MONTHLY NOTEHOLDER'S REPORT OF GOLDEN CREDIT CARD TRUST
Canadian Dollars unless otherwise specified
With respect to the Series set forth below Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC"), as Servicer (the "Servicer") under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement, dated as of October 30, 2009 (as amended and restated, the "Pooling and Servicing Agreement") between the Servicer and BNY Trust Company of Canada, as agent, nominee and bare trustee for and on behalf of the Seller, the Co-Owners and other Persons who from time to time are party to the Series Purchase Agreements, is required to prepare certain information each month regarding the distributions to the Noteholders and the performance of the custodial pool of credit card receivables during the previous month. Capitalized terms used herein are defined in the Trust Indenture, the Supplemental Indentures, the applicable Series Purchase Agreement, and the Pooling and Servicing Agreement. The information required to be prepared with respect to the Distribution Day and with respect to the performance of the custodial pool of credit card receivables during the month of the Determination Period that is set forth below and with respect to the payments, allocations and deposits made on the Distribution Day that is set forth below.
Outstanding Series on the Determination Day
Series 2021-1
Determination Day:
03/31/2024
Series 2022-1
Determination Period:
March 2024
Series 2022-3
Number of Days in Determination Period:
31
Series 2022-4
Distribution Day:
04/15/2024
Series 2023-1
Prior Determination Period:
February 2024
I. DEAL PARAMETERS
Series 2021-1
Series 2022-1
Series 2022-3
Initial Note Balance in Original Currency
Class A
US$1,000,000,000.00
US$500,000,000.00
US$1,000,000,000.00
Class B
US$48,129,000.00
US$24,064,000.00
US$46,639,000.00
Class C
US$21,391,000.00
US$10,696,000.00
US$20,728,000.00
% (CAD)
93.5%
93.5%
93.5%
Class A
Class B
4.5%
4.5%
4.5%
Class C
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
Swap Notional if applicable
$1,260,000,000.00
$635,900,000.00
$1,315,000,000.00
Class A
Class B
$60,642,540.00
$30,604,595.20
$63,288,770.00
Class C
$26,952,660.00
$13,603,172.80
$28,128,342.00
Note Coupon rate
1.14000%
1.97000%
SOFR + 120 bps
Class A
Class B
1.44000%
2.36000%
6.86000%
Class C
1.74000%
2.66000%
8.00000%
Note Coupon Payment Frequency
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Class A
Class B
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Class C
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Swap pay rate if applicable
1.41200%
2.29000%
4.40000%
Class A
Class B
1.71400%
2.66400%
5.79300%
Class C
2.01600%
2.96400%
6.84300%
Series Issuance Date
09/01/2021
02/03/2022
07/22/2022
Expected Final Payment Date
08/17/2026
01/15/2027
07/16/2029
Prescription Date (legal final)
08/15/2028
01/15/2029
07/15/2031
Series 2022-4
US$800,000,000.00
- US$37,027,000.00
- US$16,453,000.00
93.5%
4.5%
2.0%
$1,044,000,000.00 $50,246,000.00 $22,332,000.00
4.31000%
6.77000%
7.93000%
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
4.40600%
5.51000%
6.51000%
09/16/2022
09/15/2025
09/15/2027
Series 2023-1
US$1,000,000,000.00
- US$47,813,000.00 (5)
- US$21,250,000.00 (6)
93.5%
4.5%
2.0%
$1,348,100,000.00 $64,882,000.00 $28,837,000.00
SOFR + 120 bps 6.35000% 7.66000%
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
4.06200%
5.57500%
6.82500%
04/14/2023
04/17/2028
04/15/2030
II. NOTE PRINCIPAL
Series 2021-1
Beginning Note Principal Amount in Original Currency
Class A
US$1,000,000,000.00
Class B
US$48,129,000.00
Class C
US$21,391,000.00
Ending Note Principal Amount in Original Currency
US$1,000,000,000.00
Class A
Class B
US$48,129,000.00
Class C
US$21,391,000.00
Series 2022-1
US$500,000,000.00 US$24,064,000.00 US$10,696,000.00
US$500,000,000.00 US$24,064,000.00 US$10,696,000.00
Series 2022-3
US$1,000,000,000.00 US$46,639,000.00 US$20,728,000.00
