowed in 2020 to only a 50% after-tax exclusion rate allowed for 2021. 2 Bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement for Q1 2021 was not material (Q4 2020 was not material; Q1 2020 - 2bps), the amount which is determined based on our private sector exposures in jurisdictions identified by BCBS.This reflects recent jurisdictional decreases in the required countercyclical buffer requirement. 3 8% reflects minimum capital requirements which includes D-SIB/G-SIB surcharge, and excludes the OSFI Domestic Stability Buffer of 1% effective Q2 2020 (2% in Q1 2020). Refer to our 2020 Annual Report as updated by our Q1 2021 Report to Shareholders. OV1 OV1: Overview of risk weighted assets (RWA) The following table presents an overview of our RWA and the related minimum capital requirements by risk type. (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e RWA Minimum capital requirement1 RWA January 31 October 31 January 31 January 31 Change (a-b) 2021 2020 2020 2021 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 368,824 361,605 350,825 29,506 7,219 2 Of which Standardized approach (SA) 96,011 93,289 88,045 7,681 2,722 3 Of which Internal rating-based (IRB) approach 272,813 268,316 262,780 21,825 4,497 4 Counterparty credit risk (CCR) 56,884 54,315 46,493 4,550 2,569 4a Of which other CCR 11,367 10,057 11,184 909 1,310 4b Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 18,412 18,171 12,703 1,473 241 5 Of which Standardised approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR)2 27,105 26,087 22,606 2,168 1,018 6 Of which Internal model method (IMM) - - - - - 7 Equity positions in banking book under market-based approach 2,626 2,324 2,436 210 302 8 Equity investments in funds - look-through approach - - - - - 9 Equity investments in funds - mandate-based approach 2,846 2,902 2,702 228 (56) 10 Equity investments in funds - fall-back approach 4 - 24 - 4 11 Settlement risk 342 191 409 27 151 12 Securitisation exposures in banking book 10,780 11,489 11,448 862 (709) 12a Of which transitional grandfathering adjustment - - - - - 13 Of which IRB ratings-based approach (SEC-IRBA) - 330 391 - (330) 14 Of which External ratings-based approach (SEC-ERBA) 8,524 8,938 8,384 682 (414) 15 Of which Standardized approach (SEC-SA) 2,256 2,221 2,673 180 35 16 Market risk 28,449 27,374 28,415 2,276 1,075 17 Of which Standardized approach (SA) 12,532 12,089 12,010 1,003 443 18 Of which Internal model approaches (IMA) 15,917 15,285 16,405 1,273 632 19 Operational risk 70,908 70,047 67,243 5,673 861 20 Of which Basic Indicator Approach - - - - - 21 Of which Standardized Approach 70,908 70,047 67,243 5,673 861 22 Of which Advanced Measurement Approach3 (AMA) - - - - - 23 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight) 15,856 15,995 13,730 1,269 (139) 24 Floor adjustment - - - - - 25 Total (1+4+7+8+9+10+11+12+16+19+23+24) 557,519 546,242 523,725 44,601 11,277 1 The minimum capital requirements for each category can be calculated by multiplying the total RWA by 8% as per OSFI CAR guidelines. 2 Includes RWA associated with CCP exposures, which EAD is calculated based on SA-CCR. 3 Effective November 1, 2019, OSFI discontinued the AMA approach. RWA RWA: Risk-Weighted Assets by Regulatory Approach The following table provides details of our risk-weighted assets by type of risk and regulatory approach. TOTAL CAPITAL RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS 1 Q1/2021 Q1/2021 Risk-weighted assets All-in Basis Risk-weighted assets All-in Basis Capital requirements Exposure 2 Average Other Total 4 Total 4 Q4/2020 Q3/2020 Q2/2020 Q1/2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage and per share amounts) of risk Standardized IRB weights 3 approach approach Total 4 Total 4 Total 4 Total 4 Credit risk 5 Lending-related and other Residential mortgages 308,823 8% 9,164 15,731 - 24,895 1,992 24,604 23,334 23,503 22,658 Other retail (Personal, Credit cards and Small business treated as retail) 340,907 21% 6,886 65,226 - 72,112 5,769 60,544 59,402 59,627 59,483 Business (Corporate, Commercial, Medium-sized enterprises and Non-bank financial institutions) 371,596 57% 51,296 159,381 - 210,677 16,854 218,803 221,410 233,045 214,990 Sovereign (Government) 306,824 5% 2,772 13,106 - 15,878 1,270 15,371 15,195 14,242 10,979 Bank 31,540 18% 1,812 3,927 - 5,739 459 5,228 6,453 6,831 5,882 Total lending-related and other 1,359,690 24% 71,930 257,371 - 329,301 26,344 324,550 325,794 337,248 313,992 Trading - related Repo-style transactions 904,280 1% 37 10,598 96 10,731 858 9,496 9,332 8,930 10,560 Derivatives - including CVA 93,761 47% 1,905 23,452 18,753 44,110 3,529 42,917 43,768 40,686 34,137 Total trading-related 998,041 5% 1,942 34,050 18,849 54,841 4,387 52,413 53,100 49,616 44,697 Total lending-related and other and trading-related 2,357,731 16% 73,872 291,421 18,849 384,142 30,731 376,963 378,894 386,864 358,689 Banking book equities 6 3,747 138% - 5,166 - 5,166 413 4,931 5,080 5,001 4,870 Securitization exposures 62,806 17% 5,189 5,591 - 10,780 862 11,489 11,689 12,716 11,448 Regulatory scaling factor 7 n.a. n.a. n.a. 17,795 - 17,795 1,424 17,385 17,540 18,126 16,963 Other assets 31,327 129% n.a. n.a. 40,279 40,279 3,222 38,053 36,595 40,860 36,097 Total credit risk 2,455,611 19% 79,061 319,973 59,128 458,162 36,652 448,821 449,798 463,567 428,067 Market risk8,9 Interest rate 2,409 5,717 - 8,126 650 7,841 11,164 6,213 6,642 Equity 2,742 1,331 - 4,073 326 3,628 3,751 2,971 3,847 Foreign exchange 2,270 331 - 2,601 208 2,917 2,714 2,403 2,566 Commodities 232 47 - 279 22 287 245 255 239 Specific risk 4,879 1,406 - 6,285 503 5,985 7,322 7,713 8,358 Incremental risk charge10, 11 - 7,085 - 7,085 567 6,716 7,080 7,345 6,763 Total market risk 12,532 15,917 - 28,449 2,276 27,374 32,276 26,900 28,415 Operational risk 70,908 - n.a. 70,908 5,673 70,047 69,347 67,945 67,243 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 2,455,611 162,501 335,890 59,128 557,519 44,601 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725 1 Calculated using guidelines issued by OSFI under the Basel III All-in framework. 2 Total exposure represents exposure at default (EAD) which is the expected gross exposure upon the default of an obligor. This amount excludes any allowance against impaired loans or partial write-offs and does not reflect the impact of credit risk mitigation. Exposures acquired through the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program lending facility have been excluded, as required by OSFI. 3 Represents the average of counterparty risk weights within a particular category. 4 The minimum capital requirements for each category can be calculated by multiplying the total RWA by 8% as per OSFI CAR guidelines. 5 For credit risk, a majority of our portfolios use the Internal Ratings Based (IRB) Approach and the remainder use the Standardized Approach. 6 CAR guidelines define banking book equities based on the economic substance of the transaction rather than the legal form or accounting treatment associated with the financial instrument. As such, differences exist in the identification of equity securities held in the banking book and those reported in the financial statements. Banking book equities are financial instruments held for investment purposes and are not part of our trading book, consisting of publicly-traded and private equities, partnership units, venture capital and derivative instruments tied to equity interests. As at Q1/21, the amount of publicly-traded equity exposures was $1,668 million and private equity exposures amounted to $2,079 million. Total exposure represents EAD, which is the expected gross exposure upon the default of an obligor. Under OSFI guidelines, the Simple Risk Weight method under the Market-based Approach is being used to calculate RWA for direct equity exposures ($2,593 million). The calculation of RWA for Equity Investments in Funds ($1,153 million) uses the Mandate-based and Fall-Back Approaches. 7 The scaling factor represents a calibration adjustment of 6% as prescribed by OSFI under the Basel III framework and is applied to RWA amounts for credit risk assessed under the IRB Approach. 8 For market risk RWA measurement, we use an internal models approach where we have obtained regulatory approval, and a standardized approach for products yet to be approved. For standardized approach, we use internally validated models. 9 Regulatory capital for our correlation trading portfolios is determined through the standardized approach as prescribed by OSFI. Therefore, we do not have a Comprehensive Risk Charge for these portfolios. Our securitization and resecuritization positions in our trading book also have capital requirements under the standardized approach. The changes in value due to market and credit risk in the securitization and resecuritization in the trading book are managed through the daily mark-to-market process. Furthermore, we employ market risk measures such as sensitivities to changes in option-adjusted spreads and underlying asset prices as well as value-at-risk (VaR) and stress testing measures. 10 The incremental risk charge (IRC) was $557 million as at Q1/21. The average was $564 million, high was $677 million and low was $452 million for Q1/21. The IRC is measured over a one-year horizon at a 99.9% confidence level. We utilize a technique known as the Monte Carlo simulation process to generate a statistically relevant number of loss scenarios due to ratings migration and default in order to establish the losses at that confidence level. We also make certain assumptions about position liquidity (the length of time to close out a position) within the model that range from a floor of three months to maximum of one year. The determination of liquidity is based on issuer type and credit rating. Credit rating migration and default probabilities (PD) are based on historical data. 11 The models are subject to the same internal independent vetting and validation procedures used for all regulatory capital models. Important assumptions are re-reviewed at least annually. Due to the long time horizon and high confidence level of the risk measure, we do not perform back-testing as we do for the VaR measure. LI1 LI1: Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories The following table provides the differences between carrying values presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and our regulatory exposures. It further breaks down the amounts in our financial statements into regulatory risk categories. As at January 31, 2021 a b c d e f g (Millions of Canadian dollars) Carrying values as reported in published financial statements Carrying values under scope of regulatory consolidation Carrying values of items:1 Subject to credit risk framework Subject to counterparty credit risk framework Subject to the securitization framework Subject to the market risk framework Not subject to capital requirements or subject to deduction from capital Assets Cash and due from banks 149,588 149,588 149,414 174 - - - Interest-bearing deposits with banks 33,731 33,731 33,731 - - - - Securities Trading 148,023 136,539 2,549 - 48 133,942 - Investment, net of applicable allowance 139,459 136,556 127,009 - 9,573 - (26) 287,482 273,095 129,558 - 9,621 133,942 (26) Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed 311,033 311,033 - 311,034 - - (1) Loans Retail 464,579 464,234 464,234 - - - - Wholesale3 213,462 211,058 190,781 1,472 8,219 4,374 6,212 678,041 675,292 655,015 1,472 8,219 4,374 6,212 Allowance for loan losses (5,478) (5,478) - - - - (5,478) 672,563 669,814 655,015 1,472 8,219 4,374 734 Segregated fund net assets 2,127 - - - - - - Other Customers' liability under acceptances 18,756 18,756 18,877 - - - (121) Derivatives2 110,917 111,676 - 111,676 - 107,658 - Premises and equipment, net 7,835 7,817 7,817 - - - - Goodwill 11,085 11,085 - - - - 11,085 Other intangibles 4,633 4,514 - - - - 4,514 Other assets 61,401 64,337 33,215 25,486 - 4,530 1,106 214,627 218,185 59,909 137,162 - 112,188 16,584 Total assets2 1,671,151 1,655,446 1,027,627 449,842 17,840 250,504 17,291 Liabilities and equity Deposits Personal 348,304 348,304 - - - - 348,304 Business and government 660,064 660,802 - - - - 660,802 Bank 46,229 46,229 - - - - 46,229 1,054,597 1,055,335 - - - - 1,055,335 Segregated fund net liabilities 2,127 - - - - - - Other Acceptances 18,881 18,881 - - - - 18,881 Obligations related to securities sold short 32,569 32,569 - - - - 32,569 Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned 274,907 274,907 - 274,907 - - - Derivatives2 106,071 106,071 - 106,071 - 103,275 - Insurance claims and policy benefit liabilities 12,754 - - - - - - Other liabilities 69,810 68,195 - - - - 68,195 514,992 500,623 - 380,978 - 103,275 119,645 Subordinated debentures 9,186 9,186 - - - - 9,186 Total liabilities2 1,580,902 1,565,144 - 380,978 - 103,275 1,184,166 Equity attributable to shareholders Preferred shares 7,215 7,215 - - - - 7,215 Common shares 17,638 17,638 - - - - 17,638 Retained earnings 62,751 62,774 - - - - 62,774 Other components of equity 2,545 2,575 - - - - 2,575 90,149 90,202 - - - - 90,202 Non-controlling interests 100 100 - - - - 100 Total equity 90,249 90,302 - - - - 90,302 Total liabilities and equity2 1,671,151 1,655,446 - 380,978 - 103,275 1,274,468 1 Column c to g reflect a further breakout of column b by providing the respective CAR guideline frameworks utilized and OSFI COVID-19 guidance. 