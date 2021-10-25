Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/25 09:42:52 am
131.96 CAD   -0.14%
09:40aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Bank of Canada to raise rates in Q3 next year, possibly sooner
RE
10/25ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/22Canada Retail Sales Rise 2.1% in August -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Bank of Canada : Bank of Canada to raise rates in Q3 next year, possibly sooner

10/25/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in an event at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will raise rates as early as the third quarter of next year, at least three months earlier than previously expected, according to economists polled by Reuters who see a risk that the increase could come even sooner.

Just last month economists were almost evenly split on the risk of higher rates; now nearly all are saying sooner rather than later.

That shift in view, based on intensifying inflation pressures - owing to global supply chain bottlenecks, labour shortages and rising energy costs - is increasingly shared by forecasters around the world.

"With inflation pressures continuing to build globally, Canada's activity story looking robust, and with the jobs market strengthening more quickly than in most other countries, the odds are increasingly stacked in favour of earlier and more aggressive policy tightening next year," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

That view is in line with the central bank's latest Business Outlook Survey, which reported firms anticipating stronger demand as the COVID-19 pandemic fades, but supply constraints threatening to limit sales and raise costs.

Canada's inflation rate accelerated to an 18-year high of 4.4% last month, driven by high gas prices, soaring housing costs and rising food prices, putting pressure on the BoC to consider hiking rates before long.

While the median view of economists in an Oct. 18-22 poll showed the BoC would keep rates unchanged at 0.25% through the first half of next year, rates are expected to rise by 25 basis points to 0.50% in the third quarter.

Financial market traders are pricing in the first hike as early as April.

Forecasts from economists on whether rates will go up in Q3 were on a knife's edge. But the risk to their expectations was clear: 90% of respondents, or 18 of 20, said a BoC move would come earlier rather than later.

BIG DIFFERENCE

Based on a smaller sample of respondents, the BoC was then forecast to hike in the first quarter of 2023 to 0.75% and end the year at 1.25%.

If the poll is correct, the BoC will notably diverge from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to keep rates unchanged through the end of next year. [ECILT/US]

"The big difference between the two countries is (that) in Canada employment is now back to the pre-pandemic level, whereas in the U.S., it's not," said Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics.

Inflation was expected to remain above the central bank's target and to rise to 4.1% this quarter, up from 3.1% predicted three months back. It was then predicted to ease, averaging between 2.2% and 3.7% in each quarter next year. But next year's 2.5% average forecast is up from 2.2% predicted in July.

"The second wave of inflation in 2022 will be much more interesting, where we will see some increasing wages alongside demand coming from people spending money," said Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

"That semi-normal to me would be the more risky inflation because it will be demand-driven, and if that's the case, you would love to see the Bank of Canada and the Fed reacting to it," said Tal, who expects both central banks to raise rates in the second half of 2022.

Growth was expected to take a hit this year. The export-driven economy would grow on average 5.0% this year, a sharp downgrade from 6.2% predicted three months back. For next year, it was expected to grow 4.0%, unchanged from the previous poll.

The BoC will also taper its asset purchase programme by C$1 billon from its current C$2 billion at its Oct. 27 meeting, the poll showed. That is also when the bank will provide its quarterly update on growth and inflation.

(Reporting by Mumal Rathore; Additonal reporting by Sarupya Ganguly; Polling by Prerana Bhat and Susobhan Sarkar; Editing by Ross Finley and David Holmes)

By Mumal Rathore


© Reuters 2021
All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
09:40aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Bank of Canada to raise rates in Q3 next year, possibly sooner
RE
10/25ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/22Canada Retail Sales Rise 2.1% in August -- Update
DJ
10/20Royal Bank of Canada to Issue GBP 750,000,000 Floating Rate Covered Bonds Due October 2..
CI
10/20ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : First Nations University of Canada, Reconciliation Education and RB..
AQ
10/20ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : On the Path to Net-Zero, Canada's Opportunity to Lead in a Global T..
AQ
10/19Royal Bank of Canada to Issue EUR 100,000,000 0.638% Covered Bonds Due October 21, 2041
CI
10/18Credit Suisse on Canada's Large Banks' Loan Growth Figures
MT
10/18PLAYING DIGITAL DEFENCE : Small businesses are stepping up their cyber security efforts - ..
AQ
10/15RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . announces RBC ETF cash distributions for October 2021
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 47 785 M 38 624 M 38 624 M
Net income 2021 15 993 M 12 926 M 12 926 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 190 B 153 B 153 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 85 887
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 133,23 CAD
Average target price 142,98 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA27.38%153 497
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%507 661
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.94%392 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%214 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%202 484