US$1,000,000,000.00 US$46,639,000.00 US$20,728,000.00
Series 2022-4
US$800,000,000.00 US$37,027,000.00 US$16,453,000.00
US$800,000,000.00 US$37,027,000.00 US$16,453,000.00
Series 2023-1
US$1,000,000,000.00 US$47,813,000.00 US$21,250,000.00
US$1,000,000,000.00 US$47,813,000.00 US$21,250,000.00
Notes:
- USD 46,639,000 Class B notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
- USD 20,728,000 Class C notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
- USD 37,027,000 Class B notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
- USD 16,453,000 Class C notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
- USD 47,813,000 Class B notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
- USD 21,250,000 Class C notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
III. COLLATERAL AMOUNTS AND ALLOCATION PERCENTAGES
Series 2021-1
Series 2022-1
Series 2022-3
Series 2022-4
Series 2023-1
Remaining Months until Expected Final Payment Date
28
33
63
17
48
Beginning Invested Amount
$1,347,595,200.00
$680,107,768.00
$1,406,417,112.00
$1,116,578,000.00
$1,441,819,000.00
Uncovered Loss & Deficiency
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Deposit in reduction of Invested Amount
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Ending Invested Amount
$1,347,595,200.00
$680,107,768.00
$1,406,417,112.00
$1,116,578,000.00
$1,441,819,000.00
Floating Allocation Percentage
11.55%
5.83%
12.06%
9.57%
12.36%
Series Share
11.55%
5.83%
12.06%
9.57%
12.36%
Series Allocation Percentage
22.49%
11.35%
23.47%
18.63%
24.06%
IV. SERIES ACCOUNT BALANCES
Series 2021-1
Series 2022-1
Series 2022-3
Series 2022-4
Series 2023-1
1) Distribution Account
$1,126.60
$854.04
$4,558.93
$3,159.70
$3,616.22
Beginning Balance
Deposit
$3,237,643.43
$2,633,968.00
$10,577,976.18
$8,373,295.60
$10,062,430.63
Withdraw
-$3,238,155.08
-$2,634,439.13
-$10,581,365.33
-$8,375,530.28
-$10,064,907.90
Ending Balance
$614.95
$382.91
$1,169.78
$925.02
$1,138.95
2) Reserve Account
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Begininng Balance
Deposit
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Withdraw
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Interest Income
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Ending Balance
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
V. KEY PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE STATISTICS
Series 2021-1
Series 2022-1
Series 2022-3
Series 2022-4
Series 2023-1
Portfolio Yield
24.87%
24.87%
24.87%
24.87%
24.87%
Yield on Eligible Investments
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Blended Coupon and Additional Funding Expenses
1.44%
2.33%
4.52%
4.50%
4.19%
Net Written-off Percentage (net of Recoveries)
2.43%
2.43%
2.43%
2.43%
2.43%
SERIES EXCESS SPREAD %
$28,668,948.23
$14,468,717.61
$29,920,334.68
$23,754,252.68
$30,673,479.89
Series Income Share
Funding Costs
$1,614,258.13
$1,314,857.46
$5,286,816.43
$4,184,469.53
$5,028,021.97
Additional Funding Expenses
$6,231.17
$3,144.77
$6,503.16
$5,162.96
$6,666.85
Series Pool Losses
$3,463,057.55
$1,747,744.68
$3,614,218.42
$2,869,388.28
$3,705,194.38
Excess Series Income Share
$23,585,401.39
$11,402,970.70
$21,012,796.67
$16,695,231.91
$21,933,596.69
Invested Amount
$1,347,595,200.00
$680,107,768.00
$1,406,417,112.00
$1,116,578,000.00
$1,441,819,000.00
Series Excess Spread % - Current Determination Period
21.00%
20.12%
17.93%
17.94%
18.25%
Series Excess Spread % - Prior Determination Period
20.99%
20.10%
17.92%
17.93%
18.24%
Series Excess Spread % - 2nd prior Determination Period
22.36%
21.48%
19.29%
19.30%
19.61%
Series Excess Spread % - 3 month average
21.45%
20.57%
18.38%
18.39%
18.70%
Excess of Series Income Share over Funding Costs and
other series allocable expenses
3 month average
$21,842,120.10
$10,523,237.85
$19,194,348.10
$15,251,384.75
$20,069,043.77
Test if >0 in compliance?
