September 1, 2024

Changes in Senior Officers

Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") advises of the following Senior Officer changes with effect from September 1, 2024:-

  • Doug Guzman, currently Group Head, RBC Wealth Management and Insurance, to Deputy Chair, RBC. Mr. Guzman remains a member of the RBC Group Executive ("GE) and will advise on enterprise priorities and provide senior RBC coverage to some of the bank's most important clients.
  • Neil McLaughlin, currently Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking to Group Head, RBC Wealth Management. Mr. McLaughlin remains a member of GE.
  • Erica Nielsen, currently Executive Vice President, Personal Financing Products, to Group Head, RBC Personal Banking, and a member of GE.
  • Sean Amato-Gauci, currently Executive Vice President, Business Financial Services, to Group Head, RBC Commercial Banking, and a member of GE.
  • Jennifer Publicover, currently CEO of RBC Insurance, to Group Head, RBC Insurance, and a member of GE.

24 July 2024

Karen McCarthy

Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and

Corporate Secretary, Royal Bank of Canada

200 Bay Street, 12th Floor, South Tower, Toronto,

Ontario M5J 2J5, Canada

+1 (416) 9744664

416-974-4555

karen.mccarthy@rbc.com

Karen McCarthy

July 22, 2024