2 Derivative assets and liabilities are subject to both counterparty credit risk and market risk framework - hence column b will not equal to the sum of column c to g. 3 Amount includes exposure related to the US Government Paycheck Protection Program which are excluded from risk-weighting as per OSFI COVID-19 guidance. LI2 LI2: Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial statements The following table provides the key differences between the exposure amounts for regulatory purposes and the accounting carrying values as presented in our financial statements that are within the scope of regulatory consolidation. As at January 31, 2021 As at or for the year ended Current year end date (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e Total Items subject to: Credit risk framework Securitization framework Counterparty credit risk framework Market risk framework 1 Asset carrying value amount under scope of regulatory consolidation (as per template LI1)1 1,638,155 1,027,627 17,840 449,842 250,504 2 Liabilities carrying value amount under regulatory scope of consolidation (as per template LI1)1 380,978 - - 380,978 103,275 3 Total net amount under regulatory scope of consolidation 1,257,177 1,027,627 17,840 68,864 147,229 4 Off-balance sheet amounts2 1,340,561 366,398 44,966 929,197 - 5 Differences due to Fair Value adjustment (912) (893) - (19) - 6 Differences due to different netting rules, other than those already included in row 2 1,019 1,019 - - - 7 Differences due to consideration of provisions - - - - - 8 Differences due to prudential filters - - - - - 9 Difference due to accounting and risk treatment of securitizations and other items 610 610 - - - 10 Exposure amounts considered for regulatory purposes 2,598,455 1,394,761 62,806 998,042 147,229 1 Amount reflects Table LI1 columns (c), (d), (e) and (f) from the previous page. Derivative assets and liabilities are subject to both counterparty credit risk and market risk framework - hence column a will not equal to the sum of column b to e. 2 Off-balance sheet amounts reflect the application of credit conversion factors. CC1 CC1: Composition of Capital The following table provides details of our regulatory capital and required regulatory adjustments under OSFI's CAR guidelines. Reconciliation references to CC2 of where these items are located on our IFRS and regulatory balance sheet are also included. Composition of Capital Template (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage and otherwise noted) Cross Reference of Current Quarter to Regulatory Capital Balance Sheet (CC2) Q1/21 Q4/20 Q3/20 Q2/20 Q1/20 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1): Instruments and Reserves 1 Directly issued qualifying common share capital (and equivalent for non-joint stock companies) plus related stock surplus a+a' 17,883 17,732 17,713 17,787 17,487 2 Retained earnings b+b' 62,506 59,573 57,573 57,196 56,298 3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) c-c' 2,545 3,414 3,535 4,253 4,472 4 Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock companies) - - - - - 5 Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1) d 12 12 12 13 12 6 Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 82,946 80,731 78,833 79,249 78,269 Common Equity Tier 1 capital: Regulatory adjustments 7 Prudential valuation adjustments - - - - - 8 Goodwill (net of related tax liability) e+e'+m'-t 10,984 11,198 11,252 11,483 11,189 9 Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability) f+f'-v 3,906 3,999 3,860 3,931 3,811 10 Deferred tax assets excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) g 184 181 170 174 175 11 Cash flow hedge reserve h (907) (1,079) (1,208) (1,183) (188) 12 Shortfall of provisions to expected losses i - - - - 295 13 Securitization gain on sale - - - - - 14 Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities j (474) (314) (118) 776 (148) 15 Defined benefit pension fund net assets (net of related tax liability) k-u 673 111 102 108 81 16 Investments in own shares (if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet) - - - - - 17 Reciprocal cross holdings in common equity - - - - - 18 Non-significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold) - - - - - 19 Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold) - - - - - 20 Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold) - - - - - 21 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability) - - - - - 22 Amount exceeding the 15% threshold - - - - - 23 of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials l - - - - - 24 of which: mortgage servicing rights - - - - - 25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences m - - - - - 26 Other deductions or regulatory adjustments to CET1 as determined by OSFI (975) (1,447) (1,357) (1,238) - 27 Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions - - - - - 28 Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 13,391 12,649 12,701 14,051 15,215 29 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 69,555 68,082 66,132 65,198 63,054 29a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 68,579 66,635 64,775 63,960 - Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1): Instruments 30 Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus 7,175 5,921 5,923 4,175 4,175 31 of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards n' 7,175 5,921 5,923 4,175 4,175 32 of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards - - - - - Composition of Capital Template continued (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage and otherwise noted) Cross Reference of Current Quarter to Regulatory Capital Balance Sheet (CC2) Q1/21 Q4/20 Q3/20 Q2/20 Q1/20 33 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1 x+n'' - - 1,478 1,478 1,478 34 Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group AT1) o 3 2 3 3 2 35 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out - - - - - 36 Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 7,178 5,923 7,404 5,656 5,655 Additional Tier 1 capital: Regulatory adjustments 37 Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments - - - - - 38 Reciprocal cross holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments - - - - - 39 Non-significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold) - - - - - 40 Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions - - - - - 41 Other deductions from Tier 1 capital as determined by OSFI - - - - - 41a of which: reverse mortgages - - - - - 42 Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions - - - - - 43 Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital - - - - - 44 Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) 7,178 5,923 7,404 5,656 5,655 45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 76,733 74,005 73,536 70,854 68,709 45a Tier 1 capital with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 75,757 72,559 72,179 69,616 - Tier 2 Capital: Instruments and Provisions 46 Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus q''+q''''' 8,005 9,049 9,078 8,932 8,451 47 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2 q''' 478 488 488 520 508 48 Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2) r+q'''' 28 29 26 27 27 49 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out q'''' 25 26 23 24 24 50 Collective allowances s 1,299 1,357 1,418 1,136 525 51 Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments 9,810 10,923 11,010 10,615 9,511 Tier 2 Capital: Regulatory adjustments 52 Investments in own Tier 2 instruments - - - - - 53 Reciprocal cross holdings in Tier 2 instruments and Other TLAC-eligible Instruments - - - - - 54 Non-significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities, and Other TLAC-eligible instruments issued by G-SIBs and Canadian D-SIBs that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, where the institution does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold) - - - - - 54a Non-significant investments in the other TLAC-eligible instruments issued by G-SIBs and Canadian D-SIBs, where the institution does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity: amount previously designated for the 5% threshold but that no longer meets the conditions. - - - - - 55 Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities and Other TLAC-eligible instuments issued by G-SIBs and Canadian D-SIBs that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation - - - - - 56 Other deductions from Tier 2 capital - - - - - 57 Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital - - - - - 58 Tier 2 capital (T2) 9,810 10,923 11,010 10,615 9,511 59 Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) 86,543 84,928 84,546 81,469 78,220 59a Total Capital with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 86,543 84,928 84,546 81,469 - 60 Total risk-weighted assets 557,519 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725 60a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital RWA 557,519 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725 60b Tier 1 Capital RWA 557,519 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725 60c Total Capital RWA 557,519 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725 Composition of Capital Template continued (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage and otherwise noted) Cross Reference of Current Quarter to Regulatory Capital Balance Sheet (CC2) Q1/21 Q4/20 Q3/20 Q2/20 Q1/20 Capital ratios 61 Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 12.5% 12.5% 12.0% 11.7% 12.0% 61a CET1 Ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 12.3% 12.2% 11.7% 11.5% 0.0% 62 Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 13.8% 13.5% 13.3% 12.7% 13.1% 62a Tier 1 Capital Ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 13.6% 13.3% 13.1% 12.5% 0.0% 63 Total capital (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 15.5% 15.5% 15.3% 14.6% 14.9% 63a Total Capital Ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 15.5% 15.5% 0.0% 14.6% 0.0% 64 Buffer (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus G-SIB buffer requirement plus D-SIB buffer expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 65 of which: capital conservation buffer 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 66 of which: bank-specific countercyclical buffer 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 67 of which: G-SIB buffer1 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 67a of which: D-SIB buffer 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 68 Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 12.5% 12.5% 12.0% 11.7% 12.0% OSFI target (minimum + capital conservation buffer + D-SIB surcharge (if applicable)) 69 Common Equity Tier 1 target ratio 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 70 Tier 1 capital target ratio 9.5% 9.5% 9.5% 9.5% 9.5% 71 Total capital target ratio 11.5% 11.5% 11.5% 11.5% 11.5% Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk-weighting) 72 Non-significant investments in the capital and Other TLAC-eligible instruments of other financials entities 659 549 995 1,276 1,242 73 Significant investments in the common stock of financials 5,348 5,221 5,082 4,847 4,577 74 Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability) - - - - - 75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) 995 1,177 958 1,068 915 Applicable caps on the inclusion of allowances in Tier 2 76 Allowances eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior to application of cap) 1,028 1,075 1,027 964 525 77 Cap on inclusion of allowances in Tier 2 under standardized approach 1,028 1,075 1,027 964 525 78 Allowances eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach (prior to application of cap) 4,159 4,271 4,151 3,976 2,183 79 Cap on inclusion of allowances in Tier 2 under internal ratings-based approach 4,159 4,271 4,151 3,976 2,183 Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2013 and 1 Jan 2022) 80 Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements - - - - - 81 Amounts excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - - - - - 82 Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 739 1,478 1,478 1,478 1,478 83 Amounts excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - - 22 22 22 84 Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 919 1,838 1,838 1,838 1,838 85 Amounts excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - - - - - 1 Capital surcharge, equal to the higher of our D-SIB surcharge and the BCBS's G-SIB surcharge, is applicable to risk-weighted capital. CC2 CC2: Regulatory capital balance sheet The following table provides a reconciliation of our regulatory capital elements as reported in CC1 with our balance sheet prepared in accordance with IFRS and our regulatory balance sheet. Regulatory capital balance sheet (Millions of Canadian dollars) Cross Reference to Basel III Regulatory Capital Components (CC1) Q1/21 Q4/20 Balance sheet as in Report to Shareholders Under regulatory scope of consolidation Assets Cash and due from banks 149,588 149,588 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 33,731 33,731 Securities, net of applicable allowance 287,482 273,095 Non-significant investments in capital of other financial institutions not exceeding regulatory thresholds 659 Other securities 272,437 Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed 311,033 311,033 Loans - Retail 464,579 464,234 Wholesale 213,462 211,058 Allowance for loan losses (5,478) (5,478) Collective allowance reflected in Tier 2 regulatory capital 1 s (1,299) Shortfall of allowances to expected loss 2 i - Allowances not reflected in regulatory capital (4,179) 672,563 669,814 Segregated fund net assets 2,127 - Other Customers' liability under acceptances 18,756 18,756 Derivatives 110,917 111,676 Premises and equipment, net 7,835 7,817 Goodwill e 11,085 11,085 Goodwill related to insurance and joint ventures e' - Other intangibles f 4,633 4,514 Other intangibles related to insurance and joint ventures f' 119 Other 61,401 64,337 Significant investments in other financial institutions and insurance subsidiaries 5,348 of which: exceeding regulatory thresholds l - of which: not exceeding regulatory thresholds 5,348 Defined - benefit pension fund net assets k 907 Deferred tax assets 2,194 of which: deferred tax assets excluding those arising from temporary differences g 184 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences exceeding regulatory thresholds m - of which: deferred tax liabilities related to permitted tax netting (1,019) of which: deferred tax assets - other temporary differences 3,029 Other assets 55,888 of which: relates to assets of operations held for sale - Goodwill m' 15 Total assets 1,671,151 1,655,446 1 Collective allowance includes Stage 1 and Stage 2 ACL on financial assets. 2 Expected loss as defined under the Basel III framework. Regulatory capital balance sheet continued (Millions of Canadian dollars) Cross Reference to Basel III Regulatory Capital Components (CC1) Q1/21 Q4/20 Balance sheet as in Report to Shareholders Under regulatory scope of consolidation Liabilities Deposits Personal 348,304 348,304 Business and government 660,064 660,802 Bank 46,229 46,229 1,054,597 1,055,335 Segregated fund net liabilities 2,127 - Other - Acceptances 18,881 18,881 Obligations related to securities sold short 32,569 32,569 Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned 274,907 274,907 Derivatives 106,071 106,071 Insurance claims and policy benefit liabilities 12,754 - Other liabilities 69,810 68,195 Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair value liabilities j (474) Deferred tax liabilities 54 of which: related to goodwill t 116 of which: related to intangibles v 728 of which: related to pensions u 234 of which: relates to permitted tax netting (1,019) of which: other deferred tax liabilities - Other Liabilities 68,615 Subordinated debentures q 9,186 9,186 Regulatory capital amortization of maturing debentures q''''' (384) Subordinated debentures not allowed for regulatory capital q' 678 Subordinated debentures used for regulatory capital: 8,892 of which: are qualifying q'' 8,389 of which: are subject to phase out directly issued capital: q''' 478 of which: are subject to phase out issued by subsidiaries and held by 3rd party q'''' 25 Total liabilities 1,580,902 1,565,144 Equity attributable to shareholders 90,149 90,202 Common shares a 17,638 17,638 of which are treasury - common shares a'' (26) Retained earnings 62,751 62,774 of which relates to contributed surplus a' 245 of which relates to retained earnings for capital purposes b 62,527 of which relates to insurance and joint ventures b' (22) Other components of equity c 2,545 2,575 Gains and losses on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges h (907) Unrealized foreign currency translation gains and losses, net of hedging activities 3,256 Other reserves allowed for regulatory capital 226 of which relates to Insurance c' 30 Preferred shares and other equity instruments n 7,215 7,215 of which: are qualifying n' 7,175 of which: are subject to phase out n'' - of which portion are not allowed for regulatory capital 23 of which: are qualifying treasury - preferred shares n''' 17 of which: are subject to phase out treasury - preferred shares - Regulatory capital balance sheet continued (Millions of Canadian dollars) Cross Reference to Basel III Regulatory Capital Components (CC1) Q1/21 Q4/20 Balance sheet as in Report to Shareholders Under regulatory scope of consolidation Non-controlling interests 100 100 of which: are qualifying - portion allowed for inclusion into CET1 d 12 portion allowed for inclusion into Tier 1 capital o 3 portion allowed for inclusion into Tier 2 capital r 3 of which: are subject to phase out x - of which: portion not allowed for regulatory capital 82 Total equity 90,249 90,302 Total liabilities and equity 1,671,151 1,655,446 Equity Assets Insurance subsidiaries 1 Principal activities Assured Assistance Inc. Service provider for insurance claims 1 - Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Limited Life, annuity, trade credit, title and property reinsurance company provides coverage to international clients 1,880 688 RBC (Barbados) Services Comp The company provides investment management, reinsurance transaction support and corporate services to Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd. - - RBC Insurance Agency Ltd. Distribution of H&A products through AVIVA 14 35 RBC Insurance Company (Cayman) Limited Life, annuity reinsurance company provides coverage to international clients 76 - RBC Insurance Company of Canada Property and casualty insurance company 85 118 RBC Insurance Holdings Inc. Holding company 1 - RBC Insurance Services Inc. Service provider for insurance companies listed and the bank (creditor) 61 64 RBC Life Insurance Company Life and health insurance company 2,947 19,865 5,065 20,770 1 The list of legal entities that are included within the accounting scope of consolidation but excluded from the regulatory scope of consolidation. CR1 CR1: Credit quality of assets The following table presents a comprehensive view of the credit quality of our on- and off-balance sheet assets. