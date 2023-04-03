Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Royal Bank of Canada
  News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:41:22 2023-04-03 pm EDT
130.94 CAD   +1.31%
05:52pRoyal Bank of Canada Creates Climate Action Institute
DJ
05:03pHamilton ETFs Brief; Launching Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF, Claiming It is "Canada's Lowest Cost Canadian Bank ETF"
MT
04:50pThe RBC Climate Action Institute created to share ideas and inspire action for Canada's net-zero journey
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Bank of Canada Creates Climate Action Institute

04/03/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Royal Bank of Canada said Monday it is expanding its Economics and Thought Leadership group to create the RBC Climate Action Institute, "a dedicated approach to climate policy research and action across key sectors of the economy."

The institute will bring together, economists, policy analysts and others to research and advance ideas which will contribute to Canada's climate progress, RBC said. The bank also said the institute will work to advance a key pillar of the bank's climate strategy, the RBC Climate Blueprint.

RBC also said the institute will work with business and industry partners to come up with ways to reduce net emissions. The initial focus will be on buildings and real estate, agriculture and energy systems, RBC said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1751ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.48% 0.74446 Delayed Quote.0.19%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 1.31% 130.94 Delayed Quote.1.53%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.55% 1.34296 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
Financials
Sales 2023 54 315 M 40 383 M 40 383 M
Net income 2023 15 520 M 11 539 M 11 539 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 4,17%
Capitalization 180 B 134 B 134 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 92 662
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 129,25 CAD
Average target price 143,39 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA1.53%132 780
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.83%383 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 780
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%221 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 185
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
