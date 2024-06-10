PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA") without an up-to-datePRIIPS KID being in place with the prior written consent of RBC Europe Limited and provided in accordance with the PRIIPS Regulation. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Consequently, save as provided above, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK") without an up-to-dateUK PRIIPS KID being in place with the prior written consent of RBC Europe Limited and provided in accordance with the PRIIPS Regulation. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, save as provided above, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
THE NOTES ARE SUBJECT TO CONVERSION IN WHOLE OR IN PART - BY MEANS OF A TRANSACTION OR SERIES OF TRANSACTIONS AND IN ONE OR MORE STEPS - INTO COMMON SHARES OF ROYAL BANK OF CANADA OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES UNDER SUBSECTION 39.2(2.3) OF THE CANADA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION ACT (CANADA) ("CDIC ACT") AND TO VARIATION OR EXTINGUISHMENT IN CONSEQUENCE AND SUBJECT TO THE APPLICATION OF THE LAWS OF THE PROVINCE OF ONTARIO AND THE FEDERAL LAWS OF CANADA APPLICABLE THEREIN IN RESPECT OF THE OPERATION OF THE CDIC ACT WITH RESPECT TO THE NOTES.
Pricing Supplement dated 30 May 2024
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (a Canadian chartered bank)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): ES7IP3U3RHIGC71XBU11
Issue of USD 1,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due May 2026
under the Programme for the Issuance of Securities
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation or Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer, and subject as provided in the sections entitled "Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors" and "Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors" above.
This document constitutes the Pricing Supplement for the Notes described herein. This document must be read in conjunction with the Structured Securities Base Prospectus dated July 14, 2023 as supplemented by the supplements dated August 29, 2023, December 18, 2023, January 03, 2024, March 04, 2024, and April 02, 2024 (the "Base Prospectus"). Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of this Pricing Supplement and the Base Prospectus. Copies of the Base Prospectus may be obtained from the offices of the Issuer, Royal Bank Plaza, 200 Bay Street, 8th Floor, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario, Canada and the offices of the Issuing and Paying Agent, 160 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4LA, United Kingdom and in electronic form on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website (www.bourse.lu).
For the purposes hereof:
"UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA;
"EUWA" means the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018; and
"FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
By investing in the Notes, each investor represents that:
- Non-Reliance.It is acting for its own account, and it has made its own independent decisions to invest in the Notes and as to whether the investment in the Notes is appropriate or proper for it based upon its own judgement and upon advice from such advisers as it has deemed necessary. It is not relying on any communication (written or oral) of the Issuer or any Dealer as investment advice or as a recommendation to invest in the Notes, it being understood that information and explanations related to the terms and conditions of the Notes shall not be considered to be investment advice or a recommendation to invest in the Notes. No communication (written or oral) received from the Issuer or any Dealer shall be deemed to be an assurance or guarantee as to the expected results of the investment in the Notes.
- Assessment and Understanding. It is capable of assessing the merits of and understanding (on its own behalf or through independent professional advice), and understands and accepts the terms and conditions and the risks of the investment in the Notes. It is also capable of assuming, and assumes, the risks of the investment in the Notes.
- Status of Parties. Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer is acting as fiduciary for or adviser to it in respect of the investment in the Notes.
1. Issuer:
Branch of Account / Branch:
2. (i) Series Number:
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
3.
Specified Currency or Currencies:
USD
(Condition 1.12)
4.
Aggregate Principal Amount:
USD 1,000,000
(i)
Series:
USD 1,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
USD 1,000,000
5.
Issue Price:
100.00% of the Aggregate Principal Amount
6.
(a)
Specified Denominations:
USD 2,000 and increments of USD 1,000 in excess
thereafter
(b)
Calculation Amount:
USD 1,000
(c)
Minimum Trading Size:
USD 2,000
7.
(i)
Issue Date:
30 May 2024
(ii)
Interest Commencement Date:
Issue Date
(iii)
Trade Date:
15 May 2024
8.
