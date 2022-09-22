Advanced search
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
125.61 CAD   -1.29%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Issuer Document
PU
08:32aRBC and Lowe's Canada team up to help Canadians achieve their home improvement dreams with meaningful savings and flexible financing
AQ
07:59aRoyal Bank of Canada and Lowe's Canada Team Up to Offer Cash Back, Financing Options
MT
Royal Bank of Canada : Issuer Document

09/22/2022 | 09:10am EDT
EXECUTION VERSION

UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Covered Bonds is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PRIIPS REGULATION PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive (EU) 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

UK PRIIPS REGULATION PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been

prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Final Terms dated September 20, 2022

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (a Canadian chartered bank)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): ES7IP3U3RHIGC71XBU11

Issue of EUR120,000,000 2.7611 per cent. Covered Bonds due September 22, 2042

under the

€75,000,000,000

Global Covered Bond Programme

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed as to payments by

RBC COVERED BOND GUARANTOR

LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

(a limited partnership formed under the laws of Ontario)

THESE COVERED BONDS HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY CANADA MORTGAGE AND HOUSING CORPORATION ("CMHC") NOR HAS CMHC PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT. THESE COVERED BONDS ARE NOT INSURED OR GUARANTEED BY CMHC OR THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA OR ANY OTHER AGENCY THEREOF.

THE COVERED BONDS DESCRIBED IN THESE FINAL TERMS HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE U.S. STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND, ACCORDINGLY, MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS.

-2-

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Prospectus dated July 29, 2022 and the supplement to it dated August 25, 2022 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Prospectus") for the purposes of Article 8 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus in order to obtain all relevant information. The Prospectus and all documents incorporated

by reference therein are available for viewing at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/fixed_income/covered-bonds-terms.htmland copies may be obtained from the offices of the Issuer, 20th Floor, 200 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2J5, and the offices of the Issuing and Paying Agent, One Canada Square, London E14 5AL, England.

1.

(i)

Series Number:

CB80

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii)

Date on which the Covered

Not Applicable

Bonds become fungible:

2.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro ("EUR")

3. Aggregate Principal Amount:

(i)

Series:

EUR120,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

EUR120,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal Amount

5.

(a)

Specified Denominations:

EUR100,000 and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess

thereof

(b)

Calculation Amount:

EUR1,000

6.

(i)

Trade Date:

September 13, 2022

(ii)

Issue Date:

September 22, 2022

(iii)

Interest Commencement

Issue Date

Date:

7.

(i)

Final Maturity Date:

September 22, 2042

-3-

(ii)

Extended Due for Payment

September 22, 2043

Date of Guaranteed

Amounts corresponding to

the Final Redemption

Amount under the Covered

Bond Guarantee:

8.

Interest Basis:

2.7611 per cent. Fixed Rate from (and including) the Interest

Commencement Date to (but excluding) the Final Maturity

Date

If applicable in accordance with paragraph 14 below, 1 month

EURIBOR +0.1896 per cent. per annum Floating Rate from

(and including) the Final Maturity Date to (but excluding) the

Extended Due for Payment Date (further particulars specified

in paragraph 14 below)

9.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early

redemption, the Covered Bonds shall be redeemed on the

Maturity Date at par

10.

Change of Interest Basis:

In accordance with paragraphs 13 and 14 below

11.

Put Option /Call Option:

Not Applicable

12.

Date of Board approval for issuance

Not Applicable

of Covered Bonds obtained:

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

13.

Fixed Rate Covered Bond

Applicable from and including the Interest Commencement

Provisions

Date, to but excluding the Final Maturity Date

(i)

Rate of Interest:

2.7611 per cent. per annum payable in arrears on each

Interest Payment Date

(ii)

Interest Payment Date(s):

September 22 in each year, commencing September 22,

2023, adjusted for payment date purposes only in

accordance with the Business Day Convention up to and

including the Final Maturity Date

(iii)

Business Day Convention:

Following Business Day Convention

(iv)

Business Centre(s):

Toronto, TARGET2, London

(v)

Fixed Coupon Amount(s):

EUR27.61 per Calculation Amount, payable on each Interest

Payment Date

-4-

(vi)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(vii)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(viii)

Default Rate:

As set out in Condition 5.07

(ix)

Calculation Agent:

Not Applicable

(x)

Determination Dates:

September 22 in each year

14.

Floating Rate Covered Bond

Applicable from and including the Final Maturity Date to but

Provisions

excluding the Extended Due for Payment Date to the extent

payment of the Final Redemption Amount is deferred until the

Extended Due for Payment Date in accordance with

Condition 6.01

(i)

Specified Period(s):

Not Applicable

(ii)

Specified Interest Payment

The date falling on or nearest to the 22nd day of each

Dates:

month, from and excluding the Final Maturity Date to and

including the Extended Due for Payment Date, subject to

adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention specified in paragraph 14(iv) below

  1. First Interest Payment Date: The Specified Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to October 22, 2042

(iv)

Business Day Convention:

Modified Following Business Day Convention

(v)

Business Centre(s):

Toronto, TARGET2, London

(vi)

Manner in which the

Screen Rate Determination

Rate(s) of Interest is/are to

be determined:

  1. Party responsible for calculating the Rate(s) of Interest and Interest Amount(s):

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto Branch shall be the Calculation Agent

  1. Screen Rate Determination: Applicable

-

Reference Rate:

1 month EURIBOR

-

Compounded Daily SONIA

Not Applicable

Observation Convention:

-5-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 13:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 48 129 M 35 899 M 35 899 M
Net income 2022 15 589 M 11 628 M 11 628 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 175 B 130 B 130 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 88 541
Free-Float 98,8%
