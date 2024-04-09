Media participation and protocol

Media are welcome to observe the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders via live webcast online:

https://web.lumiagm.com/#/439412600

For media wishing to attend in person, advance registration is required. Please notify RBC Media Relationsof your interest in attending and provide your contact information, including the publication or outlet you represent.

Registration will be available until April 10, 2024, and attendance will be limited to a maximum of two journalists per outlet.

Please be prepared to show your credentials at the Media Registration desk upon your arrival. Entry will not be permitted for those who have not registered.

As noted in the rules of conduct of the 2024 annual meeting of common shareholders, the use of cameras, mobile phones, smartwatches or any recording devices during the meeting is strictly prohibited. Anyone attempting to take photos, film or record the proceedings will be asked to leave.