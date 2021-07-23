Royal Bank of Canada : RBC lance le programme Encore plus ici pour inciter les Canadiens à renouer avec les entreprises qu'ils aiment

Eligible RBC credit and debit cardholders can earn additional savings and rewards on gift cards, food delivery, points redemption and more

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 - Today, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced the launch of Time for More, a new campaign designed to help Canadians get back to the businesses they love. The campaign, which builds off last summer's Points for Canada, gives eligible RBC credit and debit cardholders the opportunity to enjoy more value, savings and rewards from some of their favourite businesses and brands.

'We know many Canadians are excited to get back to shopping and dining at their favourite stores and restaurants and businesses have been anticipating their return,' said Sean Amato-Gauci, EVP, Cards, Payments & Banking at RBC. 'Last summer, Points for Canada offered our RBC Rewards clients millions of dollars in savings and benefits and helped provide a much needed boost to local businesses and economies. With Time forMore, we're building on this momentum by rewarding more of our clients and teaming up with more businesses to help our country come back strong.'

Throughout the summer, Time for More will offer eligible RBC credit and debit cardholders an extensive collection of offers and savings, including:

RBC Rewards clients, including RBC Avion cardholders, will save up to 25% in points when they redeem their RBC Rewards points for select gift cards from participating brands that can be used to shop locally.

RBC Rewards clients will also get 25% more value when they redeem their RBC Rewards points by using Pay Credit Card with Points, in order to pay down eligible RBC credit card balances.

RBC debit and credit cardholders can access more value at businesses including Petro-Canada, Rexall, Boston Pizza and The Shoe Company, and many more.

RBC credit cardholders will have access to an exclusive limited time 'Picnic Delights' food gift box offer.

Additionally, eligible RBC credit cardholders will also benefit from RBC's recently announced joint initiative with DoorDash, a leading last-mile logistics platform, by receiving up to 12 months of complimentary access to DashPass. With DashPass, DoorDash's subscription program, customers pay $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, plus receive other perks at participating stores when they order on-demand delivery and pickup from participating restaurants across Canada. All personal and business RBC Avion credit cards and the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard are among those eligible for 12 months of complimentary DashPass. For more information, visit rbc.com/doordash.

This is just a small sample of offers currently available. Additional ones will be unveiled in the coming weeks. For a full list of offers and participating brands and to learn more about Time for More, visit rbcrewards.com/timeformore.

Businesses can also easily access a variety of content to further amplify offers and promote Time for More to their customers. A merchant toolkit is available at rbcrewards.com/timeformore.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎ We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

Media Contact:

AJ Goodman, RBC Corporate Communications