MONTHLY NOTEHOLDER'S REPORT OF GOLDEN CREDIT CARD TRUST

Canadian Dollars unless otherwise specified

With respect to the Series set forth below Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC"), as Servicer (the "Servicer") under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement, dated as of October 30, 2009 (as amended and restated, the "Pooling and Servicing Agreement") between the Servicer and BNY Trust Company of Canada, as agent, nominee and bare trustee for and on behalf of the Seller, the Co-Owners and other Persons who from time to time are party to the Series Purchase Agreements, is required to prepare certain information each month regarding the distributions to the Noteholders and the performance of the custodial pool of credit card receivables during the previous month. Capitalized terms used herein are defined in the Trust Indenture, the Supplemental Indentures, the applicable Series Purchase Agreement, and the Pooling and Servicing Agreement. The information required to be prepared with respect to the Distribution Day and with respect to the performance of the custodial pool of credit card receivables during the month of the Determination Period that is set forth below and with respect to the payments, allocations and deposits made on the Distribution Day that is set forth below.

Outstanding Series on the Determination Day

Series 2021-1

Determination Day:

03/31/2024

Series 2022-1

Determination Period:

March 2024

Series 2022-3

Number of Days in Determination Period:

31

Series 2022-4

Distribution Day:

04/15/2024

Series 2023-1

Prior Determination Period:

February 2024

I. DEAL PARAMETERS

Series 2021-1

Series 2022-1

Series 2022-3

Initial Note Balance in Original Currency

Class A

US$1,000,000,000.00

US$500,000,000.00

US$1,000,000,000.00

Class B

US$48,129,000.00

US$24,064,000.00

US$46,639,000.00

Class C

US$21,391,000.00

US$10,696,000.00

US$20,728,000.00

% (CAD)

93.5%

93.5%

93.5%

Class A

Class B

4.5%

4.5%

4.5%

Class C

2.0%

2.0%

2.0%

Swap Notional if applicable

$1,260,000,000.00

$635,900,000.00

$1,315,000,000.00

Class A

Class B

$60,642,540.00

$30,604,595.20

$63,288,770.00

Class C

$26,952,660.00

$13,603,172.80

$28,128,342.00

Note Coupon rate

1.14000%

1.97000%

SOFR + 120 bps

Class A

Class B

1.44000%

2.36000%

6.86000%

Class C

1.74000%

2.66000%

8.00000%

Note Coupon Payment Frequency

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Class A

Class B

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Class C

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Swap pay rate if applicable

1.41200%

2.29000%

4.40000%

Class A

Class B

1.71400%

2.66400%

5.79300%

Class C

2.01600%

2.96400%

6.84300%

Series Issuance Date

09/01/2021

02/03/2022

07/22/2022

Expected Final Payment Date

08/17/2026

01/15/2027

07/16/2029

Prescription Date (legal final)

