    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
Royal Bank of Canada On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 12:05pm EST
Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is currently at $116.28, up $0.02 or 0.02%


-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 16, 1995)

-- Currently up 17 of the past 18 days

-- Currently up 12 consecutive days; up 10.44% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Sept. 20, 2019, when it rose for 13 straight trading days

-- Best 12 day stretch since the 12 days ending Nov. 25, 2020, when it rose 10.47%

-- Up 9.55% month-to-date

-- Up 9.55% year-to-date

-- Up 36.7% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it closed at $85.06

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 43.79% from its 52 week closing low of $80.87 on Jan. 29, 2021

-- Traded as high as $116.91

-- Up 0.56% at today's intraday high

-- All data as of 11:45:00 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1204ET

All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
12:51aInditex Founder Buys Canadian Skyscraper Royal Bank Plaza For $918 Million
MT
01/13AMANCIO ORTEGA : Inditex founder Amancio Ortega buys Toronto's Royal Bank Plaza for $916 m..
RE
01/13RBC BRIEF : Trade Idea, Says "Enter Tactical 2s10s Swap Flattener"; Entry Level 47bp, Targ..
MT
01/13Canada's shift to net-zero emissions likely to drive higher inflation
RE
01/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01/12Powell Says Federal Reserve Preparing to Raise Rates and Shrink Asset Holdings; George ..
DJ
01/12Gradient Boosted Investments announced that it has received $35 million in funding from..
CI
01/12STANDARD CHARTERED BANK ZAMBIA PLC A : Ry).
CI
01/11RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces the termination of RBC BlueBay Global Divers..
AQ
01/10RBC CEO McKay Looks For Deals in U.S. and Europe Wealth Management
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Financials
Sales 2022 49 579 M 39 530 M 39 530 M
Net income 2022 15 432 M 12 304 M 12 304 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 207 B 166 B 165 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 85 301
Free-Float -
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 145,40 CAD
Average target price 144,63 CAD
Spread / Average Target -0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA8.31%165 913
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.24%497 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.60%399 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.72%223 285
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.29%197 644