Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
133.77 CAD   +0.42%
06:35aRoyal Bank of Canada Q4 Diluted EPS $2.74 Vs 2.68 Year Ago, Revenue Tops Forecast; Lifts Dividend
MT
06:31aRoyal Bank : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aRoyal Bank of Canada Raises Quarterly Dividend by 3.1%
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quarterly Dividend by 3.1%

11/30/2022 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 3.1% to 1.32 Canadian dollars (US$0.98) a share from C$1.28.

The new payout, equal to C$5.28 a year, represents an annual yield of about 3.95% based on Tuesday's closing price of C$133.77, up from 3.83%.

The Toronto banking giant, which on Tuesday unveiled a deal to pay US$10.1 billion for HSBC Holdings PLC's Canadian operations, said the increased dividend is payable Feb. 24 to shareholders of record Jan. 26.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0630ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.47% 0.73924 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.42% 133.77 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.45% 1.35257 Delayed Quote.6.78%
All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
06:35aRoyal Bank of Canada Q4 Diluted EPS $2.74 Vs 2.68 Year Ago, Revenue Tops Forecast; Lift..
MT
06:31aRoyal Bank : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aRoyal Bank of Canada Raises Quarterly Dividend by 3.1%
DJ
06:31aRoyal Bank of Canada Reports Higher Fiscal Q4 Profit, Revenue; Declares Dividend
MT
06:27aFed Chair Speech, China Reopening Nudge Wall Street Higher Pre-Bell
MT
06:18aRoyal Bank Brief: Dividend Payable on and after February 24, 2023, to c..
MT
06:14aRoyal Bank Brief: Increases its quarterly common share dividend of $0.0..
MT
06:07aRoyal Bank Brief: Comes A Day After Bank Bid $13.5 Billion For HSBC Can..
MT
06:07aRoyal Bank Brief: PCL on loans ratio up 1 bp QoQ
MT
06:06aRoyal Bank of Canada reports small drop in quarterly profit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 48 673 M 35 724 M 35 724 M
Net income 2022 15 611 M 11 458 M 11 458 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 185 B 136 B 136 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 88 541
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 133,77 CAD
Average target price 139,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-0.36%136 097
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.16%400 558
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%296 830
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%205 825
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.85%181 265
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.59%152 789