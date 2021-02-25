Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Canada    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Bank of Canada : RBC targets net-zero emissions by 2050, commits C$500 billion to sustainable financing

02/25/2021 | 07:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) aims to achieve net-zero emissions across its lending operations by 2050 and has committed C$500 billion ($400.64 billion) toward its sustainable finance target, Canada's top lender said on Thursday.

The move comes at a time when investors have stepped up pressure on major banks and insurers to drop financing and insurance for fossil fuel companies.

RBC said last year it would not directly finance exploration or development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a move mirrored by rival Toronto-Dominion Bank, which also plans to get to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Some of Canada's largest banks and insurers are set to participate in a pilot project to better understand the risks to the financial system from the transition to a low-carbon economy.

RBC on Thursday also committed to measuring and reporting financed emissions for key industry sectors from 2022.

The lender said it met its earlier C$100 billion sustainable finance target last year.

($1 = 1.2480 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.26% 111.88 Delayed Quote.6.97%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 1.76% 79.4 Delayed Quote.10.40%
All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
07:44aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC targets net-zero emissions by 2050, commits C$500 bil..
RE
07:28aTSX futures slip weighed by weak gold prices
RE
06:05aROYAL BANK BRIEF : Also Commits to Net Zero Emissions In its Lending By 2050 and..
MT
06:04aROYAL BANK BRIEF : Announces "Progress" On Its Climate Strategy Including New Su..
MT
06:01aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC announces progress on its climate strategy including ..
AQ
02/24Canada Stocks Gain Near 155 Pts, But More Than 60 Pts Off Afternoon Highs
MT
02/24RBC warns of credit performance dependence on government aid after profit bea..
RE
02/24ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : 1st Quarter Results
AQ
02/24WRAPUP 2-RBC warns of credit performance dependence on government aid after p..
RE
02/24ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : reports Q1 profit up from year ago, beats expectations
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 581 M 37 315 M 37 315 M
Net income 2021 13 806 M 11 059 M 11 059 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 159 B 127 B 128 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 83 842
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 116,73 CAD
Last Close Price 111,88 CAD
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA6.97%126 822
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.61%467 674
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.03%314 717
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.78%279 188
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.96%208 378
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.94%204 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