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g Gross carrying values of Allowances/ impairments2 Of which ECL accounting provisions on SA exposures Of which ECL accounting provisions on IRB exposures Net values (a+b-c) Defaulted exposures1 Non-defaulted exposures Allocated in regulatory category of Specific3 Allocated in regulatory category of General3 1 Loans 2,637 652,378 5,478 143 1,013 4,322 649,537 2 Debt Securities - 127,853 31 - 11 20 127,822 3 Off-Balance Sheet exposures4 460 262,514 408 - 4 406 262,566 4 Total 3,097 1,042,745 5,917 143 1,028 4,748 1,039,925 1 Definition of default as per the CAR guidelines and recent OSFI COVID-19 guidance. 2 Reflects Stage 1, 2 and 3 allowances under IFRS 9. 3 Regulatory category of specific allowance reflects IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances. Regulatory category of general allowances reflects Stage 1 & 2 allowances. 4 Off balance sheet amounts are before the application of credit conversion factors and reflect guarantees given and irrevocable loan commitments. Revocable loan commitments are excluded as per BCBS requirements. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g Gross carrying values of Allowances/ impairments2 Of which ECL accounting provisions on SA exposures Of which ECL accounting provisions on IRB exposures Net values (a+b-c) Defaulted exposures1 Non-defaulted exposures Allocated in regulatory category of Specific3 Allocated in regulatory category of General3 1 Loans 3,206 635,654 5,639 94 1,061 4,484 633,221 2 Debt Securities - 127,091 37 - 10 27 127,054 3 Off-Balance Sheet exposures4 637 261,727 472 - 4 470 261,892 4 Total 3,843 1,024,472 6,148 94 1,075 4,981 1,022,167 1 Definition of default as per the CAR guidelines and recent OSFI COVID-19 guidance. 2 Reflects Stage 1, 2 and 3 allowances under IFRS 9. 3 Regulatory category of specific allowance reflects IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances. Regulatory category of general allowances reflects Stage 1 & 2 allowances. 4 Off balance sheet amounts are before the application of credit conversion factors and reflect guarantees given and irrevocable loan commitments. Revocable loan commitments are excluded as per BCBS requirements. CRB_e CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets The table below presents an overview of Pillar 3 disclosure requirements that have been met within our 2020 Annual Report and incorporated by reference into this Pillar 3 report. Our 2020 Annual Report is available free of charge on our website at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations (e) Breakdown of exposures by geographical areas, industry and residual maturity The following table provides a breakdown of our credit risk exposures by industry, geographical areas and residual maturity. Our classification below reflects the Basel regulatory defined exposure classes. Amounts shown below reflect Exposures at default (EAD), which is the amount expected to be owed by an obligor at the time of default. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e Credit Risk1,2 Counterparty Credit Risk5 On-balance sheet Off-balance sheet amount3 Repo-style Transaction Derivatives amount Undrawn Other4 Retail Residential secured6 343,318 91,244 Qualifying revolving 29,198 90,252 Other retail 77,119 18,364 139 Total Retail 449,635 199,860 139 Wholesale Agriculture 9,117 1,575 33 - 86 Automotive 7,023 7,964 274 - 991 Banking 42,881 1,472 552 45,168 21,624 Consumer Discretionary 13,252 8,830 473 - 852 Consumer Staples 5,164 6,809 218 - 1,360 Oil & Gas 7,414 10,582 1,667 - 2,838 Financial Services 34,836 22,628 2,853 123,334 21,046 Financing Products 4,209 885 501 138 1,352 Forest Products 1,040 915 141 - 30 Governments 269,849 4,597 1,616 40,282 6,130 Industrial Products 6,681 8,727 706 - 884 Information Technology 3,729 5,835 272 - 5,054 Investments 18,229 2,967 424 9 93 Mining & Metals 1,560 3,902 974 - 248 Public Works & Infrastructure 1,288 1,988 432 - 231 Real Estate & Related 72,543 13,775 1,476 - 1,405 Other Services 22,609 11,179 1,281 4 1,607 Telecommunication & Media 5,231 7,685 79 - 1,963 Transportation 7,187 5,369 1,420 - 1,294 Utilities 8,662 18,263 3,927 - 3,291 Other Sectors 1,404 731 3 23 7,307 Total Wholesale 543,908 146,678 19,322 208,958 79,686 Total Exposure1 993,543 346,538 19,461 208,958 79,686 By Geography7 Canada 697,532 255,870 8,035 95,829 25,397 United States 192,154 63,951 7,886 47,910 24,752 Europe 60,869 21,682 2,263 45,072 22,212 Other International 42,988 5,035 1,277 20,147 7,325 Total Exposure1,7 993,543 346,538 19,461 208,958 79,686 By Maturity Unconditionally cancellable 69,496 224,855 132 - - Within 1 year 379,909 27,491 10,854 208,958 36,846 1 to 5 year 467,216 89,023 7,664 - 26,564 Over 5 years 76,922 5,169 811 - 16,276 Total Exposure1 993,543 346,538 19,461 208,958 79,686 1 Excludes securitization, banking book equities and other assets not subject to standardized or IRB approach. Also excludes exposures acquired through the US Government Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In Q1 2021, $10 billion of Small Business Corporate exposures were reclassified from Wholesale to Other Retail to align with CAR guidelines threshold as under $1.25 million being Small Business retail. Refer to CR 6 for further details. 2 EAD for Standardized exposures are reported net of Stage 3 allowances and EAD for IRB exposures are reported gross of all allowances for credit loss and partial write-off as per regulatory definitions. 3 EAD for Undrawn credit commitments and other off-balance sheet amounts are reported after the application of credit conversion factors. 4 Includes other off-balance sheet exposures such as letters of credit & guarantees. 5 Counterparty credit risk EAD reflects exposure amount after netting. Collateral is included in EAD for repo-style transactions to the extent allowed by regulatory guidelines. Exchange traded derivatives are included in Other Sectors. 6 Includes residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit. 7 Geographic profile is based on the country of residence of the borrower. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e Credit Risk1,2 Counterparty Credit Risk5 On-balance sheet Off-balance sheet amount3 Repo-style Transaction Derivatives amount Undrawn Other4 Retail Residential secured6 338,653 88,728 Qualifying revolving 24,328 67,779 Other retail 68,325 14,183 67 Total Retail 431,306 170,690 67 Wholesale Agriculture 9,560 1,854 34 - 108 Automotive 8,410 7,564 289 - 791 Banking 39,228 1,501 562 42,745 19,891 Consumer Discretionary 14,436 9,303 510 - 649 Consumer Staples 6,069 6,945 538 - 1,252 Oil & Gas 7,800 10,779 1,600 - 2,492 Financial Services 32,853 22,257 3,256 109,772 21,162 Financing Products 3,755 1,098 522 90 1,055 Forest Products 1,155 851 125 - 41 Governments 245,204 4,727 1,624 43,806 6,963 Industrial Products 6,962 9,397 723 - 801 Information Technology 4,632 5,073 257 13 3,898 Investments 17,636 2,963 437 13 230 Mining & Metals 1,692 3,930 979 - 338 Public Works & Infrastructure 1,345 2,007 340 - 239 Real Estate & Related 72,006 13,729 1,573 - 1,180 Other Services 24,965 12,285 1,336 5 1,857 Telecommunication & Media 4,987 7,451 83 - 1,752 Transportation 7,492 5,612 1,533 - 1,714 Utilities 8,739 18,705 3,849 - 3,852 Other Sectors 1,699 647 1 17 9,291 Total Wholesale 520,625 148,678 20,171 196,461 79,556 Total Exposure1 951,931 319,368 20,238 196,461 79,556 By Geography7 Canada 655,560 227,837 9,595 84,761 27,044 United States 199,705 63,423 6,404 41,938 23,142 Europe 50,940 21,158 2,312 43,754 22,429 Other International 45,726 6,950 1,927 26,008 6,941 Total Exposure1,7 951,931 319,368 20,238 196,461 79,556 By Maturity Unconditionally cancellable 65,676 199,989 60 - - Within 1 year 359,974 26,070 11,797 196,461 36,516 1 to 5 year 450,881 88,382 6,857 - 26,240 Over 5 years 75,400 4,927 1,524 - 16,800 Total Exposure1 951,931 319,368 20,238 196,461 79,556 1 Excludes securitization, banking book equities and other assets not subject to standardized or IRB approach. Also excludes exposures acquired through the US Government Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). 2 EAD for Standardized exposures are reported net of Stage 3 allowances and EAD for IRB exposures are reported gross of all allowances for credit loss and partial write-off as per regulatory definitions. 3 EAD for Undrawn credit commitments and other off-balance sheet amounts are reported after the application of credit conversion factors. 4 Includes other off-balance sheet exposures such as letters of credit & guarantees. 5 Counterparty credit risk EAD reflects exposure amount after netting. Collateral is included in EAD for repo-style transactions to the extent allowed by regulatory guidelines. Exchange traded derivatives are included in Other Sectors. 6 Includes residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit. 7 Geographic profile is based on the country of residence of the borrower. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented. CRB_f_a CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets (f) Amounts of impaired exposures (according to the definition used by the bank for accounting purposes) and related allowances and write-offs, broken down by geographical areas and industry The following tables provide a breakdown of impaired exposures by geographical areas and industry. As at January 31, 2021 Impaired exposures by geography1 and portfolio (Millions of Canadian dollars) Gross impaired exposures Allowance2 Net impaired exposures Canada Retail 768 195 573 Wholesale 708 215 493 Securities - - - Total - Canada 1,476 410 1,066 United States Retail 27 1 26 Wholesale 677 175 502 Securities - - - Total - United States 704 176 528 Other International Retail 215 116 99 Wholesale 477 192 285 Securities 152 (5) 157 Total - Other International 844 303 541 Total Retail 1,010 312 698 Wholesale 1,862 582 1,280 Securities 152 (5) 157 Total impaired exposures 3,024 889 2,135 1 Geographic information is based on residence of borrower. 2 Allowance reflects only Stage 3 IFRS 9 allowances and includes allowances on acquired credit-impaired loans and securities. As at October 31, 2020 Impaired exposures by geography1 and portfolio (Millions of Canadian dollars) Gross impaired exposures Allowance2 Net impaired exposures Canada Retail 692 164 528 Wholesale 754 220 534 Securities - - - Total - Canada 1,446 384 1,062 United States Retail 32 1 31 Wholesale 1,039 267 772 Securities - - - Total - United States 1,071 268 803 Other International Retail 216 116 100 Wholesale 462 181 281 Securities 157 (4) 161 Total - Other International 835 293 542 Total Retail 940 281 659 Wholesale 2,255 668 1,587 Securities 157 (4) 161 Total impaired exposures 3,352 945 2,407 1 Geographic information is based on residence of borrower. 2 Allowance reflects only Stage 3 IFRS 9 allowances and includes allowances on acquired credit-impaired loans and securities. CRB_f_b CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets (f) Amounts of impaired exposures (according to the definition used by the bank for accounting purposes) and related allowances and write-offs, broken down by geographical areas and industry The following tables provide a breakdown of impaired exposures by geographical areas and industry. Net write-offs by geography1 and portfolio (Millions of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended January 31, 2021 For the three months ended October 31, 2020 Canada Retail 138 171 Wholesale 26 17 Total Canada 164 188 United States2 Retail - 3 Wholesale 54 99 Total United States 54 102 Other International Retail 2 6 Wholesale2 6 5 Total Other International 8 11 Total Retail 140 180 Wholesale 86 121 Total net write-offs 226 301 1 Geographic information is based on residence of borrower. 