08/15/2028

01/15/2029

07/15/2031

Series 2022-4

US$800,000,000.00

  1. US$37,027,000.00
  2. US$16,453,000.00

93.5%

4.5%

2.0%

$1,044,000,000.00 $50,246,000.00 $22,332,000.00

4.31000%

6.77000%

7.93000%

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

4.40600%

5.51000%

6.51000%

09/16/2022

09/15/2025

09/15/2027

Series 2023-1

US$1,000,000,000.00

  1. US$47,813,000.00 (5)
  2. US$21,250,000.00 (6)

93.5%

4.5%

2.0%

$1,348,100,000.00 $64,882,000.00 $28,837,000.00

SOFR + 120 bps 6.35000% 7.66000%

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

4.06200%

5.57500%

6.82500%

04/14/2023

04/17/2028

04/15/2030

II. NOTE PRINCIPAL

Series 2021-1

Beginning Note Principal Amount in Original Currency

Class A

US$1,000,000,000.00

Class B

US$48,129,000.00

Class C

US$21,391,000.00

Ending Note Principal Amount in Original Currency

US$1,000,000,000.00

Class A

Class B

US$48,129,000.00

Class C

US$21,391,000.00

Series 2022-1

US$500,000,000.00 US$24,064,000.00 US$10,696,000.00

US$500,000,000.00 US$24,064,000.00 US$10,696,000.00

Series 2022-3

US$1,000,000,000.00 US$46,639,000.00 US$20,728,000.00

US$1,000,000,000.00 US$46,639,000.00 US$20,728,000.00

Series 2022-4

US$800,000,000.00 US$37,027,000.00 US$16,453,000.00

US$800,000,000.00 US$37,027,000.00 US$16,453,000.00

Series 2023-1

US$1,000,000,000.00 US$47,813,000.00 US$21,250,000.00

US$1,000,000,000.00 US$47,813,000.00 US$21,250,000.00

Notes:

  1. USD 46,639,000 Class B notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
  2. USD 20,728,000 Class C notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
  3. USD 37,027,000 Class B notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
  4. USD 16,453,000 Class C notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
  5. USD 47,813,000 Class B notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.
  6. USD 21,250,000 Class C notes converted from CAD to USD and issued on December 15, 2023.

III. COLLATERAL AMOUNTS AND ALLOCATION PERCENTAGES

Series 2021-1

Series 2022-1

Series 2022-3

Series 2022-4

Series 2023-1

Remaining Months until Expected Final Payment Date

28

33

63

17

48

Beginning Invested Amount

$1,347,595,200.00

$680,107,768.00

$1,406,417,112.00

$1,116,578,000.00

$1,441,819,000.00

Uncovered Loss & Deficiency

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Deposit in reduction of Invested Amount

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Ending Invested Amount

$1,347,595,200.00

$680,107,768.00

$1,406,417,112.00

$1,116,578,000.00

$1,441,819,000.00

Floating Allocation Percentage

11.55%

5.83%

12.06%

9.57%

12.36%

Series Share

11.55%

5.83%

12.06%

9.57%

12.36%

Series Allocation Percentage

22.49%

11.35%

23.47%

18.63%

24.06%

IV. SERIES ACCOUNT BALANCES

Series 2021-1

Series 2022-1

Series 2022-3

Series 2022-4

Series 2023-1

1) Distribution Account

$1,126.60

$854.04

$4,558.93

$3,159.70

$3,616.22

Beginning Balance

Deposit

$3,237,643.43

$2,633,968.00

$10,577,976.18

$8,373,295.60

$10,062,430.63

Withdraw

-$3,238,155.08

-$2,634,439.13

-$10,581,365.33

-$8,375,530.28

-$10,064,907.90

Ending Balance

$614.95

$382.91

$1,169.78

$925.02

$1,138.95

2) Reserve Account

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Begininng Balance

Deposit

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Withdraw

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Interest Income

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Ending Balance

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

V. KEY PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE STATISTICS

Series 2021-1

Series 2022-1

Series 2022-3

Series 2022-4

Series 2023-1

Portfolio Yield

24.87%

24.87%

24.87%

24.87%

24.87%

Yield on Eligible Investments

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Blended Coupon and Additional Funding Expenses

1.44%

2.33%

4.52%

4.50%

4.19%

Net Written-off Percentage (net of Recoveries)

