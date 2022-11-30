Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quarterly Dividend by 3.1%

By Colin Kellaher

Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 3.1% to 1.32 Canadian dollars (US$0.98) a share from C$1.28.

The new payout, equal to C$5.28 a year, represents an annual yield of about 3.95% based on Tuesday's closing price of C$133.77, up from 3.83%.

The Toronto banking giant, which on Tuesday unveiled a deal to pay US$10.1 billion for HSBC Holdings PLC's Canadian operations, said the increased dividend is payable Feb. 24 to shareholders of record Jan. 26.