2 Includes acquired credit-impaired loans related to the acquisition of City National. CRB_f_c CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets (f) Amounts of impaired exposures (according to the definition used by the bank for accounting purposes) and related allowances and write-offs, broken down by geographical areas and industry The following tables provide a breakdown of impaired exposures by geographical areas and industry. As at January 31, 2021 Impaired exposures by portfolio and sector (Millions of Canadian dollars) Gross impaired exposures Allowance1 Net impaired exposures Retail Residential mortgages 678 158 520 Personal 242 118 124 Small business 90 36 54 Total Retail 1,010 312 698 Wholesale Agriculture 62 9 53 Automotive 22 14 8 Banking 2 - 2 Consumer Discretionary 276 65 211 Consumer Staples 95 14 81 Oil and Gas 333 175 158 Financial Services 77 23 54 Financial Products - - - Forest Products 12 9 3 Governments 13 2 11 Industrial Products 57 17 40 Information Technology 7 2 5 Investments 44 2 42 Mining and Metals 27 8 19 Public Works and Infrastructure 5 3 2 Real Estate and Related 361 84 277 Other Services 273 108 165 Telecommunication and Media 6 - 6 Transportation 142 26 116 Utilities - - - Other 48 21 27 Total Wholesale 1,862 582 1,280 Total impaired loans and acceptances 2,872 894 1,978 Securities 152 (5) 157 Total impaired exposures 3,024 889 2,135 1 Allowance reflects only Stage 3 IFRS 9 allowances and includes allowances on acquired credit-impaired loans and securities. As at October 31, 2020 Impaired exposures by portfolio and sector (Millions of Canadian dollars) Gross impaired exposures Allowance1 Net impaired exposures Retail Residential mortgages 638 152 486 Personal 212 96 116 Small business 90 33 57 Total Retail 940 281 659 Wholesale Agriculture 70 10 60 Automotive 79 14 65 Banking 4 - 4 Consumer Discretionary 281 88 193 Consumer Staples 112 26 86 Oil and Gas 552 242 310 Financial Services 81 22 59 Financial Products - - - Forest Products 13 9 4 Governments 7 2 5 Industrial Products 57 18 39 Information Technology 14 1 13 Investments 47 1 46 Mining and Metals 30 9 21 Public Works and Infrastructure 8 2 6 Real Estate and Related 395 88 307 Other Services 251 99 152 Telecommunication and Media 6 - 6 Transportation 148 16 132 Utilities 46 2 44 Other 54 19 35 Total Wholesale 2,255 668 1,587 Total impaired loans and acceptances 3,195 949 2,246 Securities 157 (4) 161 Total impaired exposures 3,352 945 2,407 1 Allowance reflects only Stage 3 IFRS 9 allowances and includes allowances on acquired credit-impaired loans and securities. CRB_g CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets (g) Ageing analysis of accounting past-due exposures The following table provides the ageing of our retail and wholesale past due exposures. Loans under payment deferral programs resulting from COVID-19 have been re-aged to current and are not aged further during the deferral period. Subsequent to the payment deferral period, loans will commence re-aging from current. Amounts presented may include loans past due as a result of administrative processes, such as mortgage loans on which payments are restrained pending payout due to sale or refinance, which can fluctuate based on business volumes. Past due loans arising from administrative processes are not representative of the borrowers' ability to meet their payment obligations. The table excludes loans less than 30 days past due as they are not generally representative of the borrowers' ability to meet their payment obligations. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) 30 to 89 days 90 days and greater Total Retail 1,620 165 1,785 Wholesale 693 11 704 Total 2,313 176 2,489 As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) 30 to 89 days 90 days and greater Total Retail 1,013 129 1,142 Wholesale 574 13 587 Total 1,587 142 1,729 CRB_h CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets (h) Breakdown of restructured exposures between impaired and not impaired exposures The following table provides a breakdown of restructured exposures between impaired and not impaired. As at January 31, 2021 As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) Not Impaired Impaired Not Impaired Impaired Retail 62,739 106 66,335 2 Wholesale 17,130 243 19,010 304 CR4 CR4: Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects The following table provides the effect of CRM on the calculation of capital requirements under the standardized approach. It presents on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures before and after credit conversion factors (CCF) and CRM as well as associated RWA and RWA density by asset classes. As noted in CRD, the external ratings of the counterparty is relied on to determine the prescribed regulatory risk weight to be assigned. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) a b c d e f Exposures before CCF and CRM Exposures post-CCF and CRM RWA and RWA density Asset Classes On-balance sheet amount Off-balance sheet amount On-balance sheet amount Off-balance sheet amount RWA RWA density 1 Sovereigns and their central banks1 22,792 366 40,465 28 213 0.5% 2 Non-central government public sector entities 15,045 38 15,047 18 2,537 16.8% 3 Multilateral development banks 451 - 451 - - - 4 Banks 3,316 349 3,316 168 857 24.6% 5 Securities firms1 4,204 2,083 5,367 831 1,747 28.2% 6 Corporates1 51,598 33,199 43,843 7,488 50,492 98.0% 7 Regulatory retail portfolios 8,276 5,427 8,276 349 6,806 78.9% 8 Secured by residential property1 41,083 - 22,316 - 8,599 38.5% 9 Secured by commercial real estate - - - - - - 10 Equity - - - - - - 11 Past-due loans 425 - 420 - 602 143.3% 12 Higher-risk categories 40 21 40 11 76 149.0% 13 Other assets 24,025 - 24,025 - 24,082 100.2% 14 Total 171,255 41,483 163,566 8,893 96,011 55.7% 1 When CRM is available in the form of an eligible guarantee, the portion that is covered by the guarantee will attract the risk weight of the protection provider and will be reflected in the protection provider's asset class in column c and d. Exposures acquired through the US Government Paycheck Protection Program have been excluded, as required by OSFI. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) a b c d e f Exposures before CCF and CRM Exposures post-CCF and CRM RWA and RWA density Asset Classes On-balance sheet amount Off-balance sheet amount On-balance sheet amount Off-balance sheet amount RWA RWA density 1 Sovereigns and their central banks1 26,887 396 44,864 3 221 0.5% 2 Non-central government public sector entities 13,359 38 13,361 18 2,139 16.0% 3 Multilateral development banks 233 - 233 - - - 4 Banks 3,014 368 3,014 180 755 23.6% 5 Securities firms1 4,282 2,014 5,441 828 1,797 28.7% 6 Corporates1 50,383 32,887 42,987 7,776 50,005 99.0% 7 Regulatory retail portfolios 8,175 5,478 8,175 396 6,775 79.0% 8 Secured by residential property1 41,727 - 22,661 - 8,724 38.5% 9 Secured by commercial real estate - - - - - - 10 Equity - - - - - - 11 Past-due loans 544 - 543 - 775 142.7% 12 Higher-risk categories 143 22 143 11 231 150.0% 13 Other assets 22,538 - 22,538 - 21,867 97.0% 14 Total 171,285 41,203 163,960 9,212 93,289 53.9% 1 When CRM is available in the form of an eligible guarantee, the portion that is covered by the guarantee will attract the risk weight of the protection provider and will be reflected in the protection provider's asset class in column c and d. Exposures acquired through the US Government Paycheck Protection Program have been excluded, as required by OSFI. CR5 CR5: Standardized approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights The following table presents the breakdown of credit risk exposures under the standardized approach by asset classes and risk weight. As at January 31, 2021 a b c d e f g h i j Risk weight Asset Classes (Millions of Canadian dollars) 0% 10% 20% 35% 50% 75% 100% 150% Others Total credit exposures amount (post CCF and post-CRM) 1 Sovereigns and their central banks 40,280 - - - - - 213 - - 40,493 2 Non-central government public sector entities 2,828 - 12,124 - 2 - 111 - - 15,065 3 Multilateral development banks 451 - - - - - - - - 451 4 Banks - - 3,241 - 70 - 173 - - 3,484 5 Securities firms - - 5,049 - 823 - 326 - - 6,198 6 Corporates - - 7 1,272 14 - 50,038 - - 51,331 7 Regulatory retail portfolios - - - - - 7,275 1,350 - - 8,625 8 Secured by residential property - - - 20,344 - 1,972 - - - 22,316 9 Secured by commercial real estate - - - - - - - - - - 10 Equity - - - - - - - - - - 11 Past-due loans 1 - 3 - - - 59 357 - 420 12 Higher-risk categories - - - - - - - 51 - 51 13 Other assets 3,244 - - - - - 20,494 - 287 24,025 14 Total 46,804 - 20,424 21,616 909 9,247 72,764 408 287 172,459 As at October 31, 2020 a b c d e f g h i j Risk weight Asset Classes (Millions of Canadian dollars) 0% 10% 20% 35% 50% 75% 100% 150% Others Total credit exposures amount (post CCF and post-CRM) 1 Sovereigns and their central banks 44,646 - - - - - 221 - - 44,867 2 Non-central government public sector entities 2,823 - 10,521 - 1 - 34 - - 13,379 3 Multilateral development banks 233 - - - - - - - - 233 4 Banks - - 3,020 - 46 - 127 - - 3,194 5 Securities firms - - 5,066 - 838 - 365 - - 6,269 6 Corporates - - 7 1,146 14 - 49,596 - - 50,762 7 Regulatory retail portfolios - - - - - 7,181 1,390 - - 8,571 8 Secured by residential property - - - 20,679 - 1,982 - - - 22,661 9 Secured by commercial real estate - - - - - - - - - - 10 Equity - - - - - - - - - - 11 Past-due loans 1 - - - - - 82 462 - 544 12 Higher-risk categories - - - - - - - 154 - 154 13 Other assets 3,956 - - - - - 18,297 - 286 22,538 14 Total 51,659 - 18,614 21,825 899 9,163 70,112 616 286 173,172 CRE_e CRE: Qualitative disclosures related to internal risk-based (IRB) models EAD Covered by the Various Approaches The following table outlines the percentage of our EAD covered by the IRB and Standardized approaches for each of our portfolios. The Foundation Internal Ratings Based (FIRB) approach is currently not applied. As at January 31, 2021 EAD (in %) EAD covered by the various approaches Standardized Approach12 IRB Approach2 Other Retail Residential secured 13% 87% - Qualifying revolving - 100% - Other retail 4% 96% - Wholesale - - - Corporate 16% 84% - Sovereign 12% 88% - Bank 7% 93% - Securitization 36% 64% - Trading 1% 99% - Equity - 100% - Other assets not subject to Standardized or IRB Approaches - - 100% Total 8% 91% 1% 1 Standardized Approach includes assumptions and waivers granted by OSFI based on an OSFI approved rollout plan. 2 Effective Q2 2020, we have updated the table to include counterparty credit risk and securitization exposures in order to better align with OSFI's 80% IRB threshold requirement. As at October 31, 2020 EAD (in %) EAD covered by the various approaches Standardized Approach12 IRB Approach2 Other Retail Residential secured 14% 86% - Qualifying revolving - 100% - Other retail 4% 96% - Wholesale - - - Corporate 15% 85% - Sovereign 14% 86% - Bank 8% 92% - Securitization 34% 66% - Trading 2% 98% - Equity - 100% - Other assets not subject to Standardized or IRB Approaches - - 100% Total 9% 90% 1% 1 Standardized Approach includes assumptions and waivers granted by OSFI based on an OSFI approved rollout plan. 2 Effective Q2 2020, we have updated the table to include counterparty credit risk and securitization exposures in order to better align with OSFI's 80% IRB threshold requirement. CR6 CR6: IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range The following table provides the key parameters used for the calculation of capital requirements for credit risk exposures under the IRB approach, broken down by asset class and PD range. As at January 31, 2021 a b c d e f g h i j k l (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3 Asset Classes 1 Sovereigns 0.00 to < 0.15 254,687 22,609 54.37 351,527 0.01 1,327 27.91 1.22 13,590 4.0 14 0.15 to < 0.25 402 590 62.68 717 0.19 198 36.75 2.07 237 33.0 1 0.25 to < 0.50 154 96 54.93 206 0.41 65 25.29 1.49 69 33.0 - 0.50 to < 0.75 388 15 55.29 397 0.72 439 26.30 2.82 209 53.0 1 0.75 to < 2.50 25 9 59.42 26 1.44 47 31.96 2.18 20 75.0 - 2.50 to < 10.00 12 12 53.50 18 4.60 20 39.98 2.30 24 129.0 - 10.00 to < 100.00 - - 65.00 - 29.24 3 45.00 1.20 - 252.0 - 100.00 (default) 76 7 0.99 76 100.00 6 25.00 2.49 9 11.0 19 Total Sovereigns 255,744 23,338 54.56 352,967 0.04 2,105 27.93 1.22 14,158 4.0 35 19 2 Banks 0.00 to < 0.15 20,786 2,256 46.22 29,956 0.06 167 31.99 1.74 5,222 17.0 5 0.15 to < 0.25 551 351 43.52 1,067 0.17 61 42.97 1.76 504 47.0 1 0.25 to < 0.50 187 99 49.58 248 0.41 19 44.35 2.04 173 70.0 - 0.50 to < 0.75 189 124 39.11 241 0.72 18 39.59 1.04 156 65.0 1 0.75 to < 2.50 97 321 51.50 265 1.61 37 41.07 1.66 258 98.0 2 2.50 to < 10.00 58 13 48.28 64 6.10 16 43.35 1.01 101 157.0 2 10.00 to < 100.00 1 - - 1 25.04 8 44.04 1.02 3 264.0 - 100.00 (default) - - - - 100.00 2 60.00 2.50 - 795.0 - Total Banks 21,869 3,164 46.30 31,842 0.09 328 32.61 1.73 6,417 20.0 11 - 3 Corporates 0.00 to < 0.15 27,312 101,923 52.07 80,391 0.09 10,070 39.54 2.09 20,287 25.2 29 0.15 to < 0.25 24,764 60,483 51.13 54,602 0.19 10,129 41.01 2.26 21,898 40.1 43 0.25 to < 0.50 20,923 25,764 50.48 32,085 0.41 6,741 36.71 2.29 16,550 51.6 49 0.50 to < 0.75 23,047 24,033 51.50 33,381 0.71 6,732 34.58 2.55 21,063 63.1 83 0.75 to < 2.50 42,328 34,446 48.93 53,611 1.57 14,135 33.81 2.20 40,880 76.3 284 2.50 to < 10.00 25,796 31,020 50.10 35,445 4.02 12,067 34.12 2.39 36,568 103.2 488 10.00 to < 100.00 2,950 2,719 51.05 3,573 17.49 2,806 34.17 2.19 5,667 158.6 216 100.00 (default) 1,431 504 31.63 1,497 100.00 1,155 38.18 2.13 3,512 234.6 470 Total Corporates 168,551 280,892 51.04 294,585 1.67 63,835 37.17 2.25 166,425 56.5 1,662 643 4 Total Wholesale 446,164 307,394 51.26 679,394 0.75 66,268 32.16 1.69 187,000 28.0 1,708 662 1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A. 2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. In addition, Retail obligors include borrowers where the portion of the exposure has been securitized given CAR guideline requirements related to retained interests. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail. 3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio. As at January 31, 2021 a b c d e f g h i j k l (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3 Asset Classes 5 Retail insured exposure secured by real estate4 0.00 to < 0.15 21,177 1,639 0.14 134,191 16.47 88 5.0 - 0.15 to < 0.25 - - - - - - - - 0.25 to < 0.50 43,719 1,505 0.32 190,519 15.57 141 9.0 1 0.50 to < 0.75 374 - - - - - - - 0.75 to < 2.50 8,385 273 1.27 38,652 14.17 59 22.0 - 2.50 to < 10.00 4,296 38 4.25 21,583 10.50 13 33.0 - 10.00 to < 100.00 978 - 27.25 3,721 10.48 - 28.0 - 100.00 (default) 298 - - 1,468 - - - - Total Retail insured exposure secured by real estate 79,227 3,455 0.35 390,134 15.83 301 9.0 1 2 6 Uninsured residential mortgages 0.00 to < 0.15 166,566 333 100.00 166,898 0.13 640,691 17.21 8,682 5.0 36 0.15 to < 0.25 51 24 100.00 75 0.22 61 72.24 25 33.0 - 0.25 to < 0.50 63 246 100.00 310 0.33 232 15.60 32 10.0 - 0.50 to < 0.75 - - - - - - - - - - 0.75 to < 2.50 16,724 277 100.00 17,002 0.91 58,119 18.18 3,851 23.0 28 2.50 to < 10.00 5,001 16 100.00 5,017 4.38 22,175 17.54 2,825 56.0 39 10.00 to < 100.00 947 1 100.00 948 22.77 4,241 17.48 928 98.0 38 100.00 (default) 240 - - 240 100.00 1,165 16.92 32 13.0 43 Total Uninsured residential mortgages 189,592 897 100.00 190,490 0.55 726,684 17.33 16,375 9.0 184 46 1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A. 2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. In addition, Retail obligors include borrowers where the portion of the exposure has been securitized given CAR guideline requirements related to retained interests. