    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
Royal Bank of Canada : RBC announces 20 new Indigenous youth scholarship recipients

08/18/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
RBC Future Launch scholarship program helps Indigenous youth realize their post-secondary education goals

TORONTO, August 18, 2021 - Today, RBC announced the recipients of its newly renamed RBC Future Launch Scholarship for Indigenous Youth for 2021. Previously called the RBC Indigenous Student Award, the scholarships are awarded to 20 students each year, supporting their educational and other living expenses (with up to $5,000 for each year of their study).

The scholarship was first awarded in 1992, and has been adjudicated by a panel of Indigenous community leaders each year ever since. Leveraging the knowledge of their communities and peoples on the panel, RBC has also partnered with Universities Canada to facilitate the selection of impressive Indigenous students to support their post-secondary education pursuits. To date, more than $1.8 million has been awarded to 198 Indigenous youth, from First Nations, Inuit, and Metis backgrounds.

The scholarship is now supported by RBC Future Launch - a 10-year, $500 million commitment to empower Canadian youth for the jobs of tomorrow. With a focus on networking, skills development, practical work experience and mental wellbeing supports and services, the initiative aims to help break down the barriers facing young people.

'We are proud to continue our longstanding support of this important scholarship, bringing the promise of RBC Future Launch to life for Indigenous youth across the country,' said Mark Beckles, Vice-President, Social Impact and Innovation, RBC. 'Research shows that BIPOC youth face unique challenges when readying themselves for their careers - so this scholarship is designed specifically to serve the needs of Indigenous youth. Ensuring the leaders of tomorrow have equal opportunity today is critical to building more inclusive companies and communities that can achieve their greatest potential.'

'For more than 25 years, RBC has been committed to the reconciliation journey,' said Dale Sturges, National Director, RBC Indigenous Financial Services. 'This scholarship is just one of the ways we work with Indigenous Peoples and communities to generate genuine and meaningful change. It's a privilege for us to share in the success of these 20 young people, and all scholarship recipients before them.'

In 2015, RBC signed a Declaration of Action in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls-to Action. Putting forward tangible solutions to advance reconciliation efforts, RBC has continued to act on its commitment to provide access to education and opportunity for Indigenous youth.

In 2020, RBC announced its Action Plan Against Systemic Racism. This included a commitment to direct $50 million in focused funding through RBC Future Launch to create meaningful and transformative pathways to prosperity for up to 25,000 BIPOC youth by 2025, with investments in areas such as skills development and mentoring. RBC also committed to allocating 40% of summer opportunities to BIPOC youth, with a focus on recruiting from Black and Indigenous communities.

To view the complete list of scholarship recipients or learn more about RBC's efforts to support Indigenous youth and communities, visit: rbc.com/indigenous.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

For more information, please contact:
Josh Humeniuk, Corporate Communications, RBC, 416-567-5607

Disclaimer

RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 21:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