2.43%

2.43%

2.43%

2.43%

2.43%

SERIES EXCESS SPREAD %

$28,668,948.23

$14,468,717.61

$29,920,334.68

$23,754,252.68

$30,673,479.89

Series Income Share

Funding Costs

$1,614,258.13

$1,314,857.46

$5,286,816.43

$4,184,469.53

$5,028,021.97

Additional Funding Expenses

$6,231.17

$3,144.77

$6,503.16

$5,162.96

$6,666.85

Series Pool Losses

$3,463,057.55

$1,747,744.68

$3,614,218.42

$2,869,388.28

$3,705,194.38

Excess Series Income Share

$23,585,401.39

$11,402,970.70

$21,012,796.67

$16,695,231.91

$21,933,596.69

Invested Amount

$1,347,595,200.00

$680,107,768.00

$1,406,417,112.00

$1,116,578,000.00

$1,441,819,000.00

Series Excess Spread % - Current Determination Period

21.00%

20.12%

17.93%

17.94%

18.25%

Series Excess Spread % - Prior Determination Period

20.99%

20.10%

17.92%

17.93%

18.24%

Series Excess Spread % - 2nd prior Determination Period

22.36%

21.48%

19.29%

19.30%

19.61%

Series Excess Spread % - 3 month average

21.45%

20.57%

18.38%

18.39%

18.70%

Excess of Series Income Share over Funding Costs and

other series allocable expenses

3 month average

$21,842,120.10

$10,523,237.85

$19,194,348.10

$15,251,384.75

$20,069,043.77

Test if >0 in compliance?

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

VI. POOL BALANCE, COLLECTIONS, & RETAINED INTEREST

POOL BALANCE ROLLFORWARD:

Number of Accounts

(1)

Beginning Pool Balance

$11,662,813,896.55

8,983,103

(2)

Principal Receivables billed

$6,541,159,755.27

(3)

Miscellaneous debits & debit adjustments

$13,274,201.18

(4)

Principal Receivables balance in added Accounts at beginning of Determination Day

$0.00

(5)

Principal Receivables balance of Removed Accounts

$0.00

(6)

Total payments of Principal Receivables (net of Recoveries)

$6,270,952,757.54

(7)

Written-off Amounts in respect of Principal (i.e. charge-offs)

$29,971,163.21

(8)

Miscellaneous credits & credit adjustments

$213,572,207.45

(1)+(2)+(3)+(4)-(5)-(6)-(7)-(8)

Ending Pool Balance

$11,702,751,724.80

9,009,318

COLLECTIONS:

(1)

Recoveries

$6,365,091.16

(2)

Collections of Principal Receivables

$6,270,952,757.54

(3)

Collections of Finance Charge Receivables (net of Recoveries)

$241,751,411.40

(1)+(2)+(3)

Total Collections

$6,519,069,260.10

Monthly Payment Rate current Determination Period

55.90%

(Total Collections net of Recoveries as % of Beginning Pool Balance)

Monthly Payment Rate prior Determination Period

55.31%

Monthly Payment Rate second prior Determination Period

62.39%

Average latest three Determination Periods

57.87%

Test: Average Payment Rate > or = 10.00%

In compliance? (Yes/No)

Yes

If No, then Amortization Event

Portfolio Yield current Determination Period

24.87%

(Finance Charge Collections net of Recoveries as % of Beginning Pool Balance)

Portfolio Yield prior Determination Period

24.71%

Portfolio Yield second prior Determination Period

25.95%

Average latest three Determination Periods

25.18%

DELINQUENCIES:

Total Receivables

% of Total Receivables

Number of Accounts

% of Accounts

31-60 days delinquent

$99,131,412

0.84%

11,959

0.13%

61-90 days delinquent

$65,555,575

0.56%

6,247

0.07%

91-120 days delinquent

$45,706,069

0.39%

4,167

0.05%

121-150 days delinquent

$28,648,514

0.24%

2,694

0.03%

> 150 days delinquent

$22,081,771

0.19%

1,520

0.02%

Total

$261,123,341

2.22%

26,587

0.30%

WRITTEN-OFF AMOUNTS:

Written-off Amounts (i.e. charge-offs)

$29,971,163.21

Recoveries

$6,365,091.16

Net Written-off Amounts

$23,606,072.05

Written-off percentage (annualized)

3.08%

Recovery percentage (annualized)

0.65%

Net Written-off percentage (annualized)

2.43%

Number of Written-off Accounts

2,137

RETAINED INTEREST:

(1)

Total Invested Amount

$5,992,517,080.00

(2)

Required Pool Percentage

107%

(1)x(2)=(3)

Required Pool Balance

$6,411,993,275.60

(4)

$11,702,751,724.80

(4)/(1)=(5)

Pool Percentage

195%

Test: Ending Pool Balance >= Required Pool Balance

In compliance? (Yes/No)

Yes

(1)

Pool Balance

100.00%

$11,702,751,724.80

(2)

Total Invested Amount

51.21%

$5,992,517,080.00

(1)-(2)