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail. 3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio. 4 Retail insured exposures secured by real estate includes residential mortgages and other retail. Residential mortgages reflect 98% of this category. Exposures are insured with government and/or private insurance providers. As at January 31, 2021 a b c d e f g h i j k l (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3 Asset Classes 7 HELOCs 0.00 to < 0.15 31,646 97,002 91.52 120,426 0.08 767,714 24.50 6,376 5.0 24 0.15 to < 0.25 - - - - - - - - - - 0.25 to < 0.50 - - - - - - - - - - 0.50 to < 0.75 2,425 1,349 93.11 3,681 0.71 42,853 24.97 970 26.0 7 0.75 to < 2.50 - - - - - - - - - - 2.50 to < 10.00 1,190 314 96.24 1,492 4.85 16,504 25.00 1,223 82.0 18 10.00 to < 100.00 104 8 111.10 113 34.72 953 25.62 171 152.0 10 100.00 (default) 102 1 - 102 100.00 802 25.06 53 53.0 26 Total HELOCs 35,467 98,674 91.56 125,814 0.27 828,826 24.52 8,793 7.0 85 26 8 Qualifying revolving retail 0.00 to < 0.15 5,666 52,519 77.44 46,335 0.12 4,595,100 93.95 3,126 7.0 50 0.15 to < 0.25 8,710 39,605 84.14 42,035 0.18 3,212,363 88.08 3,887 9.0 68 0.25 to < 0.50 944 5,620 96.50 6,368 0.39 3,526,176 88.31 1,088 17.0 22 0.50 to < 0.75 23 116 94.15 132 0.59 7,854 100.54 36 27.0 1 0.75 to < 2.50 8,306 9,919 83.17 16,556 1.30 2,459,595 91.16 7,338 44.0 195 2.50 to < 10.00 4,728 2,850 81.32 7,045 3.75 1,526,452 90.59 6,635 94.0 237 10.00 to < 100.00 779 279 56.74 937 29.47 416,609 91.94 2,536 271.0 254 100.00 (default) 43 4 - 43 100.00 27,562 87.13 106 245.0 30 Total Qualifying revolving retail 29,199 110,912 81.37 119,451 0.80 15,771,711 90.99 24,752 21.0 857 30 9 Other retail 0.00 to < 0.15 32,843 3,231 86.00 35,610 0.12 132,404 33.00 3,534 9.9 14 0.15 to < 0.25 2,596 7,277 86.00 8,875 0.21 120,405 81.00 3,086 34.8 14 0.25 to < 0.50 8,488 2,046 108.00 10,695 0.33 500,455 70.00 4,421 41.3 25 0.50 to < 0.75 787 729 95.00 1,477 0.58 100,070 89.00 1,085 73.5 8 0.75 to < 2.50 14,387 4,345 95.00 18,532 1.28 591,625 62.00 13,246 71.5 148 2.50 to < 10.00 5,933 2,025 89.00 7,733 3.88 270,984 66.00 7,761 100.4 200 10.00 to < 100.00 1,513 268 100.00 1,780 22.71 41,251 62.00 2,298 129.1 298 100.00 (default) 117 2 - 117 100.00 4,627 66.00 161 137.6 68 Total Other retail 66,664 19,923 91.00 84,819 1.37 1,761,821 54.00 35,592 42.0 775 66 10 Total retail 400,149 230,406 91.61 524,029 0.67 19,479,176 41.77 - 85,813 16.4 1,902 170 Total 846,313 537,800 68.55 1,203,423 0.72 19,545,444 36.34 1.69 272,813 23.0 3,610 832 1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A. 2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. In addition, Retail obligors include borrowers where the portion of the exposure has been securitized given CAR guideline requirements related to retained interests. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail. 3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio. As at October 31, 2020 a b c d e f g h i j k l (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3 Asset Classes 1 Sovereigns 0.00 to < 0.15 226,752 23,899 53.93 324,585 0.02 1,515 27.42 1.21 13,458 4.2 14 0.15 to < 0.25 421 558 60.52 705 0.19 182 36.12 2.43 245 34.8 - 0.25 to < 0.50 135 102 55.20 191 0.41 73 23.53 1.27 57 29.9 - 0.50 to < 0.75 105 14 55.37 113 0.72 151 26.40 3.29 63 56.1 - 0.75 to < 2.50 174 51 38.96 193 1.54 195 26.05 3.16 134 69.6 1 2.50 to < 10.00 11 10 55.12 17 3.97 14 43.89 2.07 23 137.6 - 10.00 to < 100.00 - - 65.00 - 29.24 4 45.00 1.28 - 252.7 - 100.00 (default) - - - - 100.00 2 45.00 2.50 - 596.3 - Total Sovereigns 227,598 24,634 54.05 325,804 0.02 2,136 27.44 1.22 13,980 4.3 15 - 2 Banks 0.00 to < 0.15 19,183 3,151 45.57 28,824 0.05 168 31.02 1.77 4,832 16.8 5 0.15 to < 0.25 297 301 43.27 820 0.18 52 40.88 2.08 420 51.2 1 0.25 to < 0.50 207 69 49.42 253 0.41 13 48.12 1.94 197 77.9 1 0.50 to < 0.75 241 130 40.47 297 0.72 23 37.65 1.32 193 65.2 1 0.75 to < 2.50 182 278 46.47 313 1.53 34 40.01 1.34 277 88.4 2 2.50 to < 10.00 50 33 44.90 65 5.74 20 43.47 2.27 110 168.9 2 10.00 to < 100.00 1 - - 1 17.71 9 43.83 1.13 3 242.8 - 100.00 (default) - - - - 100.00 1 60.00 2.50 - 795.0 - Total Banks 20,161 3,962 45.36 30,573 0.10 320 31.61 1.77 6,032 19.7 12 - 3 Corporates 0.00 to < 0.15 24,304 103,498 52.25 78,661 0.09 11,910 39.61 2.17 20,096 25.6 28 0.15 to < 0.25 25,751 62,858 51.23 56,759 0.19 12,877 41.11 2.37 23,474 41.4 45 0.25 to < 0.50 22,701 23,742 50.08 33,107 0.41 9,779 36.86 2.29 17,194 51.9 51 0.50 to < 0.75 23,031 24,504 52.14 33,690 0.71 10,040 35.33 2.55 21,875 64.9 85 0.75 to < 2.50 44,272 34,571 49.11 55,880 1.55 23,211 34.00 2.19 41,699 74.6 295 2.50 to < 10.00 28,912 30,299 50.81 38,517 4.02 18,398 34.97 2.40 40,205 104.4 543 10.00 to < 100.00 3,177 2,724 49.69 3,762 16.15 3,409 33.74 2.21 5,671 150.7 208 100.00 (default) 2,004 693 26.66 2,089 100.00 1,299 34.79 2.18 4,945 236.7 592 Total Corporates 174,152 282,889 51.23 302,465 1.87 90,923 37.38 2.30 175,159 57.9 1,847 817 4 Total Wholesale 421,911 311,485 51.38 658,842 0.87 93,379 32.20 1.74 195,171 29.6 1,874 817 1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A. 2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail. 3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio. As at October 31, 2020 a b c d e f g h i j k l (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3 Asset Classes 5 Retail insured exposure secured by real estate4 0.00 to < 0.15 22,668 1,742 0.14 141,514 16.70 95 5.4 - 0.15 to < 0.25 - - - - - - - - 0.25 to < 0.50 43,146 1,406 0.32 190,106 15.43 131 9.3 1 0.50 to < 0.75 317 - - - - - - - 0.75 to < 2.50 8,684 263 1.25 40,636 13.69 55 20.8 - 2.50 to < 10.00 4,381 - 5.94 22,708 10.70 - 17.1 - 10.00 to < 100.00 853 - 21.66 3,342 11.80 - 25.8 - 100.00 (default) 257 - - 1,337 - - - - Total Retail insured exposure secured by real estate 80,306 3,411 0.30 399,643 15.95 281 8.2 1 2 6 Uninsured residential mortgages 0.00 to < 0.15 159,499 340 100.00 159,838 0.13 622,438 17.58 8,494 5.3 36 0.15 to < 0.25 48 22 100.00 70 0.22 71 72.24 23 32.9 - 0.25 to < 0.50 58 317 100.00 375 0.33 236 14.59 36 9.6 - 0.50 to < 0.75 - - - - - - - - - - 0.75 to < 2.50 16,210 284 100.00 16,494 0.91 57,586 18.44 3,791 23.0 28 2.50 to < 10.00 4,769 20 100.00 4,789 4.27 21,680 17.90 2,719 56.8 37 10.00 to < 100.00 862 - 100.00 863 22.32 4,022 17.80 852 98.7 34 100.00 (default) 213 - - 213 100.00 1,088 17.14 35 16.3 38 Total Uninsured residential mortgages 181,659 983 100.00 182,642 0.53 707,121 17.68 15,950 8.7 173 41 1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A. 2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail. 3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio. 4 Retail insured exposures secured by real estate includes residential mortgages and other retail. Residential mortgages reflect 98% of this category. Exposures are insured with government and/or private insurance providers. As at October 31, 2020 a b c d e f g h i j k l (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 Original on-balance sheet gross exposure Off-balance sheet exposures pre CCF Average CCF (%) EAD post CRM and post-CCF Average PD (%) Number of obligors2 Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) EL Provisions3 Asset Classes 7 HELOCs 0.00 to < 0.15 32,751 94,249 91.50 118,989 0.08 757,881 24.58 6,320 5.3 24 0.15 to < 0.25 - - - - - - - - - - 0.25 to < 0.50 - - - - - - - - - - 0.50 to < 0.75 2,519 1,310 93.31 3,741 0.71 42,461 24.97 986 26.4 7 0.75 to < 2.50 - - - - - - - - - - 2.50 to < 10.00 1,234 285 97.04 1,511 4.80 16,629 25.16 1,241 82.2 18 10.00 to < 100.00 117 7 116.03 126 35.07 980 24.93 185 147.1 11 100.00 (default) 104 1 - 104 100.00 845 25.35 57 54.7 27 Total HELOCs 36,725 95,852 91.54 124,471 0.28 818,796 24.60 8,789 7.1 87 27 8 Qualifying revolving retail 0.00 to < 0.15 3,585 28,576 77.20 25,647 0.11 4,702,997 93.97 1,723 6.7 28 0.15 to < 0.25 8,977 38,950 84.13 41,746 0.18 3,191,236 88.07 3,860 9.3 67 0.25 to < 0.50 430 4,604 98.84 4,981 0.39 3,613,760 86.46 833 16.7 17 0.50 to < 0.75 21 106 93.99 121 0.59 7,665 100.03 33 27.1 1 0.75 to < 2.50 6,724 7,536 83.77 13,036 1.30 2,513,778 90.29 5,745 44.1 153 2.50 to < 10.00 4,053 2,231 83.58 5,918 3.82 1,587,183 89.78 5,576 94.2 201 10.00 to < 100.00 499 198 61.08 620 29.23 414,481 90.75 1,641 264.7 164 100.00 (default) 39 2 - 39 100.00 24,062 87.02 99 253.6 27 Total Qualifying revolving retail 24,328 82,203 82.45 92,108 0.81 16,055,162 90.08 19,510 21.2 658 26 9 Other retail 0.00 to < 0.15 29,523 2,839 86.00 31,966 0.12 126,595 33.00 3,106 9.7 12 0.15 to < 0.25 2,630 5,829 85.00 7,590 0.20 111,336 82.00 2,658 35.0 12 0.25 to < 0.50 8,101 1,867 102.00 9,996 0.33 486,294 69.00 4,102 41.0 23 0.50 to < 0.75 410 582 96.00 968 0.58 95,378 97.00 771 79.6 5 0.75 to < 2.50 13,105 3,068 94.00 16,004 1.29 596,049 62.00 11,542 72.1 130 2.50 to < 10.00 3,722 1,132 92.00 4,761 4.18 263,367 70.00 5,096 107.0 138 10.00 to < 100.00 689 64 94.00 749 35.06 35,949 74.00 1,226 163.7 216 100.00 (default) 72 1 - 72 100.00 4,091 66.00 114 158.3 41 Total Other retail 58,252 15,382 90.00 72,106 1.15 1,719,059 53.00 28,615 39.7 577 39 10 Total retail 381,270 194,420 92.14 474,738 0.61 19,699,781 38.89 - 73,145 15.4 1,496 135 Total 803,181 505,905 67.04 1,133,580 0.76 19,793,160 35.00 1.74 268,316 24.0 3,370 952 1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" under the Credit Risk Assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A. 2 Number of obligors is defined as the number of borrowers in each PD band. For Retail exposures, a borrower can appear in multiple PD bands if the borrower has more than one type of product with the bank. Wholesale obligors are reflected as unique borrowers. For example, sovereign obligors include central banks or agencies, public sector entities and multilateral development banks which are each reflected as unique borrowers in the sovereign asset class. Effective Q3 2020, retail borrowers with both Visa and Mastercard are counted as one borrower in the asset class qualifying revolving retail. 3 Provisions reflect only IFRS 9 Stage 3 allowances under the IRB portfolio. CR7 CR7: IRB - Effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques The following table provides the effect of credit derivatives used as mitigation techniques in determining RWA amounts. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b Pre-credit derivatives RWA Actual RWA 2 Sovereign - AIRB - - 4 Banks - AIRB - - 6 Corporate - AIRB - - 8 Specialised lending - AIRB - - 9 Retail - qualifying revolving (QRRE) - - 10 Retail - residential mortgage exposures - - 11 Retail - SME - - 12 Other retail exposures - - 14 Equity - AIRB - - 16 Purchased receivables - AIRB - - 17 Total - - 12 Other retail exposures - - 13 Equity - FIRB - - 14 Equity - AIRB - - 15 Purchased receivables - FIRB - - 16 Purchased receivables - AIRB - - 17 Total - - As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b Pre-credit derivatives RWA Actual RWA 2 Sovereign - AIRB - - 4 Banks - AIRB - - 6 Corporate - AIRB - - 8 Specialised lending - AIRB - - 9 Retail - qualifying revolving (QRRE) - - 10 Retail - residential mortgage exposures - - 11 Retail - SME - - 12 Other retail exposures - - 14 Equity - AIRB - - 16 Purchased receivables - AIRB - - 17 Total - - 12 Other retail exposures - - 13 Equity - FIRB - - 14 Equity - AIRB - - 15 Purchased receivables - FIRB - - 16 Purchased receivables - AIRB - - 17 Total - - CR8 CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures The following table presents the changes in Standardized and IRB RWA amounts over the reporting period for the key drivers of credit risk. RWA amounts1 (Millions of Canadian dollars) As at January 31, 2021 As at October 31, 2020 1 RWA as at end of previous reporting period 394,506 394,787 2 Asset size2 9,752 (397) 3 Asset quality3 (1,595) 1,719 4 Model updates4 2,927 - 5 Methodology and policy5 - - 6 Acquisitions and disposals - - 7 Foreign exchange movements (6,027) (1,315) 8 Other 1,715 (288) 9 RWA as at end of reporting period 401,278 394,506 1 RWA flow amounts include both IRB and Standardized Approach figures reflecting our approved roll-out plan for transition to IRB. 2 Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including new business and maturing loans). 3 Quality of book changes caused by experience such as underlying customer behaviour or demographics and credit mitigation. 4 Updates to the model to reflect recent experience, model implementation, change in model scope or any change to address model malfunctions including changes through model calibrations/realignments. 5 Methodology changes to the calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. CCR1 CCR1: Analysis of counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure by approach The following table provides a comprehensive view of the methods used to calculate counterparty credit risk exposures and the main parameters used within each method, if applicable. Refer to CCR 8 for our central counterparty clearing house exposures. Figures below reflect both house and client trades. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) a b c d e f Replacement Cost Potential future exposure EEPE Alpha used for computing regulatory EAD EAD post-CRM1 RWA2 1 SA-CCR (for derivatives)1,2 14,862 33,721 1.4 67,737 26,764 1a Current Exposure Method (CEM - for derivatives) 2 Internal Model Method (for derivatives and SFTs) 3 Simple Approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs) 4 Comprehensive Approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs) 204,160 11,271 5 VaR for SFTs 6 Total 38035 1 Effective Q1 2020, specific wrong way risk is reflected as per OSFI SA-CCR guideline requirement. 2 RWA includes a calibration adjustment of 1.06% as prescribed by OSFI under the Basel III framework. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) a b c d e f Replacement Cost Potential future exposure EEPE Alpha used for computing regulatory EAD EAD post-CRM1 RWA2 1 SA-CCR (for derivatives)1,2 16,135 31,974 1.4 66,980 25,761 1a Current Exposure Method (CEM - for derivatives) 2 Internal Model Method (for derivatives and SFTs) 3 Simple Approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs) 4 Comprehensive Approach for credit risk mitigation (for SFTs) 193,684 10,001 5 VaR for SFTs 6 Total 35762 1 Effective Q1 2020, specific wrong way risk is reflected as per OSFI SA-CCR guideline requirement. 2 RWA includes a calibration adjustment of 1.06% as prescribed by OSFI under the Basel III framework. CCR2 CCR2: Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) capital charge The following table presents a breakdown of the CVA capital charge by advanced and standardized approaches. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b EAD post-CRM1 RWA1 Total portfolios subject to the Advanced CVA capital charge 1 (i) VaR component (including the 3x multiplier) 2 (ii) Stressed VaR component (including the 3x multiplier) 3 All portfolios subject to the Standardized CVA capital Charge 68,016 18,412 4 Total subject to the CVA capital charge 68,016 18,412 1 Effective Q1 2019, OSFI has allowed a 0.7 scalar to be applied to the exposure amount determined under SA-CCR for the purpose of determining CVA. