MONTHLY NOTEHOLDER'S REPORT OF GOLDEN CREDIT CARD TRUST

Canadian Dollars unless otherwise specified

With respect to the Series set forth below Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC"), as Servicer (the "Servicer") under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement, dated as of October 30, 2009 (as amended and restated, the "Pooling and Servicing Agreement") between the Servicer and BNY Trust Company of Canada, as agent, nominee and bare trustee for and on behalf of the Seller, the Co-Owners and other Persons who from time to time are party to the Series Purchase Agreements, is required to prepare certain information each month regarding the distributions to the Noteholders and the performance of the custodial pool of credit card receivables during the previous month. Capitalized terms used herein are defined in the Trust Indenture, the Supplemental Indentures, the applicable Series Purchase Agreement, and the Pooling and Servicing Agreement. The information required to be prepared with respect to the Distribution Day and with respect to the performance of the custodial pool of credit card receivables during the month of the Determination Period that is set forth below and with respect to the payments, allocations and deposits made on the Distribution Day that is set forth below.