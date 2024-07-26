Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") advises of the following Senior Officer changes with effect from September 1, 2024:-

Will you be seeking an exemption from publishing a notice in

6. DATE, CERTIFICATION AND SIGNATURE

I hereby certify that the statement and information contained in this form and any attachment hereto are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief and submitted in compliance with the provisions of the Securities Act, 2012. I understand that any misrepresentation, falsification or material omission of information on this application may result in a breach of the Securities Act, 2012.

Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel Karen McCarthy and Corporate Secretary July 22, 2024 Print Name Signature Position Date

FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY

Tool ID Information

Registrant's Number

Director's Number

Document / Record Number

Record's Management Date Received (dd/mm/yyyy)