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b EAD post-CRM1 RWA1 Total portfolios subject to the Advanced CVA capital charge 1 (i) VaR component (including the 3x multiplier) 2 (ii) Stressed VaR component (including the 3x multiplier) 3 All portfolios subject to the Standardized CVA capital Charge 67,352 18,171 4 Total subject to the CVA capital charge 67,352 18,171 1 Effective Q1 2019, OSFI has allowed a 0.7 scalar to be applied to the exposure amount determined under SA-CCR for the purpose of determining CVA. CCR3 CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights The following table presents a breakdown of counterparty credit risk exposures calculated according to the standardized approach by portfolio and risk weight. As at January 31, 2021 a b c d e f g h i Risk weight Regulatory portfolio (Millions of Canadian dollars) 0% 10% 20% 50% 75% 100% 150% Others Total credit exposure Sovereigns - - - - - - - - - Non-central government public sector entities (PSEs) - - - - - - - - - Multilateral development banks (MDBs) - - - - - - - - - Banks - - 16 - - 130 - - 146 Securities firms - - 95 - - 8 - - 103 Corporates - - 75 - - 1,767 - - 1,842 Regulatory retail portfolios - - - - - - - - - Other assets - - - - - - - - - Total - - 186 - - 1,905 - - 2,091 As at October 31, 2020 a b c d e f g h i Risk weight Regulatory portfolio (Millions of Canadian dollars) 0% 10% 20% 50% 75% 100% 150% Others Total credit exposure Sovereigns - - - - - - - - - Non-central government public sector entities (PSEs) - - - - - - - - - Multilateral development banks (MDBs) - - - - - - - - - Banks - - 17 - - 127 - - 144 Securities firms - - 120 - - 27 - - 147 Corporates - - 304 - - 1,918 - - 2,222 Regulatory retail portfolios - - - - - - - - - Other assets - - - - - - - - - Total - - 441 - - 2,072 - - 2,513 CCR4 CCR4: IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale The following table presents a detailed view of CCR exposures subject to IRB approach by asset classes and PD scale. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 a b c d e f g EAD post-CRM Average PD (%) Number of obligors Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) Asset classes Sovereigns 0.00 to < 0.15 52,913 0.03 323 8.95 1.08 1,718 3 0.15 to < 0.25 406 0.21 18 40.20 0.82 116 28 0.25 to < 0.50 88 0.41 11 44.94 1.02 44 50 0.50 to < 0.75 16 0.72 6 35.71 2.97 14 86 0.75 to < 2.50 6 1.40 4 45.00 1.00 6 94 2.50 to < 10.00 - 4.01 1 45.00 4.75 1 177 10.00 to < 100.00 - 15.12 1 45.00 1.00 - 218 100.00 (default) 30 100.00 1 25.00 4.99 99 331 Total sovereigns 53,459 0.09 365 9.27 1.08 1,998 4 Banks 0.00 to < 0.15 91,223 0.08 209 13.15 0.31 5,533 6 0.15 to < 0.25 16,527 0.17 97 12.06 0.19 1,525 9 0.25 to < 0.50 1,911 0.41 24 12.82 0.34 343 18 0.50 to < 0.75 2,015 0.72 21 5.86 0.05 189 9 0.75 to < 2.50 1,178 1.17 25 3.78 0.10 93 8 2.50 to < 10.00 165 2.87 10 45.00 1.38 197 120 10.00 to < 100.00 - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - - 100.00 (default) - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - - Total banks 113,019 0.13 386 12.80 0.28 7,880 7 Corporates 0.00 to < 0.15 74,365 0.08 5,818 31.11 0.54 9,013 12 0.15 to < 0.25 14,434 0.18 1,714 34.52 1.18 4,430 31 0.25 to < 0.50 2,875 0.41 512 44.47 1.94 1,891 66 0.50 to < 0.75 5,441 0.72 358 44.17 2.27 4,649 85 0.75 to < 2.50 2,958 1.53 418 38.62 2.11 2,751 93 2.50 to < 10.00 3,178 3.70 435 34.43 1.70 3,321 105 10.00 to < 100.00 62 18.55 28 35.93 2.40 114 185 100.00 (default) 12 100.00 8 27.90 1.00 46 370 Total corporates 103,325 0.31 9,291 32.96 0.84 26,215 25 Total 269,803 0.14 10,042 19.82 0.65 36,093 13 1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" in the Credit risk assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) PD scale1 a b c d e f g EAD post-CRM Average PD (%) Number of obligors Average LGD (%) Average maturity (in years) RWA RWA density (%) Asset classes Sovereigns 0.00 to < 0.15 57,867 0.04 342 8.37 1.20 1,758 3 0.15 to < 0.25 346 0.21 19 41.91 1.08 109 31 0.25 to < 0.50 39 0.41 10 44.85 1.04 20 50 0.50 to < 0.75 16 0.72 4 35.16 4.01 16 103 0.75 to < 2.50 5 1.81 3 45.00 1.00 7 119 2.50 to < 10.00 5 2.80 2 45.00 1.31 6 118 10.00 to < 100.00 - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - - 100.00 (default) - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - - Total sovereigns 58,278 0.04 380 8.61 1.20 1,916 3 Banks 0.00 to < 0.15 84,585 0.08 213 13.14 0.31 5,183 6 0.15 to < 0.25 15,439 0.17 101 11.50 0.19 1,372 9 0.25 to < 0.50 1,883 0.41 28 14.21 0.34 369 20 0.50 to < 0.75 2,182 0.72 19 4.03 0.06 149 7 0.75 to < 2.50 1,321 1.30 25 10.63 0.17 295 22 2.50 to < 10.00 218 3.03 10 45.00 1.19 260 120 10.00 to < 100.00 - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - - 100.00 (default) - - 0 - - 0 - 0 - - Total banks 105,628 0.14 396 12.77 0.29 7,628 7 Corporates 0.00 to < 0.15 69,394 0.08 5,803 31.33 0.59 8,657 12 0.15 to < 0.25 12,298 0.18 1,757 36.89 1.35 4,077 33 0.25 to < 0.50 2,565 0.41 522 44.33 1.94 1,655 65 0.50 to < 0.75 4,823 0.72 341 43.83 2.39 4,178 87 0.75 to < 2.50 1,967 1.52 440 37.58 2.18 1,783 91 2.50 to < 10.00 3,063 3.79 478 35.81 1.73 3,362 110 10.00 to < 100.00 112 14.23 22 42.42 3.64 257 229 100.00 (default) 23 100.00 16 29.91 1.00 89 396 Total corporates 94,245 0.33 9,379 33.33 0.90 24,058 26 Total 258,151 0.19 10,155 19.34 0.72 33,602 13 1 Refer to "Internal ratings map" in the Credit risk assessment section in our 2020 Annual Report MD&A. 0.00 to < 0.15 0.15 to < 0.25 0.25 to < 0.50 0.50 to < 0.75 0.75 to < 2.50 2.50 to < 10.00 10.00 to < 100.00 100.00 (default) Total other retail excl QRR and SBEs SBE treated as other retail 0.00 to < 0.15 0.15 to < 0.25 0.25 to < 0.50 0.50 to < 0.75 0.75 to < 2.50 2.50 to < 10.00 10.00 to < 100.00 100.00 (default) Total SBE treated as other retail CCR8 CCR8: Exposures to central counterparties The following table presents a comprehensive view of our exposures to central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs), including due to operations, margins and contributions to default funds, and related RWA. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b EAD (post-CRM) RWA 1 Exposures to QCCPs (total) 30,823 437 2 Exposures for trades at QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which 16,747 413 3 (i) OTC derivatives 4,905 176 4 (ii) Exchange-traded derivatives 7,044 141 5 (iii) Securities financing transactions 4,798 96 6 (iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved - - 7 Segregated initial margin 4,102 8 Non-segregated initial margin 3,336 - 9 Pre-funded default fund contributions 1,556 24 10 Unfunded default fund contributions1 5,082 - 11 Exposures to non-QCCPs (total) 12 Exposures for trades at non-QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which 13 (i) OTC derivatives 14 (ii) Exchange-traded derivatives 15 (iii) Securities financing transactions 16 (iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved 17 Segregated initial margin 18 Non-segregated initial margin 19 Pre-funded default fund contributions 20 Unfunded default fund contributions 1 Unfunded default fund contributions are risk weighted at 0%. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b EAD (post-CRM) RWA 1 Exposures to QCCPs (total) 29,729 382 2 Exposures for trades at QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which 15,354 360 3 (i) OTC derivatives 3,596 124 4 (ii) Exchange-traded derivatives 8,980 180 5 (iii) Securities financing transactions 2,778 56 6 (iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved - - 7 Segregated initial margin 4,884 8 Non-segregated initial margin 3,046 - 9 Pre-funded default fund contributions 1,229 22 10 Unfunded default fund contributions1 5,216 - 11 Exposures to non-QCCPs (total) 12 Exposures for trades at non-QCCPs (excluding initial margin and default fund contributions); of which 13 (i) OTC derivatives 14 (ii) Exchange-traded derivatives 15 (iii) Securities financing transactions 16 (iv) Netting sets where cross-product netting has been approved 17 Segregated initial margin 18 Non-segregated initial margin 19 Pre-funded default fund contributions 20 Unfunded default fund contributions 1 Unfunded default fund contributions are risk weighted at 0%. SEC1 SEC1: IRB - Securitization exposures in the banking book The following table presents the breakdown of our balance sheet banking book carrying values by our role and type. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c e f g i j k Bank acts as originator1 Bank acts as sponsor2 Bank acts as investor3 Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total 1 Retail (total) - of which - - - 39,299 - 39,299 199 - 199 2 residential mortgage - - - 1,847 - 1,847 - - - 3 credit card - - - 7,369 - 7,369 45 - 45 4 other retail exposures - - - 30,083 - 30,083 154 - 154 4a of which student loans - - - 3,722 - 3,722 92 - 92 4b of which auto loans and leases - - - 20,349 - 20,349 62 - 62 4c of which consumer loans - - - 6,009 - 6,009 - - - 4d of which other retail - - - 3 - 3 - - - 5 re-securitization - - - - - - - - - 6 Wholesale (total) - of which - - - 13,888 - 13,888 9,420 - 9,420 7 loans to corporates - - - 2,696 - 2,696 8,227 - 8,227 8 commercial mortgage - - - - - - 420 - 420 9 lease and receivables - - - - - - - - - 10 other wholesale - - - 11,192 - 11,192 773 - 773 10a of which dealer floor plan receivable - - - 2,060 - 2,060 - - - 10b of which equipment receivable - - - 3,529 - 3,529 - - - 10c of which trade receivable - - - - - - - - - 10d of which other wholesale - - - 5,603 - 5,603 773 - 773 11 re-securitization - - - - - - - - - 1 Bank acts as originator reflects securitization activities in which we securitize our own assets (e.g. Golden credit card securitization). 2 Bank acts as sponsor reflects securitization activities in which RBC works with its client to originate securitization transactions. RBC provides the liquidity and credit enhancement facilities to the SPE. 3 Bank acts as investor reflects purchases of securitization assets from the market. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c e f g i j k Bank acts as originator1 Bank acts as sponsor2 Bank acts as investor3 Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total 1 Retail (total) - of which 1,189 - 1,189 39,001 - 39,001 245 - 245 2 residential mortgage - - - 1,624 - 1,624 - - - 3 credit card 1,167 - 1,167 7,613 - 7,613 47 - 47 4 other retail exposures 22 - 22 29,764 - 29,764 198 - 198 4a of which student loans - - - 3,836 - 3,836 99 - 99 4b of which auto loans and leases - - - 19,864 - 19,864 99 - 99 4c of which consumer loans - - - 6,064 - 6,064 - - - 4d of which other retail 22 - 22 - - - - - - 5 re-securitization - - - - - - - - - 6 Wholesale (total) - of which - - - 13,610 - 13,610 10,376 - 10,376 7 loans to corporates - - - 2,397 - 2,397 8,960 - 8,960 8 commercial mortgage - - - - - - 561 - 561 9 lease and receivables - - - - - - - - - 10 other wholesale - - - 11,213 - 11,213 855 - 855 10a of which dealer floor plan receivable - - - 2,046 - 2,046 - - - 10b of which equipment receivable - - - 3,971 - 3,971 - - - 10c of which trade receivable - - - - - - - - - 10d of which other wholesale - - - 5,196 - 5,196 855 - 855 11 re-securitization - - - - - - - - - 1 Bank acts as originator reflects securitization activities in which we securitize our own assets (e.g. Golden credit card securitization). 2 Bank acts as sponsor reflects securitization activities in which RBC works with its client to originate securitization transactions. RBC provides the liquidity and credit enhancement facilities to the SPE. 3 Bank acts as investor reflects purchases of securitization assets from the market. SEC2 SEC2: IRB - Securitization exposures in the trading book The following table presents the breakdown of our balance sheet banking book carrying values by our role and type. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c e f g i j k Bank acts as originator1 Bank acts as sponsor2 Bank acts as investor3 Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total 1 Retail (total) - of which - - - - - - 135 - 135 2 residential mortgages - - - - - - 7 - 7 3 credit cards - - - - - - - - - 4 other retail exposures - - - - - - 128 - 128 4a of which student loans - - - - - - 59 - 59 4b of which auto loans and leases - - - - - - 64 - 64 4c of which consumer loans - - - - - - 5 - 5 4d of which other retail - - - - - - - - - 5 re-securitization - - - - - - - - - 6 Wholesale (total) - of which - - - - - - 5,262 - 5,262 7 loans to corporates - - - - - - 184 - 184 8 commercial mortgages - - - - - - 4,485 - 4,485 9 leases and receivables - - - - - - - - - 10 other wholesale exposures - - - - - - 593 - 593 10a of which dealer floor plan receivables - - - - - - - - - 10b of which equipment receivables - - - - - - - - - 10c of which trade receivables - - - - - - - - - 10d of which other wholesale - - - - - - 593 - 593 11 re-securitization - - - - - - - - - 1 Bank acts as originator reflects securitization activities in which we securitize our own assets. 2 Bank acts as sponsor reflects securitization activities in which RBC works with its client to originate securitization transactions. RBC provides the liquidity and credit enhancement facilities to the SPE. 3 Bank acts as investor reflects purchases of securitization assets from the market. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c e f g i j k Bank acts as originator1 Bank acts as sponsor2 Bank acts as investor3 Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total Traditional Synthetic Sub-total 1 Retail (total) - of which - - - - - - 141 - 141 2 residential mortgages - - - - - - 18 - 18 3 credit cards - - - - - - (7) - (7) 4 other retail exposures - - - - - - 130 - 130 4a of which student loans - - - - - - 55 - 55 4b of which auto loans and leases - - - - - - 59 - 59 4c of which consumer loans - - - - - - 16 - 16 4d of which other retail - - - - - - - - - 5 re-securitization - - - - - - - - - 6 Wholesale (total) - of which - - - - - - 5,621 - 5,621 7 loans to corporates - - - - - - 184 - 184 8 commercial mortgages - - - - - - 4,792 - 4,792 9 leases and receivables - - - - - - - - - 10 other wholesale exposures - - - - - - 645 - 645 10a of which dealer floor plan receivables - - - - - - - - - 10b of which equipment receivables - - - - - - 37 - 37 10c of which trade receivables - - - - - - - - - 10d of which other wholesale - - - - - - 608 - 608 11 re-securitization - - - - - - - - - 1 Bank acts as originator reflects securitization activities in which we securitize our own assets. 2 Bank acts as sponsor reflects securitization activities in which RBC works with its client to originate securitization transactions. RBC provides the liquidity and credit enhancement facilities to the SPE. 3 Bank acts as investor reflects purchases of securitization assets from the market. SEC3 SEC3: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor The following table presents a breakdown of securitization exposures in the banking book by risk weight and by regulatory approach when we act as originator or sponsor, and the associated capital requirements. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q Exposure values (by RW bands) Exposure values (by regulatory approach) RWA3 (by regulatory approach) Capital charge after cap (by regulatory approach) ≤20% RW >20% to 50% RW >50% to 100% RW >100% to <1250% RW 1250% RW SEC - IRBA 1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% 1 Total exposures 46,380 4,757 1,733 318 - - 44,932 8,256 - - 6,453 2,256 - - 517 181 - 2 Traditional securitization 46,380 4,757 1,733 318 - - 44,932 8,256 - - 6,453 2,256 - - 517 181 - 3 Of which securitization 46,380 4,757 1,733 318 - - 44,932 8,256 - - 6,453 2,256 - - 517 181 - 4 Of which retail underlying 36,579 2,192 272 257 - - 34,992 4,308 - - 4,632 669 - - 371 54 - 5 Of which wholesale 9,801 2,565 1,461 61 - - 9,940 3,948 - - 1,821 1,587 - - 146 127 - 6 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Synthetic securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 Of which securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 11 Of which retail underlying - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 12 Of which wholesale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 14 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 15 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1 OSFI adopted BCBS Revised Securitization Framework in Q1 2019. Effective Q1 2020, transitional grandfathering is no longer allowed. 