Retained Interest

48.79%

$5,710,234,644.80

CREDIT RISK RETENTION (REGULATION RR):

(1)

Retained Interest

$5,710,234,644.80

(2)

Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes (CAD Equivalent)

$5,992,517,080.00

(1)/(2)=(3)

Seller's Interest Percentage

95.29%

REPURCHASE DEMAND ACTIVITY (Rule 15Ga-1):

No Activity to Report

Most Recent Form ABS - 15G

Filed by: Royal Bank of Canada

CIK#: 0001000275

Filing Date: February 13, 2024

VII. ALLOCATION OF FINANCE CHARGE COLLECTIONS

Series 2021-1

Series 2022-1

Series 2022-3

Series 2022-4

Series 2023-1

Series Income Share (1)

$28,668,948.23

$14,468,717.61

$29,920,334.68

$23,754,252.68

$30,673,479.89

Maximum Series Entitlement (2)

$1,620,489.30

$1,318,002.23

$5,293,319.60

$4,189,632.49

$5,034,688.82

Series Ownership Entitlement (3) = lesser (1) or (2)

$1,620,489.30

$1,318,002.23

$5,293,319.60

$4,189,632.49

$5,034,688.82

Amount Deposited to Series Distribution Account

$1,620,489.30

$1,318,002.23

$5,293,319.60

$4,189,632.49

$5,034,688.82

Cumulative Entitlement Deficiency = max (2-1, 0)

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Excess Finance Charge Collection = max (1-2, 0)

$27,048,458.93

$13,150,715.38

$24,627,015.10

$19,564,620.19

$25,638,791.07

Components of Maximum Series Entitlement

Series Funding Costs:

$1,482,600.00

$1,213,509.17

$4,821,666.67

$3,833,220.00

$4,563,318.50

Class A

Class B

$86,617.76

$67,942.20

$305,526.54

$230,712.88

$301,430.96

Class C

$45,280.47

$33,599.84

$160,401.87

$121,151.10

$164,010.44

Less: Income from the Distribution Account

$240.10

$193.75

$778.64

$614.45

$737.93

Series Additional Funding Expenses

$6,231.17

$3,144.77

$6,503.16

$5,162.96

$6,666.85

Maximum Series Entitlement before Deficiency

$1,620,489.30

$1,318,002.23

$5,293,319.60

$4,189,632.49

$5,034,688.82

Uncovered prior Cumulative Entitlement Deficiency

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Maximum Series Entitlement (2)

$1,620,489.30

$1,318,002.23

$5,293,319.60

$4,189,632.49

$5,034,688.82

Excess Finance Charge Collection

$27,048,458.93

$13,150,715.38

$24,627,015.10

$19,564,620.19

$25,638,791.07

Reserve Account Available Collections

$23,585,401.39

$11,402,970.70

$21,012,796.67

$16,695,231.91

$21,933,596.69

Deposit to Series Reserve Account

(a) During Pre-Accumulation Reserve Period

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

(b) Current Excess Spread % < Required

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Series Excess Finance Charge Receivables Collections

$27,048,458.93

$13,150,715.38

$24,627,015.10

$19,564,620.19

$25,638,791.07

Series Pre-Accumulation Reserve Start Date

04/15/2026

09/15/2026

03/15/2029

05/15/2025

12/15/2027

Amount withdrawn from Reserve Account

(a) On current Distribution Day

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

(b) On all prior Distribution Days

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

(c) Cumulative amounts withdrawn (4) = (a + b)

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

2% of Initial Invested Amount (5)

$26,951,904.00

$13,602,155.36

$28,128,342.24

$22,331,560.00

$28,836,380.00

Test: (4) < (5) In compliance? (Yes/No)

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

If No, then Amortization Event

VIII. ALLOCATION OF PRINCIPAL RECEIVABLE COLLECTIONS

Series 2021-1

Series 2022-1

Series 2022-3

Series 2022-4

Series 2023-1

Series Principal Collections

$728,048,571.57

$367,433,400.68

$759,827,533.52

$603,239,744.66

$778,953,673.03

Excess Requirements

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Sum of above (1)

