Royal Bank of Canada On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is currently at $116.28, up $0.02 or 0.02%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 16, 1995)

-- Currently up 17 of the past 18 days

-- Currently up 12 consecutive days; up 10.44% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Sept. 20, 2019, when it rose for 13 straight trading days

-- Best 12 day stretch since the 12 days ending Nov. 25, 2020, when it rose 10.47%

-- Up 9.55% month-to-date

-- Up 9.55% year-to-date

-- Up 36.7% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it closed at $85.06

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 43.79% from its 52 week closing low of $80.87 on Jan. 29, 2021

-- Traded as high as $116.91

-- Up 0.56% at today's intraday high

-- All data as of 11:45:00 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1204ET