2 As per disclosure requirements Internal assessment approach (IAA) exposures have been included with securitization external rating based approach. 3 Under the revised securitization framework, OSFI has removed the 1.06% IRB scalar for securitization exposures not risk weighted at 1250%. 4 SEC-IRBA exposures reflect exposures where we have underlying IRB approval currently. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q Exposure values (by RW bands) Exposure values (by regulatory approach) RWA3 (by regulatory approach) Capital charge after cap (by regulatory approach) ≤20% RW >20% to 50% RW >50% to 100% RW >100% to <1250% RW 1250% RW SEC - IRBA 1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% 1 Total exposures 47,719 4,472 1,183 407 19 1,170 45,067 7,544 19 329 6,233 1,978 243 26 498 158 19 2 Traditional securitization 47,719 4,472 1,183 407 19 1,170 45,067 7,544 19 329 6,233 1,978 243 26 498 158 19 3 Of which securitization 47,719 4,472 1,183 407 19 1,170 45,067 7,544 19 329 6,233 1,978 243 26 498 158 19 4 Of which retail underlying 36,974 2,541 313 343 19 1,170 35,019 3,982 19 329 4,628 641 243 26 370 51 19 5 Of which wholesale 10,745 1,931 870 64 - - 10,048 3,562 - - 1,605 1,337 - - 128 107 - 6 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Synthetic securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 Of which securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 11 Of which retail underlying - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 12 Of which wholesale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 14 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 15 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1 OSFI adopted BCBS Revised Securitization Framework in Q1 2019. Effective Q1 2020, transitional grandfathering is no longer allowed. 2 As per disclosure requirements Internal assessment approach (IAA) exposures have been included with securitization external rating based approach. 3 Under the revised securitization framework, OSFI has removed the 1.06% IRB scalar for securitization exposures not risk weighted at 1250%. 4 SEC-IRBA exposures reflect exposures where we have underlying IRB approval currently. SEC4 SEC4: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements - bank acting as investor The following table presents a breakdown of securitization exposures in the banking book by risk weight and by regulatory approach when we act as originator or sponsor, and the associated capital requirements. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q Exposure values (by RW bands) Exposure values (by regulatory approach) RWA3 (by regulatory approach) Capital charge after cap (by regulatory approach) ≤20% RW >20% to 50% RW >50% to 100% RW >100% to <1250% RW 1250% RW SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% 1 Total exposures 9,085 360 76 97 - - 9,618 - - - 2,071 - - - 166 - - 2 Traditional securitization 9,085 360 76 97 - - 9,618 - - - 2,071 - - - 166 - - 3 Of which securitization 9,085 360 76 97 - - 9,618 - - - 2,071 - - - 166 - - 4 Of which retail underlying 100 97 - 2 - - 198 - - - 43 - - - 3 - - 5 Of which wholesale 8,985 263 76 95 - - 9,420 - - - 2,028 - - - 163 - - 6 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Synthetic securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 Of which securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 11 Of which retail underlying - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 12 Of which wholesale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 14 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 15 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1 OSFI adopted BCBS Revised Securitization Framework in Q1 2019.Effective Q1 2020, transitional grandfathering is no longer allowed. 2 As per disclosure requirements Internal assessment approach (IAA) exposures have been included with securitization external rating based approach. 3 Under the revised securitization framework, OSFI has removed the 1.06% IRB scalar for securitization exposures not risk weighted at 1,250%. 4 SEC-IRBA exposures reflect exposures where we have underlying IRB approval currently. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q Exposure values (by RW bands) Exposure values (by regulatory approach) RWA3 (by regulatory approach) Capital charge after cap (by regulatory approach) ≤20% RW >20% to 50% RW >50% to 100% RW >100% to <1250% RW 1250% RW SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% SEC - IRBA1,4 SEC - ERBA1,2 SEC - SA1 1250% 1 Total exposures 9,522 428 103 568 - - 10,621 - - - 2,706 - - - 217 - - 2 Traditional securitization 9,522 428 103 568 - - 10,621 - - - 2,706 - - - 217 - - 3 Of which securitization 9,522 428 103 568 - - 10,621 - - - 2,706 - - - 217 - - 4 Of which retail underlying 108 135 - 2 - - 245 - - - 57 - - - 5 - - 5 Of which wholesale 9,414 293 103 566 - - 10,376 - - - 2,649 - - - 212 - - 6 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 7 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Synthetic securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 Of which securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 11 Of which retail underlying - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 12 Of which wholesale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13 Of which re-securitization - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 14 Of which senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 15 Of which non-senior - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1 OSFI adopted BCBS Revised Securitization Framework in Q1 2019.Effective Q1 2020, transitional grandfathering is no longer allowed. 2 As per disclosure requirements Internal assessment approach (IAA) exposures have been included with securitization external rating based approach. 3 Under the revised securitization framework, OSFI has removed the 1.06% IRB scalar for securitization exposures not risk weighted at 1,250%. 4 SEC-IRBA exposures reflect exposures where we have underlying IRB approval currently. MR1 MR1: Market risk under standardized approach The following table presents the components of the capital requirement under the standardized approach for market risk. (Millions of Canadian dollars) RWA As at January 31, 2021 As at October 31, 2020 Outright products 1 Interest rate risk (general and specific) 3,473 3,705 2 Equity risk (general and specific) 305 217 3 Foreign exchange risk 2,068 2,158 4 Commodity risk 228 230 Options 5 Simplified approach - - 6 Delta-plus method - - 7 Scenario approach 5,375 4,794 8 Securitization 1,083 985 9 Total 12,532 12,089 MR2 MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA The following table presents variations in the Market RWA determined under the Internal Models Approach. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f VaR Stressed VaR IRC CRM Other Total RWA 1 RWA at previous quarter end 6,175 2,394 6,716 - - 15,285 2 Movement in risk levels1 498 (8) 803 - - 1,293 3 Model updates/changes2 (177) (50) (200) - - (427) 4 Methodology and policy3 - - - - - - 5 Acquisitions and disposals - - - - - - 6 Foreign exchange movements4 - - (234) - - (234) 7 Other - - - - - - 8 RWA at end of Reporting Period 6,496 2,336 7,085 - - 15,917 1 Change in risk due to position changes and averaging in of prior quarter model updates. 2 Updates to the model to reflect recent market volatility, model implementation, change in model scope or any change to address model malfunctions including changes through model calibrations/realignments. 3 Methodology changes to the calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. Please note that these changes may be temporary. 4 Foreign exchange movements for VaR and Stressed VaR are embedded within movement in risk levels. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars) a b c d e f VaR Stressed VaR IRC CRM Other Total RWA 1 RWA at previous quarter end 9,755 3,593 7,080 - - 20,428 2 Movement in risk levels1 (3,661) (1,233) (326) - - (5,220) 3 Model updates/changes2 81 34 - - - 115 4 Methodology and policy3 - - - - - - 5 Acquisitions and disposals - - - - - - 6 Foreign exchange movements4 - - (38) - - (38) 7 Other - - - - - - 8 RWA at end of Reporting Period 6,175 2,394 6,716 - - 15,285 1 Change in risk due to position changes and averaging in of prior quarter model updates. 2 Updates to the model to reflect recent market volatility, model implementation, change in model scope or any change to address model malfunctions including changes through model calibrations/realignments. 3 Methodology changes to the calculations driven by regulatory policy changes. Please note that these changes may be temporary. 4 Foreign exchange movements for VaR and Stressed VaR are embedded within movement in risk levels. MR3 MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios The following table presents minimum, maximum, average and period-end regulatory 10 day VaR, regulatory 10 day stressed VaR, incremental risk charge and comprehensive risk capital charge. These measures are based on the scope of the global trading book with internal models approach (IMA) approval from OSFI for calculating regulatory market risk capital. (Millions of Canadian dollars) Value VaR (10 day 99%)1,2 As at January 31, 2021 As at October 31, 2020 1 Maximum value 232 276 2 Average value 171 161 3 Minimum value 112 98 4 Period end 180 185 Stressed VaR (10 day 99%)1 5 Maximum value 212 238 6 Average value 160 156 7 Minimum value 117 91 8 Period end 169 188 Incremental Risk Charge (99.9%) 9 Maximum value 677 625 10 Average value 564 503 11 Minimum value 452 400 12 Period end 557 537 Comprehensive Risk capital charge (99.9%) 13 Maximum value - - 14 Average value - - 15 Minimum value - - 16 Period end - - 17 Floor (standardized measurement method) - - 1 The portfolio included in regulatory VaR and SVaR represents a subset of the portfolio captured in management VaR and SVaR reported in the Market Risk section of the 2020 Annual Report. 2 VaR shown this quarter now reflects the more conservative of either a one-day holding period scaled up to a ten-day holding period or the direct ten-day holding period. Amounts for Oct. 31, 2020 have been revised from those previously presented to reflect this. LR1 LR1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure The following table presents a reconciliation of our total assets per our published financial statements to our leverage ratio exposure measure. LEVERAGE RATIO 1 Q1/2021 Q4/2020 Q3/2020 Q2/2020 Q1/2020 Summary comparison of accounting assets vs. leverage ratio exposure measure (Millions of Canadian dollars) 1 Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements $1,671,151 1,624,548 1,683,134 1,675,682 1,476,304 2 Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are consolidated for accounting purposes but outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (16,464) (16,147) (16,470) (15,223) (15,705) 3 Adjustment for securitized exposures that meet the operational requirements for the recognition of risk transfer 2 - (5,528) (5,529) (5,529) (6,503) 4 Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognized on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure - - - - - 5 Adjustments for derivative financial instruments (28,579) (30,842) (75,457) (50,686) (6,427) 6 Adjustment for securities financing transactions (SFT) (i.e. repo assets and similar secured lending) 14,314 12,123 14,491 15,872 12,661 7 Adjustments for off-balance sheet items (i.e., credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures) 210,955 208,192 204,916 199,426 200,011 8 Other adjustments 3 (266,043) (239,483) (261,574) (241,820) (30,457) 9 Leverage Ratio Exposure $1,585,334 1,552,863 1,543,511 1,577,722 1,629,884 1 Based on OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline issued in October 2018. 2 OSFI's October 2018 Leverage Requirements Guideline allows for the exclusion of securitized exposures that meet the operational requirements for risk transference. In Q1/2021 transitional methodology changes under the securitization framework did not allow us to recognize risk transference as further explained in SEC 1. 3 Includes OSFI permitted exclusion of central bank reserves and sovereign-issued securities that qualify as high quality liquid assets and exposures related to the US Government Payment Protection Program (PPP). LR2 LR2: Leverage ratio common disclosure template The following table presents a detailed breakdown of the components of our leverage ratio. Maintaining a prescribed minimum level of leverage helps neutralizes leverage risk in the event of unexpected economic crises. OSFI requires maintenance of a minimum leverage ratio of 3% at all times. LEVERAGE RATIO COMMON DISCLOSURE TEMPLATE 1 Q1/2021 Q4/2020 Q3/2020 Q2/2020 Q1/2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentages) On-balance sheet exposures 1 On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and grandfathered securitization exposures, but including collateral) 996,797 967,523 970,360 985,261 1,035,249 2 Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative accounting framework (IFRS) - - - - - 3 (Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions) (16,328) (17,400) (23,487) (25,142) (15,041) 4 (Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital) (14,840) (14,410) (14,177) (14,513) (15,363) 5 Total on-balance sheet exposure (excluding derivatives and SFTs) (sum of lines 1 and 4) 965,629 935,713 932,696 945,606 1,004,845 Derivatives exposures 6 Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e., net of eligible cash variation margin) 25,968 28,186 31,839 37,488 27,969 7 Add-on amounts for potential future exposure (PFE) associated with all derivatives transactions 55,546 53,236 49,280 52,294 59,270 8 (Exempted central counterparty (CCP)-leg of client-cleared trade exposures)