Maturity Date:
30 May 2026
9.
Interest Basis:
SOFR Floating Rate (further details specified below)
10.
(a)
Redemption Basis:
Redemption at par
(b)
Protection Amount:
Not Applicable
11.
Change of Interest or
Not Applicable
Redemption/Payment Basis:
12.
Put Option/ Call Option/ Trigger Early
Not Applicable
Redemption:
13.
Date Board approval for issuance of
Not Applicable
Notes obtained:
14.
Bail-inable Securities:
Yes
15.
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
- Fixed Rate Note Provisions (Condition 4.02 / 4.02a)
- Floating Rate Note Provisions (Condition 4.03)
- Specified Period(s):
- Interest Payment Date(s):
Not Applicable
Applicable
Not Applicable
The 30th of each August, November and May and the 28th of each February in each year, commencing 30th August 2024, with a final payment on the Maturity Date, adjusted for payment purposes only in accordance with the Business Day Convention set out in (iv) below.
- First Interest Payment Date:
- Business Day Convention:
- Business Centre(s):
- Manner in which the Rate(s) of Interest is/are to be determined:
- Screen Rate Determination:
- Reference Rate:
- Term Rate:
- Overnight Rate:
- Relevant Swap Rate:
- Calculation Method:
- Observation Method:
- Interest Determination Dates(s):
- Rate Determination Date
- Relevant Screen Page:
- Designated Maturity:
- Relevant Time:
- Reference Banks:
- Swap Rate Frequency:
30 August 2024
Following Business Day Convention
London and New York
From (and including) the Issue Date to (but excluding) the Maturity Date interest shall be payable every quarterly in arrear and accrue at a per annum rate determined according to the following formula:
Min [ Max (Reference Rate, Minimum Rate of Interest), Maximum Rate of Interest]
Applicable
SOFR
Not Applicable
Applicable
Not Applicable
Compounded Daily Rate
Lag
The 5th U.S. Government Securities Business Day prior to the relevant Interest Payment Date
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Such time as the Rate of Interest is to be determined
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
- Swap Rate Time:
Not Applicable
- Swap Rate Currency:
Not Applicable
- Compounded:
Not Applicable
- Underlying RFR Rate:
Not Applicable
- Administrator:
Not Applicable
- Relevant Financial Centre:
New York
- Observation Look-Back
5 U.S. Government Securities Business Days
Period:
(viii)
ISDA Rate Determination:
Not Applicable
(ix)
Linear Interpolation:
Not Applicable
(x)
Margin(s):
Not Applicable
(xi)
Minimum Rate of Interest:
4.82%
(Condition 4.04)
(xii)
Maximum Rate of Interest:
5.50%
(Condition 4.04)
(xiii)
Day Count Fraction
30/360 (Unadjusted)
(xiv)
Default Rate:
As set out in Condition 4.06
(xv)
Fall back provisions, rounding
As set out in Condition 4.03
provisions, denominator and
any other terms relating to the
method of calculating interest
on Floating Rate Notes, if
different from those set out in
the Conditions:
18. Zero Coupon Note Provisions
Not Applicable
19. Reference Item Linked Interest
Not Applicable
Notes
20. Dual Currency Note Provisions
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
21. Call Option
Not Applicable
(Condition 5.03)
22. Put Option
Not Applicable
(Condition 5.06)
23. Notice periods for Early Redemption for Taxation Reasons
(i)
Minimum period:
30 days
(ii)
Maximum period:
60 days
24. TLAC Disqualification Event
Not Applicable
25. Notice periods for Redemption for Illegality
(i)
Minimum period:
30 days
(ii)
Maximum period:
60 days
26.
Trigger Early Redemption
Not Applicable
(Condition 5.09)
27.
