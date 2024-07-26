Royal Bank of Canada : RBC Change to Senior Officer Guzman, McLaughlin, Publicover, Neilsen, Amato Guaci
July 26, 2024 at 02:21 pm EDT
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
September 1, 2024
3. DESCRIPTION OF MATERIAL CHANGE Provide a description of the material change
Changes in Senior Officers
Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") advises of the following Senior Officer changes with effect from September 1, 2024:-
Doug Guzman, currently Group Head, RBC Wealth Management and Insurance, to Deputy Chair, RBC. Mr. Guzman remains a member of the RBC Group Executive ("GE) and will advise on enterprise priorities and provide senior RBC coverage to some of the bank's most important clients.
Neil McLaughlin, currently Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking to Group Head, RBC Wealth Management. Mr. McLaughlin remains a member of GE.
Erica Nielsen, currently Executive Vice President, Personal Financing Products, to Group Head, RBC Personal Banking, and a member of GE.
Sean Amato-Gauci, currently Executive Vice President, Business Financial Services, to Group Head, RBC Commercial Banking, and a member of GE.
Jennifer Publicover, currently CEO of RBC Insurance, to Group Head, RBC Insurance, and a member of GE.