Busuttil, William: Busuttil, William: What is CCP an acronym for? - - - - - 9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives 824 1,225 802 340 316 10 (Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives) - - - - - 11 Total derivative exposures (sum of lines 6 to 10) 82,338 82,647 81,921 90,122 87,555 Securities financing transaction exposures 12 Gross SFT assets recognized for accounting purposes (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale accounting transactions 357,257 349,971 360,469 378,910 378,787 13 (Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets) (45,160) (35,783) (50,981) (52,213) (53,975) 14 Counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure for SFTs 14,314 12,123 14,491 15,872 12,661 15 Agent transaction exposures - - - - - 16 Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines 12 to 15) 326,411 326,311 323,979 342,569 337,473 Other off-balance sheet exposures 17 Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount 626,427 594,156 598,358 573,779 566,404 18 (Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts) (415,471) (385,964) (393,443) (374,354) (366,393) 19 Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18) 210,956 208,192 204,915 199,425 200,011 Capital and Total Exposures 20 Tier 1 capital 76,733 74,005 73,536 70,854 68,709 20a Tier 1 capital with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 75,757 72,559 72,179 69,616 21 Total Exposures (sum of lines 3,11,16 and 19) 1,585,334 1,552,863 1,543,511 1,577,722 1,629,884 Leverage ratio 22 Basel III leverage ratio 4.8% 4.8% 4.8% 4.5% 4.2% 22a Basel III leverage ratio with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 4.8% 4.7% 4.7% 4.4% 1 Based on OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline issued October 2018. KM2 KM2: Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level) The following summary table provides information about our total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available, and TLAC requirements applied, at the resolution group level under a Single Point of Entry. TLAC requirements establish two minimum standards, which are required to be met effective November 1, 2021: the risk-based TLAC ratio, which builds on the risk-based capital ratios described in the CAR guideline, and the TLAC leverage ratio, which builds on the leverage ratio described in OSFI's Leverage Requirements guideline. The risk-based TLAC ratio is defined as TLAC divided by total risk-weighted assets (RWA) while the TLAC leverage ratio is defined as TLAC divided by the Leverage ratio exposure. OSFI has provided notification requiring systemically important banks to maintain a minimum TLAC ratio of 22.5% (inclusive of the revised domestic stability buffer of 1% in Q2 2020) and a TLAC leverage ratio of 6.75%. Our TLAC ratio is expected to increase through normal course refinancing of maturing debt through the effective date of the TLAC requirements. (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) a b c d e f January 31 October 31 July 31 April 30 January 31 Change 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (a) - (b) Resolution group1 1 Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available 125,619 119,832 116,492 110,077 103,019 5,787 1a Total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) available with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 125,619 119,832 116,492 110,077 5,787 2 Total RWA at the level of the resolution group 557,519 546,242 551,421 558,412 523,725 11,277 3 TLAC ratio: TLAC as a percentage of RWA (row 1/row 2) (%) 22.5% 21.9% 21.1% 19.7% 19.7% 0.6% 3a TLAC ratio: TLAC as a percentage of RWA (row 1a / row 2) (%) available with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 22.5% 21.9% 21.1% 19.7% 0.6% 4 Leverage ratio exposure measure at the level of the resolution group 1,585,334 1,552,863 1,543,511 1,577,722 1,629,884 32,471 5 TLAC Leverage Ratio: TLAC as a percentage of leverage ratio exposure measure (row 1/row 4) (%) 7.9% 7.7% 7.5% 7.0% 6.3% 0.2% 5a TLAC Leverage Ratio: TLAC as a percentage of leverage ratio exposure measure (row 1a/row 4) (%) with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied 7.9% 7.7% 7.5% 7.0% 0.2% 6a Does the subordination exemption in the antepenultimate paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - 6b Does the subordination exemption in the penultimate paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply? No No No No No - 6c If the capped subordination exemption applies, the amount of funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that is recognized as external TLAC, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that would recognized as external TLAC if no cap was applied (%) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A - 1 Lines 1, 3 and 5 incorporate expected credit loss (ECL) transitional modification provided by OSFI as announced on March 27, 2020. Lines 1a, 3a and 5a represent TLAC available with transitional arrangements for ECL provisioning not applied. TLAC1 TLAC1: TLAC composition (at resolution group level) The following table presents details of the composition of our TLAC. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Amount Regulatory capital elements of TLAC and adjustments 1 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 69,555 2 Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) before TLAC adjustments 7,178 3 AT1 ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties - 4 Other adjustments - 5 AT1 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework 7,178 6 Tier 2 capital (T2) before TLAC adjustments 9,810 7 Amortised portion of T2 instruments where remaining maturity > 1 year 450 8 T2 capital ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties - 9 Other adjustments - 10 T2 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework 10,260 11 TLAC arising from regulatory capital 86,994 Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC 12 External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank and subordinated to excluded liabilities - 13 External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank which are not subordinated to excluded liabilities but meet all other TLAC term sheet requirements 38,670 14 Of which: amount eligible as TLAC after application of the caps 38,670 15 External TLAC instruments issued by funding vehicles prior to January 1, 2022 - 16 Eligible ex ante commitments to recapitalise a G-SIB in resolution - 17 TLAC arising from non-regulatory capital instruments before adjustments 38,670 Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC: adjustments 18 TLAC before deductions 125,664 19 Deductions of exposures between MPE resolution groups that correspond to items eligible for TLAC (not applicable to SPE G-SIBs and D-SIBs) - 20 Deduction of investments in own other TLAC liabilities (46) 21 Other adjustments to TLAC - 22 TLAC available after deductions 125,619 Risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure measure for TLAC purposes 23 Total risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime 557,519 24 Leverage exposure measure 1,585,334 TLAC ratios and buffers 25 TLAC Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime, row 22 / row 23) 22.5% 26 TLAC Leverage Ratio (as a percentage of leverage exposure) 7.9% 27 CET1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) available after meeting the resolution group's minimum capital and TLAC requirements N/A 28 Institution-specific buffer (capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer plus higher loss absorbency, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 3.5% 29 Of which: capital conservation buffer 2.5% 30 Of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer 0.0% 31 Of which: higher loss absorbency 1.0% As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Amount Regulatory capital elements of TLAC and adjustments 1 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 68,082 2 Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) before TLAC adjustments 5,923 3 AT1 ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties - 4 Other adjustments - 5 AT1 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework 5,923 6 Tier 2 capital (T2) before TLAC adjustments 10,923 7 Amortised portion of T2 instruments where remaining maturity > 1 year 66 8 T2 capital ineligible as TLAC as issued out of subsidiaries to third parties - 9 Other adjustments - 10 T2 instruments eligible under the TLAC framework 10,989 11 TLAC arising from regulatory capital 84,994 Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC 12 External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank and subordinated to excluded liabilities - 13 External TLAC instruments issued directly by the bank which are not subordinated to excluded liabilities but meet all other TLAC term sheet requirements 34,902 14 Of which: amount eligible as TLAC after application of the caps 34,902 15 External TLAC instruments issued by funding vehicles prior to January 1, 2022 - 16 Eligible ex ante commitments to recapitalise a G-SIB in resolution - 17 TLAC arising from non-regulatory capital instruments before adjustments 34,902 Non-regulatory capital elements of TLAC: adjustments 18 TLAC before deductions 119,896 19 Deductions of exposures between MPE resolution groups that correspond to items eligible for TLAC (not applicable to SPE G-SIBs and D-SIBs) - 20 Deduction of investments in own other TLAC liabilities (64) 21 Other adjustments to TLAC - 22 TLAC available after deductions 119,832 Risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure measure for TLAC purposes 23 Total risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime 546,242 24 Leverage exposure measure 1,552,863 TLAC ratios and buffers 25 TLAC Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets adjusted as permitted under the TLAC regime, row 22 / row 23) 21.9% 26 TLAC Leverage Ratio (as a percentage of leverage exposure) 7.7% 27 CET1 (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) available after meeting the resolution group's minimum capital and TLAC requirements N/A 28 Institution-specific buffer (capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical buffer plus higher loss absorbency, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 3.5% 29 Of which: capital conservation buffer 2.5% 30 Of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer 0.0% 31 Of which: higher loss absorbency 1.0% TLAC2 TLAC2: Material subgroup entity - creditor ranking at legal entity level (G-SIBs only) TLAC 2 is a G-SIB disclosure requirement to provide the ranking of the liability structure of all our material subsidiaries in foreign jurisdictions as defined by the FSB TLAC term sheet. RBC US Group Holdings LLC ("RBC IHC") is a material subsidiary entity for which TLAC 2 disclosure would be required. Effective January 1, 2021, RBC IHC must comply with the Federal Reserve TLAC rules which require reporting of TLAC ratios for calendar quarters commencing June 2021. OSFI has advised RBC it can align its IHC TLAC 2 disclosure requirements to similarly commence in Q3 2021 and will require only disclosure of IHC calendar quarter TLAC ratios. OSFI does require us to disclose TLAC 2 for any other material subsidiary identified, however, at this time RBC IHC is our only material subsidiary. TLAC3 TLAC3 - Resolution entity - creditor ranking at legal entity level The following table provides information regarding the ranking of our unsecured liabilities structure at the resolution entity level. As at January 31, 2021 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Creditor ranking 1 2 3 4 5 Sum (most junior) 1 Description of creditor ranking Common shares Preferred shares and Limited Recourse Capital Notes Subordinated Debt Bail-in Debt1 Other Liabilities excluding Bail-in Debt and Subordinated Debt 2 2 Total capital and liabilities net of credit risk mitigation 17,664 7,198 8,974 39,901 - 73,737 3 Subset of row 2 that are excluded liabilities 26 - 48 859 - 933 4 Total capital and liabilities less excluded liabilities (row 2 minus row 3) 17,638 7,198 8,926 39,042 - 72,804 5 Subset of row 4 that are potentially eligible as TLAC 17,638 7,175 8,677 39,042 - 72,532 6 Subset of row 5 with 1 year ≤ residual maturity < 2 years - 4,925 - 4,925 7 Subset of row 5 with 2 years ≤ residual maturity < 5 years 2,029 28,612 - 30,641 8 Subset of row 5 with 5 years ≤ residual maturity < 10 years 5,212 2,490 - 7,702 9 Subset of row 5 with residual maturity ≥ 10 years, but excluding perpetual securities 1,436 3,015 - 4,451 10 Subset of row 5 that is perpetual securities 17,638 7,175 - - - 24,813 1 Under the Bail-in Regime, Bail-in Debt which would ordinarily rank equally to Other Liabilities in liquidation, is subject to conversion under statutory resolution powers whereas Other Liabilities are not subject to such conversion. 2 Completion of this column is not required by OSFI at this time. As at October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Creditor ranking 1 2 3 4 5 Sum (most junior) 1 Description of creditor ranking Common shares Preferred shares and Limited Recourse Capital Notes Subordinated Debt Bail-in Debt1 Other Liabilities excluding Bail-in Debt and Subordinated Debt 2 2 Total capital and liabilities net of credit risk mitigation 17,628 5,948 9,573 37,365 - 70,514 3 Subset of row 2 that are excluded liabilities 129 4 4 2,080 - 2,217 4 Total capital and liabilities less excluded liabilities (row 2 minus row 3) 17,499 5,944 9,569 35,285 - 68,297 5 Subset of row 4 that are potentially eligible as TLAC 17,499 5,920 9,310 35,285 - 68,014 6 Subset of row 5 with 1 year ≤ residual maturity < 2 years - 2,999 - 2,999 7 Subset of row 5 with 2 years ≤ residual maturity < 5 years 110 26,838 - 26,948 8 Subset of row 5 with 5 years ≤ residual maturity < 10 years 8,744 3,076 - 11,820 9 Subset of row 5 with residual maturity ≥ 10 years, but excluding perpetual securities 456 2,372 - 2,828 10 Subset of row 5 that is perpetual securities 17,499 5,920 - - - 23,419 1 Under the Bail-in Regime, Bail-in Debt which would ordinarily rank equally to Other Liabilities in liquidation, is subject to conversion under statutory resolution powers whereas Other Liabilities are not subject to such conversion. 2 Completion of this column is not required by OSFI at this time. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 13:34:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 08:35a ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Afficher Quantitative Tables(Téléchargement de document E.. PU 08:10a ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : reports Q1 profit up from year ago, beats expectations AQ 07:28a RBC, National Bank beat profit estimates on capital markets strength RE 07:26a ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Barclays With Quick Look at RBC Q1; "(Positive) Strong Re.. MT 06:54a ROYAL BANK : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:43a ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : 1Q Profit Rises DJ 06:12a Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Lower MT 06:11a ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Earnings Flash (RY.TO) ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Posts Q1 EPS .. MT 06:03a ROYAL BANK BRIEF : Q1 ROE of 18.6%, CET1 ratio of 12.5% MT 06:02a ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : declares dividends AQ Financials CAD USD Sales 2021 46 105 M 36 653 M 36 653 M Net income 2021 11 840 M 9 413 M 9 413 M Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 12,9x Yield 2021 3,85% Capitalization 160 B 127 B 127 B Capi. / Sales 2021 3,46x Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x Nbr of Employees 83 842 Free-Float 88,3% Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 113,13 CAD Last Close Price 112,17 CAD Spread / Highest target 15,0% Spread / Average Target 0,85% Spread / Lowest Target -20,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 7.25% 126 763 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 18.53% 459 270 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 17.19% 307 277 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 4.77% 283 329 CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 26.39% 216 516 CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 8.15% 208 466