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
VI. POOL BALANCE, COLLECTIONS, & RETAINED INTEREST
POOL BALANCE ROLLFORWARD:
Number of Accounts
(1)
Beginning Pool Balance
$11,662,813,896.55
8,983,103
(2)
Principal Receivables billed
$6,541,159,755.27
(3)
Miscellaneous debits & debit adjustments
$13,274,201.18
(4)
Principal Receivables balance in added Accounts at beginning of Determination Day
$0.00
(5)
Principal Receivables balance of Removed Accounts
$0.00
(6)
Total payments of Principal Receivables (net of Recoveries)
$6,270,952,757.54
(7)
Written-off Amounts in respect of Principal (i.e. charge-offs)
$29,971,163.21
(8)
Miscellaneous credits & credit adjustments
$213,572,207.45
(1)+(2)+(3)+(4)-(5)-(6)-(7)-(8)
Ending Pool Balance
$11,702,751,724.80
9,009,318
COLLECTIONS:
(1)
Recoveries
$6,365,091.16
(2)
Collections of Principal Receivables
$6,270,952,757.54
(3)
Collections of Finance Charge Receivables (net of Recoveries)
$241,751,411.40
(1)+(2)+(3)
Total Collections
$6,519,069,260.10
Monthly Payment Rate current Determination Period
55.90%
(Total Collections net of Recoveries as % of Beginning Pool Balance)
Monthly Payment Rate prior Determination Period
55.31%
Monthly Payment Rate second prior Determination Period
62.39%
Average latest three Determination Periods
57.87%
Test: Average Payment Rate > or = 10.00%
In compliance? (Yes/No)
Yes
If No, then Amortization Event
Portfolio Yield current Determination Period
24.87%
(Finance Charge Collections net of Recoveries as % of Beginning Pool Balance)
Portfolio Yield prior Determination Period
24.71%
Portfolio Yield second prior Determination Period
25.95%
Average latest three Determination Periods
25.18%
DELINQUENCIES:
Total Receivables
% of Total Receivables
Number of Accounts
% of Accounts
31-60 days delinquent
$99,131,412
0.84%
11,959
0.13%
61-90 days delinquent
$65,555,575
0.56%
6,247
0.07%
91-120 days delinquent
$45,706,069
0.39%
4,167
0.05%
121-150 days delinquent
$28,648,514
0.24%
2,694
0.03%
> 150 days delinquent
$22,081,771
0.19%
1,520
0.02%
Total
$261,123,341
2.22%
26,587
0.30%
WRITTEN-OFF AMOUNTS:
Written-off Amounts (i.e. charge-offs)
$29,971,163.21
Recoveries
$6,365,091.16
Net Written-off Amounts
$23,606,072.05
Written-off percentage (annualized)
3.08%
Recovery percentage (annualized)
0.65%
Net Written-off percentage (annualized)
2.43%
Number of Written-off Accounts
2,137
RETAINED INTEREST:
(1)
Total Invested Amount
$5,992,517,080.00
(2)
Required Pool Percentage
107%
(1)x(2)=(3)
Required Pool Balance
$6,411,993,275.60
(4)
$11,702,751,724.80
(4)/(1)=(5)
Pool Percentage
195%
Test: Ending Pool Balance >= Required Pool Balance
In compliance? (Yes/No)
Yes
(1)
Pool Balance
100.00%
$11,702,751,724.80
(2)
Total Invested Amount
51.21%
$5,992,517,080.00
(1)-(2)
Retained Interest
48.79%
$5,710,234,644.80
CREDIT RISK RETENTION (REGULATION RR):
(1)
Retained Interest
$5,710,234,644.80
(2)
Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes (CAD Equivalent)
$5,992,517,080.00
(1)/(2)=(3)
Seller's Interest Percentage
95.29%
REPURCHASE DEMAND ACTIVITY (Rule 15Ga-1):
No Activity to Report
Most Recent Form ABS - 15G
Filed by: Royal Bank of Canada
CIK#: 0001000275
Filing Date: February 13, 2024
VII. ALLOCATION OF FINANCE CHARGE COLLECTIONS