$728,048,571.57

$367,433,400.68

$759,827,533.52

$603,239,744.66

$778,953,673.03

Invested Amount during Accumulation Period before deposit (2)

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Controlled Distribution Amount (3)

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Distribution Account Deposit (least of 1, 2, or 3)

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Available Excess Collections allocated

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Remaining balance remitted to Seller

$728,048,571.57

$367,433,400.68

$759,827,533.52

$603,239,744.66

$778,953,673.03

IX. APPLICATION OF FUNDS IN DISTRIBUTION ACCOUNTS

Series 2021-1

Series 2022-1

Series 2022-3

Series 2022-4

Series 2023-1

Revolving / Accumulation / Amortization Period

Revolving

Revolving

Revolving

Revolving

Revolving

Distribution Account Balance before payments

$1,621,104.20

$1,318,385.14

$5,294,489.39

$4,190,557.48

$5,035,827.75

Non-Distributed Amount

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Amount available for payments

$1,621,104.20

$1,318,385.14

$5,294,489.39

$4,190,557.48

$5,035,827.75

PAYMENT MADE IN ORDER PER SUPPLEMENTAL

Paid to Trustees

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Class A Coupon or Swap Payment

$1,482,600.00

$1,213,509.17

$4,821,666.67

$3,833,220.00

$4,563,318.50

Class A Principal or Swap Exchange Amount

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Class B Coupon or Swap Payment

$86,617.76

$67,942.20

$305,526.54

$230,712.88

$301,430.96

Class B Principal or Swap Exchange Amount

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Class C Coupon or Swap Payment

$45,280.47

$33,599.84

$160,401.87

$121,151.10

$164,010.44

Class C Principal or Swap Exchange Amount

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Paid to Subordinated Lender

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Certain Additional Funding Expenses

$6,043.77

$3,050.19

$6,307.58

$5,007.69

$6,466.35

Distribution Account Balance after payments

$562.20

$283.74

$586.74

$465.81

$601.50

Total coupon / swap payment due

$1,614,498.23

$1,315,051.21

$5,287,595.08

$4,185,083.98

$5,028,759.90

Total principal / swap exchange due

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

Total Additional Funding Expenses due

$6,231.17

$3,144.77

$6,503.16

$5,162.96

$6,666.85

Total paid

$1,620,542.00

$1,318,101.40

$5,293,902.66

$4,190,091.67

$5,035,226.25

Payable to Beneficiary

$187.40

$94.58

$195.58

$155.27

$200.50

X. SUMMARY OF NOTEHOLDER DISTRIBUTIONS

Series 2021-1

Series 2022-1

Series 2022-3

Series 2022-4

Series 2023-1

Class A Note Rate

1.14000%

1.97000%

6.53006%

4.31000%

6.53006%

Class B Note Rate

1.44000%

2.36000%

6.86000%

6.77000%

6.35000%

Class C Note Rate

1.74000%

2.66000%

8.00000%

7.93000%

7.66000%

Class A Coupon Payment

US$950,000.00

US$820,833.33

US$5,623,107.22

US$2,873,333.33

US$5,623,107.22

Class A Principal Payment

US$0.00

US$0.00

US$0.00

US$0.00

US$0.00

Class B Coupon Payment

US$57,754.80

US$47,325.87

US$266,619.62

US$208,893.99

US$253,010.46

Class B Principal Payment

US$0.00

US$0.00

US$0.00

US$0.00

US$0.00

Class C Coupon Payment

US$31,016.95

US$23,709.47

US$138,186.67

US$108,726.91

US$135,645.83

Class C Principal Payment

US$0.00

US$0.00

US$0.00

US$0.00

US$0.00

Class A Interest Factor

US$0.95000

US$1.64167

US$5.62311

US$3.59167

US$5.62311

Class B Interest Factor

US$1.20000

US$1.96667

US$5.71667

US$5.64167

US$5.29167

Class C Interest Factor

US$1.45000

US$2.21667

US$6.66667

US$6.60833

US$6.38333

