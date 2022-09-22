Royal Bank of Canada : Issuer Document

UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Covered Bonds is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
PRIIPS REGULATION PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive (EU) 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
UK PRIIPS REGULATION PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been
prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
Issue of EUR120,000,000 2.7611 per cent. Covered Bonds due September 22, 2042
under the
€75,000,000,000
Global Covered Bond Programme
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed as to payments by
RBC COVERED BOND GUARANTOR
LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
(a limited partnership formed under the laws of Ontario)
THESE COVERED BONDS HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY CANADA MORTGAGE AND HOUSING CORPORATION ("CMHC") NOR HAS CMHC PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT. THESE COVERED BONDS ARE NOT INSURED OR GUARANTEED BY CMHC OR THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA OR ANY OTHER AGENCY THEREOF.
THE COVERED BONDS DESCRIBED IN THESE FINAL TERMS HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE U.S. STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND, ACCORDINGLY, MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS.
-2-
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Prospectus dated July 29, 2022 and the supplement to it dated August 25, 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Prospectus") for the purposes of Article 8 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus in order to obtain all relevant information. The Prospectus and all documents incorporated
RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 13:09:09 UTC.