Series 2021-1
Series 2022-1
Series 2022-3
Series 2022-4
Series 2023-1
Series Income Share (1)
$28,668,948.23
$14,468,717.61
$29,920,334.68
$23,754,252.68
$30,673,479.89
Maximum Series Entitlement (2)
$1,620,489.30
$1,318,002.23
$5,293,319.60
$4,189,632.49
$5,034,688.82
Series Ownership Entitlement (3) = lesser (1) or (2)
$1,620,489.30
$1,318,002.23
$5,293,319.60
$4,189,632.49
$5,034,688.82
Amount Deposited to Series Distribution Account
$1,620,489.30
$1,318,002.23
$5,293,319.60
$4,189,632.49
$5,034,688.82
Cumulative Entitlement Deficiency = max (2-1, 0)
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Excess Finance Charge Collection = max (1-2, 0)
$27,048,458.93
$13,150,715.38
$24,627,015.10
$19,564,620.19
$25,638,791.07
Components of Maximum Series Entitlement
Series Funding Costs:
$1,482,600.00
$1,213,509.17
$4,821,666.67
$3,833,220.00
$4,563,318.50
Class A
Class B
$86,617.76
$67,942.20
$305,526.54
$230,712.88
$301,430.96
Class C
$45,280.47
$33,599.84
$160,401.87
$121,151.10
$164,010.44
Less: Income from the Distribution Account
$240.10
$193.75
$778.64
$614.45
$737.93
Series Additional Funding Expenses
$6,231.17
$3,144.77
$6,503.16
$5,162.96
$6,666.85
Maximum Series Entitlement before Deficiency
$1,620,489.30
$1,318,002.23
$5,293,319.60
$4,189,632.49
$5,034,688.82
Uncovered prior Cumulative Entitlement Deficiency
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Maximum Series Entitlement (2)
$1,620,489.30
$1,318,002.23
$5,293,319.60
$4,189,632.49
$5,034,688.82
Excess Finance Charge Collection
$27,048,458.93
$13,150,715.38
$24,627,015.10
$19,564,620.19
$25,638,791.07
Reserve Account Available Collections
$23,585,401.39
$11,402,970.70
$21,012,796.67
$16,695,231.91
$21,933,596.69
Deposit to Series Reserve Account
(a) During Pre-Accumulation Reserve Period
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
(b) Current Excess Spread % < Required
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Series Excess Finance Charge Receivables Collections
$27,048,458.93
$13,150,715.38
$24,627,015.10
$19,564,620.19
$25,638,791.07
Series Pre-Accumulation Reserve Start Date
04/15/2026
09/15/2026
03/15/2029
05/15/2025
12/15/2027
Amount withdrawn from Reserve Account
(a) On current Distribution Day
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
(b) On all prior Distribution Days
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
(c) Cumulative amounts withdrawn (4) = (a + b)
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
2% of Initial Invested Amount (5)
$26,951,904.00
$13,602,155.36
$28,128,342.24
$22,331,560.00
$28,836,380.00
Test: (4) < (5) In compliance? (Yes/No)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
If No, then Amortization Event
VIII. ALLOCATION OF PRINCIPAL RECEIVABLE COLLECTIONS
Series 2021-1
Series 2022-1
Series 2022-3
Series 2022-4
Series 2023-1
Series Principal Collections
$728,048,571.57
$367,433,400.68
$759,827,533.52
$603,239,744.66
$778,953,673.03
Excess Requirements
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Sum of above (1)
$728,048,571.57
$367,433,400.68
$759,827,533.52
$603,239,744.66
$778,953,673.03
Invested Amount during Accumulation Period before deposit (2)
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Controlled Distribution Amount (3)
