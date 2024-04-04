How to attend and vote at the annual meeting of common shareholders

April 11, 2024

The annual meeting of common shareholders will take place both online and in person.

Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholders) will be granted access to the in-person meeting. Non-shareholders and non-registered (beneficial) owners who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the meeting online as guests.

For more information on how to attend the meeting in person or online, please refer to pages 10 and 11 of the 2024 management proxy circular (the "proxy circular").

Updated dial-in information

Registered shareholders, non-registered (beneficial) shareholders and guests can attend the meeting via telephone. Those attending via telephone will not be able to vote or participate at the meeting.

Please note that the telephone numbers on page 11 of the proxy circular have been updated as noted below.

IMPORTANT: Participants MUST provide the "Participant Passcode" noted below to gain entry to the call.

English French 1-800-806-5484 (Canada and the U.S.) 1-800-898-3989 (Canada and the U.S.) 416-340-2217 (International) 416-406-0743 (International) Participant passcode: 2993454# Participant passcode: 4950339#

Additional information for attending online

For any questions about joining or attending the meeting online, including about voting procedures, please refer to the Virtual AGM User Guide, which is available on our website at rbc.com/annualmeetings.

For information regarding technical and logistical issues related to accessing the meeting online, please visit https://web.lumiagm.com/439412600, click on "Technical support" / "Soutien technique" and follow the instructions.

Voting at the meeting

Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders are entitled to submit their votes at the meeting either in person or online.

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders may not participate in the vote at the meeting unless they have appointed themselves or a person to represent them as a proxyholder and have also registered with Computershare.

The chair of the meeting will indicate the time of opening and closure of voting. If attending online, the voting options will be visible on your screen or, if attending in person, via the handheld device or paper ballot provided at the registration desk.

If attending online, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the meeting in order to vote when voting commences. Please ensure that your internet connection is adequate throughout the meeting.