Final Redemption Amount of each
100.00% per Calculation Amount
Note
28. Early Redemption Amount
(i)
Early Redemption Amount(s)
As per Condition 5.10
payable on redemption for
taxation reasons, illegality or
on event of default or other
early redemption and/or the
method of calculating the
same (including, in the case of
Index Linked Notes, following
an Index Adjustment Event in
accordance with Condition 7,
or in the case of Equity Linked
Notes, following a Potential
Adjustment Event and/or De-
listing and/or Merger Event
and/or Nationalisation and/or
Insolvency and/or Tender
Offer in accordance with
Condition 8, or in the case of
Equity Linked Notes, Index
Linked Notes or Fund Linked
Notes (involving ETFs),
following an Additional
Disruption Event (if
applicable), or in the case of
Fund Linked Notes, following
a Fund Event or De-listing,
Material Underlying Event,
Merger Event, Nationalisation or Tender Offer in accordance with Conditions 11 and 12) (if required):
- Early Redemption Amount includes amount in respect of accrued interest:
Yes: no additional amount in respect of accrued interest to be paid
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REFERENCE ITEM LINKED NOTES
29. Settlement Method
Whether redemption of the Notes will
Cash Settlement
be by (a) Cash Settlement or (b)
Physical Delivery or (c) Cash
Settlement and/or Physical Delivery
and whether option to vary
settlement:
30.
Final Redemption Amount for
Not Applicable
Reference Item Linked Notes
31.
Multi-Reference Item Linked Notes
Not Applicable
32.
Currency Linked Note Provisions
Not Applicable
33.
Commodity Linked Note
Not Applicable
Provisions
34.
Index Linked Note Provisions
Not Applicable
(Equity Indices only)
35.
Equity Linked Note Provisions
Not Applicable
36.
Fund Linked Note Provisions
Not Applicable
37.
Credit Linked Note Provisions
Not Applicable
38.
Dual Currency Note Provisions
Not Applicable
39.
Preference Share Linked Notes
Not Applicable
40.
Bond Linked Redemption Note
Not Applicable
Provisions
41.
Actively Managed Basket Linked
Not Applicable
Note Provisions
42.
Physical Delivery
Not Applicable
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
43.
(i)
New Global Note:
No
(ii)
Form of Notes:
Registered Notes
44.
Financial Centre(s) or other special
London and New York
provisions relating to payment dates:
45.
Relevant Renminbi Settlement
Not Applicable
Centre:
46.
Talons for future Coupons or
No
Receipts to be attached to Definitive
Notes (and dates on which such
Talons mature):
(Condition 1.06)
47.
Details relating to Partly Paid Notes:
Not Applicable
amount of each payment comprising
the Issue Price and date on which
each payment is to be made [and
consequences (if any) of failure to
pay, including any right of the Issuer
to forfeit the Notes and interest due
on late payment]:
48.
Details relating to Instalment Notes:
Not Applicable
amount of each instalment
("Instalment Amounts"), date on
which each payment is to be made
("Instalment Dates"):
49.
Redenomination provisions:
Not Applicable
50.
Consolidation provisions:
Not Applicable
51.
Name and address of Calculation
Royal Bank of Canada, London Branch
Agent:
100 Bishopsgate
London, EC2N 4AA
52.
Issuer access to the register of
Not Applicable
creditors (Sw. skuldboken) in respect
of Swedish Notes:
53.
Other terms or special conditions:
Not Applicable
54.
Exchange Date:
Not Applicable
55.
The Aggregate Principal Amount of
Not Applicable
the Notes issued has been translated
into U.S. dollars at the rate of
U.S.$1.00 = [ ], producing a sum of:
56.
Governing law of Notes (if other than
Not Applicable
the laws of the Province of Ontario
and the federal laws of Canada
applicable therein):
57.
Alternative Currency Payment:
Not Applicable
58. Masse:
Not Applicable
RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Pricing Supplement.
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
By: Nicole Blackwood
Vice President, Transaction Management Group
Duly authorized
By: Guillaume Horent
Global Head of Structured Rates Trading
Duly authorized