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Distribution Account Deposit (least of 1, 2, or 3)
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Available Excess Collections allocated
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Remaining balance remitted to Seller
$728,048,571.57
$367,433,400.68
$759,827,533.52
$603,239,744.66
$778,953,673.03
IX. APPLICATION OF FUNDS IN DISTRIBUTION ACCOUNTS
Series 2021-1
Series 2022-1
Series 2022-3
Series 2022-4
Series 2023-1
Revolving / Accumulation / Amortization Period
Revolving
Revolving
Revolving
Revolving
Revolving
Distribution Account Balance before payments
$1,621,104.20
$1,318,385.14
$5,294,489.39
$4,190,557.48
$5,035,827.75
Non-Distributed Amount
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Amount available for payments
$1,621,104.20
$1,318,385.14
$5,294,489.39
$4,190,557.48
$5,035,827.75
PAYMENT MADE IN ORDER PER SUPPLEMENTAL
Paid to Trustees
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Class A Coupon or Swap Payment
$1,482,600.00
$1,213,509.17
$4,821,666.67
$3,833,220.00
$4,563,318.50
Class A Principal or Swap Exchange Amount
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Class B Coupon or Swap Payment
$86,617.76
$67,942.20
$305,526.54
$230,712.88
$301,430.96
Class B Principal or Swap Exchange Amount
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Class C Coupon or Swap Payment
$45,280.47
$33,599.84
$160,401.87
$121,151.10
$164,010.44
Class C Principal or Swap Exchange Amount
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Paid to Subordinated Lender
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Certain Additional Funding Expenses
$6,043.77
$3,050.19
$6,307.58
$5,007.69
$6,466.35
Distribution Account Balance after payments
$562.20
$283.74
$586.74
$465.81
$601.50
Total coupon / swap payment due
$1,614,498.23
$1,315,051.21
$5,287,595.08
$4,185,083.98
$5,028,759.90
Total principal / swap exchange due
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Total Additional Funding Expenses due
$6,231.17
$3,144.77
$6,503.16
$5,162.96
$6,666.85
Total paid
$1,620,542.00
$1,318,101.40
$5,293,902.66
$4,190,091.67
$5,035,226.25
Payable to Beneficiary
$187.40
$94.58
$195.58
$155.27
$200.50
X. SUMMARY OF NOTEHOLDER DISTRIBUTIONS
Series 2021-1
Series 2022-1
Series 2022-3
Series 2022-4
Series 2023-1
Class A Note Rate
1.14000%
1.97000%
6.53006%
4.31000%
6.53006%
Class B Note Rate
1.44000%
2.36000%
6.86000%
6.77000%
6.35000%
Class C Note Rate
1.74000%
2.66000%
8.00000%
7.93000%
7.66000%
Class A Coupon Payment
US$950,000.00
US$820,833.33
US$5,623,107.22
US$2,873,333.33
US$5,623,107.22
Class A Principal Payment
US$0.00
US$0.00
US$0.00
US$0.00
US$0.00
Class B Coupon Payment
US$57,754.80
US$47,325.87
US$266,619.62
US$208,893.99
US$253,010.46
Class B Principal Payment
US$0.00
US$0.00
US$0.00
US$0.00
US$0.00
Class C Coupon Payment
US$31,016.95
US$23,709.47
US$138,186.67
US$108,726.91
US$135,645.83
Class C Principal Payment
US$0.00
US$0.00
US$0.00
US$0.00
US$0.00
Class A Interest Factor
US$0.95000
US$1.64167
US$5.62311
US$3.59167
US$5.62311
Class B Interest Factor
US$1.20000
US$1.96667
US$5.71667
US$5.64167
US$5.29167
Class C Interest Factor
US$1.45000
US$2.21667
US$6.66667
US$6.60833
US$6.38333
